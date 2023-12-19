Lao Hu Tong 63 Main Street
Cold Dishes凉菜
- Hu Tong Beef 胡同酱牛腱$14.00
Beef, scallion, and five spice or mala sauce
- Szechuan Kimchi 四川泡菜$8.00
Cabbage, szechuan kimchi sauce
- Chengdu Chicken 成都口水鸡$13.00
Boneless chicken, scallion, cilantro, and szechuan sesame sauce
- Wasabi Clam Salad 芥辣菠菜花蛤$13.00
Spinach, clam meat, red pepper, and wasabi dressing
- Hot & Spicy Cucumber 酸辣青瓜墩$8.00
Cucumber, hot & spicy dressing
- Emperor's Cabbage 乾隆白菜$8.00
Cabbage, peking sesame sauce
Signature Dishes招牌生煎
Traditional Dishes传统手工
- Hu Tong Soup Dumplings 胡同小笼汤包6$14.00
Berkshire pork
- Beef Soup Dumplings 灌汤牛肉蒸饺6$14.00
Beef, onion
- Surf & Turf Dumplings 猪肉三鲜水饺6$10.00
Chive, shrimp, and Berkshire pork
- Veg Dumplings 佛堂素水饺6$8.00
Baby bok choy, shiitake mushroom, and five spice tofu
- Chili Shrimp Wonton 红油鲜虾抄手8$10.00
Pickled veg, cilantro, scallion, sesame, and soya bean
- Shrimp Shumai 黑豚鲜虾烧麦6$14.00
Berkshire pork, shrimp
Noodles & Dumplings面条/饺子
- Marinated Egg 卤蛋$1.50
- Jja Jang Noodle胡同炸酱面$14.00
Pork belly, jja jang sauce, edamame bean, shredded radish, cucumber, and mung bean sprout
- Dan Dan Noodle四川担担面$14.00
Beef, bean sprout, pickled veg, soya bean, cilantro, and scallion
- Beef Brisket Noodle Soup红烧牛腩面$15.00
Beef brisket, cilantro, scallion, and pickled veg
- Auntie's Beef Noodle Soup清汤牛肉面$15.00
Chinese radish, beef, and scallion
- Chinese Chicken Noodle Soup鸡汁汤面$14.00
Chicken, mushroom, pea sprout, bamboo shoot, and cabbage
- Farmer's Noodle Soup什锦素面$13.00
Mushroom, pea sprout, bamboo shoot, and cabbage
- Shrimp Noodle Soup鲜虾汤面$15.00
Mixed mushroom, pea sprout, shrimp, and bamboo shoot
- Seaweed Wonton Soup紫菜云吞汤 10$12.00
Seaweed, scallion, wonton, and dried baby shrimp
- Sour Soup酸汤水饺或云吞$14.00
With choice of dumplings (8) or wontons (10). Pickled veg, scallion, and cilantro