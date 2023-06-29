Popular Items

Buranee Badenjan

$14.00

eggplant, tomato demi-glace, garlic sour cream dried mint

Dal

$12.00

yellow lentils, onions, garlic

Morgh Kabob

$26.00

grilled boneless chicken breast

All Day Menu

STARTERS

Starters Tasting Flight

$22.00

Bolani

$16.00

Afghan flat bread

Sambosa Trio

$12.00

Afghan Pastry

Shamee Kabob

$15.00

Mini Beef patties with Fries

Shore-Nakhot

$5.00

Chickpea & potato

Pakowra

$12.00

Mix veggies

SOUPS

Aush-Soup

$12.00

Rice Noodles

Nask-Soup

$12.00

Yellow Lentals & veggies

Chicken-Soup

$12.00

Chicken & Veggies

Aush veggie

$12.00

SALADS

Afghan Salata

$10.00

Cherry tomato,cucumber, radish, red onion, cilantro

Kale

$14.00

apple, fennel, red cabbage, pecan, dates, parmesan,

Beets

$14.00

apple, arugula, goat cheese, walnut

DUMPLINGS

Aushak 6

$18.00

leeks, split peas, beef, garlic sour cream

Aushak 4

$12.00

leeks, split peas, beef, garlic sour cream

Mantoo Classic 6

$18.00

beef,split peas, carrots,

Mantoo Shrimp 6

$18.00

pan sauteed shrimp

Mantoo Classic 4

$12.00

beef,split peas, carrots,

Mantoo Shrimp 4

$12.00

pan sauteed shrimp

Veggie Aushak 4

$12.00

Veggie Aushak 6

$18.00

VEGGIE

Shola

$12.00

16 beans,shortgrain rice,dill

Sabzi

$12.00

spinach cilantro

Bamya

$12.00

okra stew

Lubya

$12.00

red kidney beans, herbed tomato sauce

Zardak

$12.00

carrots, split peas, pitted plums

Gulpee

$12.00

cauliflower, cilantro

Dal

$12.00

yellow lentils, onions, garlic

Samarok

$12.00

herbed mushrooms

Buranee Badenjan

$14.00

eggplant, tomato demi-glace, garlic sour cream dried mint

Buranee Kadoo

$14.00

pumpkin, onion, demi-glace, garlic sour crea

SIGNATURE

Lamb Shank

$32.00

herbed tomato sauce, basmati ric

Morgh Qorma

$23.00

chicken, tomato, split peas, pitted plums, cilantro, basmati rice

Kofta

$25.00

beef meatballs, carrots, potatoes, herbed tomato sauce,basmati rice

Qabuli Palow

$28.00

long grained rice pilaf, chef’s spices boneless lamb, carrots & raisins — 28 (gf) veggie

Qabuli Veggie

$15.00

long grained rice pilaf, chef’s spices carrots & raisins

KABOBS

Mahee

$32.00

pan seared trout filet

Chowpan

$36.00

traditional shepherd lamb chops

Morgh Kabob

$26.00

grilled boneless chicken breast

Lamb Tikka

$30.00

grilled lamb

Steak Tikka

$28.00

grilled beefsteak

Chaplee Kabob

$32.00

grilled spicy patties of ground lamb

Mixed Grill

$38.00

hicken, lamb, & steak

KANDAHAR PLATTER

Kandahar Platter

$90.00

HERAT PLATTER

Herat Platter

$80.00

SIDES

Side Lamb

$13.00

Side Beef

$12.00

Side Chicken

$11.00

Side Quinoa

$6.00

Chalow

$5.00

Palow

$6.00

Mawst

$5.00

Naan

$5.00

Chutney Sabz

$4.00

Chutney Sorkh

$4.00

Bottle Chutney Sabz

$10.00

Bottle Chutney Sorkh

$10.00

Torshi

$5.00

Bottle Torshi

$15.00

Fries

$8.00

Pickled Red Onion

$4.00

Bottle Pickled red onion

$15.00

DESSERTS

Pistachio Cake

$13.00

pistachio, ricotta cake

Firnee

$10.00

milk custard, cardamom, pistachio

Sheer Yakh

$10.00

Afghan vanilla ice cream, rose,water, pistachios

Sheer Berenj

$10.00

rice pudding withcardamom, pistachios

Sharbat

$12.00

orange almond flour pound cake

Cacao

$12.00

chocolate mousse cake

Halwa Soji

$10.00

semolina flour saffron,sliced almonds

Cake Cutting Fee

$4.00

Happy Birthday!

Gift

TEA

Black Tea

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Herbal Tea

$5.00

Zanjafeel

$8.00

Sheer chair

$8.00

Lapop Chai

$8.00

Lavender

$5.00

COFFEE

Espresso

$4.00

Doppio

$4.00

Machiatto

$4.00

Cortado

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$7.00

Cold brew

$7.00

French press (2)

$8.00

Cafe con leche

$5.00Out of stock

Cuban coffee

$5.00Out of stock

POPUP DRINKS

Fresh Orange jus

$9.00

Fresh grapefruit jus

$9.00

Triple citrus

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Matcha latte

$6.00Out of stock

Golden milk Latte

$7.00

Lablabo Latte

$7.00

Lavender Latte

$7.00

SPECIALS

LARGE PARTY

$60.00

Brunch

BRUNCH

Croissant

$4.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Karayee

$14.00

Kabul Fritata

$13.00

Bolani

$16.00

Afghan flat bread

Lapis Pancakes

$14.00

Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Waffle

$12.00

Acai Bowl

$14.00

BRUNCH-S

BRUNCH SPECIAL

$35.00

ONE ITEM PER SECTION

Cocktails

Lapis Cocktails

The Viceroy

$15.00

Five Lions

$15.00

Gulaabi

$15.00

Lapis Old Fashion

$15.00

Lapis Manhattan

$16.00

Lapis Negroni

$15.00

Wine by the Glass

Red

Jeff Carrell en Coteaux

$14.00

Cordillera Camenere

$14.00

La Luminaille Grenache Blend

$13.00

Vina Crianza Rioja

$14.00

Vieux Moullins Merlot Blend

$13.00

Pedroncelli Cab Sauv

$14.00

Mayol Malbec

$13.00

St Martin Cab Franc

$15.00

Plakato Mavro

$15.00

Sassoregale Sangiovese

$15.00

White

Escencia Albarino

$15.00

Dry Creek Chenin Blanc

$10.00

Nisia Verdejo

$11.00

Wildsong Sauv blanc

$12.00

Eichinger Gruner Veltliner

$13.00

Valravn Chardonnay

$15.00

Nadim Sauv blanc

$15.00

Rose

Masaya Rose

$11.00

Plouzeau Pet-Nat Rose

$13.00

Driopi Dry Rose

$15.00

Champagne

Maria Casanova Cava

$13.00

Happy Anniversary

Dessert Wines

Pedro Ximenez

$14.00

Amontillado

$9.00

Tawny Port

$15.00

Lustau Oloroso

$14.00

Wine by the Bottle

Red

Jeff Carrell en Coteaux - BTL

$56.00

Cordillera Camenere - BTL

$56.00

La Luminaille Grenache Blend - BTL

$52.00

Vina Crianza Rioja - BTL

$52.00

Vieux Moullins Merlot Blend - BTL

$52.00

Pedroncelli Cab Sauv - BTL

$56.00

Mayol Malbec - BTL

$52.00

Obsidian Ridge Cab Sauv - BTL

$78.00

Pauline Passot Gamay - BTL

$70.00

Syrocco Syrah - BTL

$79.00

Cab Franc - BTL

$60.00

St Martin Cab Franc - BTL

$60.00

Sassoregale Sangiovese - BTL

$60.00

White

Escencia Albarino - BTL

$60.00

Dry Creek Chenin Blanc - BTL

$40.00

Nisia Verdejo - BTL

$44.00

Wildsong Sauv blanc - BTL

$48.00

Eichinger Gruner Veltliner - BTL

$52.00

Valravn Chardonnay - BTL

$60.00

Brocard Chablis - BTL

$72.00

Nadim Sauv Blanc - BTL

$60.00

Rose

Masaya Rose - BTL

$42.00

Plouzeau Pet-Nat Rose - BTL

$58.00

Driopi Rose - BTL

$60.00

Champagne

Maria Casanova Cava - BTL

$58.00

Cork Fee

Corkage Fee

$35.00

Beer

Draft

Eggenberg

$9.00

Port City IPA

$9.00

Solace Wit

$9.00

Bottled

Taybeh Gold

$10.00

Taybeh IPA

$10.00

Canned

Eggenberg

$9.00

Aslin Nuances

$10.00

Aslin Baby Shark

$10.00

Thin Man Minkey Boodle

$10.00

NA Beverages

Anar

$8.00

Chai Lemonade

$8.00

Rumi

$8.00

Lime-ade

$8.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

OJ

$9.00

Mineral Water

$8.00

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Retail

Empower Shirt

$25.00

Limoncello

$18.00

Lapis Old Fashioned

$18.00

Strawberry Negroni

$18.00

Cherry-Vanilla Manhattan

$18.00

Cardamom Bitters

$15.00

Cherry-Vanilla Bitters

$15.00