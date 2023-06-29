Lapis 1847 Columbia Rd NW
All Day Menu
STARTERS
SOUPS
SALADS
DUMPLINGS
Aushak 6
leeks, split peas, beef, garlic sour cream
Aushak 4
leeks, split peas, beef, garlic sour cream
Mantoo Classic 6
beef,split peas, carrots,
Mantoo Shrimp 6
pan sauteed shrimp
Mantoo Classic 4
beef,split peas, carrots,
Mantoo Shrimp 4
pan sauteed shrimp
Veggie Aushak 4
Veggie Aushak 6
VEGGIE
Shola
16 beans,shortgrain rice,dill
Sabzi
spinach cilantro
Bamya
okra stew
Lubya
red kidney beans, herbed tomato sauce
Zardak
carrots, split peas, pitted plums
Gulpee
cauliflower, cilantro
Dal
yellow lentils, onions, garlic
Samarok
herbed mushrooms
Buranee Badenjan
eggplant, tomato demi-glace, garlic sour cream dried mint
Buranee Kadoo
pumpkin, onion, demi-glace, garlic sour crea
SIGNATURE
Lamb Shank
herbed tomato sauce, basmati ric
Morgh Qorma
chicken, tomato, split peas, pitted plums, cilantro, basmati rice
Kofta
beef meatballs, carrots, potatoes, herbed tomato sauce,basmati rice
Qabuli Palow
long grained rice pilaf, chef’s spices boneless lamb, carrots & raisins — 28 (gf) veggie
Qabuli Veggie
long grained rice pilaf, chef’s spices carrots & raisins
KABOBS
KANDAHAR PLATTER
HERAT PLATTER
SIDES
DESSERTS
Pistachio Cake
pistachio, ricotta cake
Firnee
milk custard, cardamom, pistachio
Sheer Yakh
Afghan vanilla ice cream, rose,water, pistachios
Sheer Berenj
rice pudding withcardamom, pistachios
Sharbat
orange almond flour pound cake
Cacao
chocolate mousse cake
Halwa Soji
semolina flour saffron,sliced almonds