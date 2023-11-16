Lantz's Steakhouse
BREAKFAST
ENTREES
- 1 Egg + Toast$9.95
One egg made to your desire, choice of breakfast meat, and toast on your choice of bread.
- 2 Eggs + Toast$10.95
Two eggs made to your desire, choice of breakfast meat, and toast on your choice of bread.
- 8 oz Sirloin + 2 Eggs$22.95
8oz Sirloin cooked your way, two eggs cooked your way, hash browns and choice of toast.
- French Toast$12.95
Two slices of our special seasoned french toast on your choice of bread, two eggs done your way and choice of breakfast meat.
- Denver Omelette$14.95
Four egg omelet with two types of cheese, peppers, tomato, onion and mushrooms, served with your choice of toast.
- Meat & Cheese Omelette$13.95
Four egg omelet with two types of cheese and your choice of breakfast meat. Comes with your choice of toast.
- Egg Sandwich$7.95
- Egg Slider$6.95
- 12 oz Ribeye Steak + 2 Eggs$30.95
12oz Ribeye steak, two eggs cooked your way, hash browns, and choice of toast.
A LA CARTE
Specials
- 12 oz Ribeye Steak + 2 Eggs$30.95
12oz Ribeye steak, two eggs cooked your way, hash browns, and choice of toast.
- Biscuit n gravy$7.95
- CHICKEN FRIED STEAK breakfast$17.95
- Cuming County Omelette$15.95
- Eggs Benedict$12.95
- Farmers platter$15.95
- Half biscuit n gravy$5.95
- Half Farmer platter$13.95
- Husker Burrito$13.95
- Lantz's Legendary Breakfast$28.95
This is the big one. Steak, 3 eggs, potato, toast, and breakfast meat choice. This will fill you up for sure, great way to start the day.
- New York Strip Breakfast$28.95
- Triple Berry French Toast 2 pc$9.95
LUNCH
APPETIZERS
- Bacon Jalapeno Mac and Cheese Bites$11.95
The title says it all, with plenty of flavor these are a great appetizer for the ones who like heat and flavor. Served with Cucumber Wasabi Sauce, its a great sauce for this combination.
- Breaded Cauliflower$8.95
Cauliflower and cheese breaded and fried, served with ranch or nacho cheese.
- Breaded Mushrooms$9.95
These are a huge hit, these large portabella mushrooms are breaded and fried and served with house made ranch dressing.
- Calamari$13.95
One of our most popular appetizers.
- Cheese Curds$10.95
Proudly serving a variety of curds, We have garlic, Spicy, or Cheddar Curds. Each serving comes with Tara's homemade ranch for dipping.
- Chicken Gizzards$9.95
- Chicken Wings (8)$13.95
Our jumbo wings are brought in and brined, and steamed in house. This options is 8 of our jumbo wings served with one of our house made sauces.
- chips salsa and queso$11.95
- Full - Onion Rings$11.95
House cut and breaded onion rings are unique and a big fan favorite. Don't miss out.
- Half - Onion Rings$9.95
House cut and breaded onion rings are unique and a big fan favorite. Don't miss out.
- Party Mozerella Stix$8.95
8 battered cheese sticks served with marinara.
- Sampler Platter$25.95
- Southwest corn dip and chips$8.95
Cheese roasted corn dip with tortilla chips.
- Spicy Pickle Fries$9.95
- Steak Nachos$15.95
House fried chips topped with our local steak tips, cheddar cheese, queso, kettle prepped nacho cheese, tomato, onion, salsa and sour cream. Add jalapeno if you would like for $.50. If you desire something else let us know and we will do our best to hook you up!!!
- Stuffed Shrimp$13.95
- Zucchini Strips with spicy sauce$9.95
BURGERS
- Brew Pub Burger$15.95
One of our most popular Gourmet Burgers, caramelized onion, jalapeno, peppers, and bacon all sautéed in brew pub mustard sauce. This is placed under the burger patty with a slice of swiss American cheese, and then more brew pub under the 2 slices of swiss American cheese that cover the burger. Served on a sliced gourmet bun from Rotella and with your choice of one of our fries or substitute options.
- Cheeseburger$10.95
8oz burger with Swiss American and American cheese, served on a Rotella Premium bun with choice of fries.
- Cowboy Burger$14.95
8oz burger with bacon, house made onion ring, Swiss American and American cheese, and BBQ Sauce. Served on a Gourmet Rotella Bun with choice of fries.
- Firehouse Burger$14.95
8oz Burger with Swiss American and Smoked Cheddar on top of our house made Firehouse Sauce. Shoulder Bacon, house breaded onion ring, and choice of fries.
- Hamburger$9.95
8oz Burger on a Premium Rotella Bun served with choice of fries. Comes with pickles and you can add tomato, onion or lettuce for $0.25 each.
- Jr Burger$6.95
4oz burger served on a slider bun, this one you can add vegetables, or cheese/ bacon to your desire for an additional price. comes with choice of fries.
- Swiss Mushroom Burger$11.95
8oz Burger with seasoned sauteed mushrooms under the burger and 3 slices of Swiss American Cheese on a Gourmet Rotella Bun. Served with choice of fries.
- The New Lantz Burger$12.95
sour cream under the cheese on the burger patty, sauteed onion, mushroom, and peppers under the patty on a gormet bun with 3 slices of swiss american cheese with an 8 oz patty
SANDWICHES
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$11.95
8oz Pork Tenderloin breaded, fried, served on a Gourmet Rotella Scorned Bun with all the fixing if you desire. You won't go home hungry with this one. Choice of potato also...
- BLT$10.95
Choice of bread with 4 slices of bacon and fresh tomato and lettuce with mayo.
- Sirloin Steak Sandwich$19.95
- Chicken fried STK sandwich$11.95
BASKETS
- Chicken Strips$12.95
steakhouse breaded chicken fried with choice of fries. Ranch or BBQ for your dipping preference.
- Wing Basket$12.95
- Fried Shrimp Basket$14.95
6 butterflied shrimp breaded and fried, served with choice of fries or upgrade to rosemary fries or sweet potato fries, steak fried that are seasoned is also an option.
- Coconut Shrimp Basket$15.95
SOUP AND SALADS
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
Mix of Iceberg and Romaine lettuce, with tomato, onion, peppers, cheese, egg and bacon. Topped with grilled sliced chicken breast that is seasoned in house.
- Chef Salad$11.95
- Salad Bar$10.95
All I can say is; Dude, check it out!!!
- Bowl of soup$5.50
- Cup of soup$3.50
- Crispy Chicken Salad$10.95
Mix of Iceberg and Romaine lettuce, with tomato, onion, peppers, cheese, egg and bacon. Topped with breaded sliced chicken breast.
SIDES
- Cheesy hashbrowns$4.50
- Crinkle Cut Fries$2.75
- cup of ranch$0.75
- Curly Fries$2.75
- Gems$3.00
- mac salad$3.25
- potato salad$3.25
- Steak Fries$3.25
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
- Rosemary Fries$5.00
- Side Salad$6.50
- Dessert Peanut Butter Explosion Mile High Cake$5.00
- Featured Cheesecake$3.00
- Chocolate Brownie Sundae$4.00
- 10" Cheesecake slice$7.00
SPECIALS
- Beer Battered Cod with fries$14.95
- Brew Pub Burger$15.95
One of our most popular Gourmet Burgers, caramelized onion, jalapeno, peppers, and bacon all sautéed in brew pub mustard sauce. This is placed under the burger patty with a slice of swiss American cheese, and then more brew pub under the 2 slices of swiss American cheese that cover the burger. Served on a sliced gourmet bun from Rotella and with your choice of one of our fries or substitute options.
- Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese$12.95
Home made mac and cheese with jalapeno cheese and cream. Topped with crispy chicken and monterey cheese with some amazing parmesan and buffalo sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken with Bleu Cheese Crumples Sandwich$14.95
- Chicken Alfredo$14.95
Diced Grilled Chicken on noodles with our house made Alfredo Sauce, topped with different cheeses and baked to perfection, served with bread.
- Chicken fried steak lunch$15.95
Diced grilled chicken breast prepared with onion, peppers, and mushrooms in an olive oil, topped with shredded monterey Cheese on a hoagie bun. Served with choice of fries.
- Chicken Parmesan$13.95
Crispy Chicken Sliced over a bed of noodles and basil and Monterey cheese topped with our marinara blend and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast.
- Coconut Shrimp Basket$15.95
- Firehouse Chicken Basket$14.95
- Hamburger Steak$12.95
Hamburger Steak served with sauteed onion and mashed potato's covered with our beef gravy. Veggies and bread.
- Hollandaise Bacon Burger$15.95
8oz Burger with american cheese and bacon topped with hollandaise sauce and served with choice of fries.
- Mongolian Beef Stir Fry$12.95
We put some time into perfecting this and utilized some amazing people and places for input. Certified Angus beef with a vegetable blend, snow peas and an amazing stir fry sauce with Jasmine Rice. Topped with bean sprouts.
- Patty Melt$13.95
- Prime Rib Wrap$16.95
- Shrimp alfredo$16.95
House made Alfredo Sauce over noodles with several cheeses and jumbo shrimp baked and served with bread.
- Taco Salad$13.95
Iceberg and Romaine Mix of lettuce, with tomato, olives, cheddar cheese, and onion. Topped with our house made Taco meat ground from our in house mix of steak trimmings.
- Thee A Burger$13.95
kids menu
PIZZA
- 14Inch Pizza$17.95
Our pizzas are cooked in our stone ovens to make these different from anyone in the area. Utilizing the a special 3 cheese blend and original seasoning to top the product, you get a pizza you will be coming back for.
- Personal Pizza$6.95
- Cheesy Bread Sticks$4.99+
our mixture of butter and chopped garlic topped with 3 cheeses and seasoning.
Lantz's Wraps
WRAPS
- BLT WRAP$10.95
- BUFF CHIX BCN RANCH WRAP$13.95
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
- CRISPY CHIX WRAP$11.95
- Cucumber Wasabi Wrap$12.95
- Grilled CHICK WRAP$11.95
- PHILLY STK WRAP$14.95
- Southwest Crispy Chicken Wrap$12.95
Varies day to day but this is a feature we will run with a twist, Raspberry vinaigrette is one of the styles, another possibility is the Cucumber Wasabi Wrap. A little different twist than the menu items.
- Lantz's Club Wrap$13.95