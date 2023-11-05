Lardon / Union / The Meadowlark
Popular Items
- Hotel California$17.00
Smoked turkey, black pepper bacon, pepper jack, avocado, pickled red onion, shishito pepper aioli, sourdough. Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips and our house made deli pickles!
- Italiano$16.00
sopressata, salame calabrese, ‘nduja, provolone, shredded iceberg, tomato, onion, house giardinera, BAGUETTE. Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips and our house made deli pickles!
- Blue Line Banh Mi$17.00
Five-spice chicken thighs, chicken liver pate, pickled green papaya, jalapeno, daikon, carrot, sriracha mayo, cilantro, thai basil, rustic baguette
Lardon Brunch
Brunch Food
- Salumi Benedict$16.00
Hickory-smoked ham & bacon, house made buttermilk biscuits, fire roasted red pepper, poached eggs, n'duja hollandaise, served with crispy potatoes
- The Wilbur$15.00
house-cured bacon, two year aged cheddar, egg, red onion, garlic aioli, lemon drop hot sauce, brioche
- The Palmer$12.00
two year aged cheddar, egg, sundried tomato, garlic aioli, red onion, lemon drop hot sauce, brioche
- Coppa Toast$12.00
house-cured coppa, white bean spread, pickled mustard, grated egg yolk, rye
- Avocado Toast$10.00
avocado, pickled onion, radish, toasted sunflower seeds, herb oil, whole grain
Lardon Lunch To Go
Lunch
- Blue Line Banh Mi$17.00
Five-spice chicken thighs, chicken liver pate, pickled green papaya, jalapeno, daikon, carrot, sriracha mayo, cilantro, thai basil, rustic baguette
- Boujee Grilled Cheese$15.00
Aged Wisconsin cheddar, brie, provolone, smoked onion aioli, dijon, brioche, tomato bisque
- Finocchiona & Butter$17.00
fennel seed salami, Wisconsin farm butter, arugula, sea salt, rustic baguette. Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips and our house made deli pickles!
- Hotel California$17.00
Smoked turkey, black pepper bacon, pepper jack, avocado, pickled red onion, shishito pepper aioli, sourdough. Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips and our house made deli pickles!
- I Just Want A BLT$15.00
Black pepper bacon, garlic aioli, tomato, baby gem lettuce, grilled sourdough
- Italiano$16.00
sopressata, salame calabrese, ‘nduja, provolone, shredded iceberg, tomato, onion, house giardinera, BAGUETTE. Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips and our house made deli pickles!
- Reuben$19.00
Pastrami, Midnight Moon gouda, fancy sauce, house kraut, deli pickles, marbled rye. Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips!
- The Frenchie$16.00
House-cured hickory smoked ham, country pork pâté, brie, dijon mustard, cornichon aioli, rustic baguette. Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips and our house made deli pickles!
- Sweet Potato Reuben$19.00
corned sweet potatoes, pickled apples, midnight moon gouda, fancy sauce, house kraut, griddled marble rye Vegetarian!
- Arugula & Honeycrisp Salad$14.00
Goat Cheese, Pickled Fresno, Sunflower Seeds, Champagne Vinaigrette, Saba
- Green Monster$15.00
Broccolini, zucchini, avocado, shishito peppers, pistachio, toasted farro, tarragon-green goddess dressing
- Side House Hot Giardiniera$1.50
- Side House Made Kettle Chips$2.00
Every sandwich comes with a side of house made kettle chips but in case you cannot resist the crunch of these delicious golden treats!
Boards
- Lardon Charcuterie Board$20.00
'Nduja, Sausisson de Campagne, Bresaola. Accompaniments include: focaccia bread, onion jam, beer mustard and pickles.
- Lardon Cheese Board$21.00
Moses Sleeper (Soft Cow), Juliana (Semi-Firm, Goat), Red Rock (Firm, Cow). Accompaniments include: focaccia bread, honey, almonds and seasonal jam.
- Extra Bread$2.00Out of stock
House made focaccia.
Beverages To Go
Beer
Bottles of Wine
- BTL Caves Naveran Brut Cava, Xarel-lo/Macabeo/Parellada, 2021$40.00
- BTL La Fogarina Lambrusco dell' Emilia Rosso IGP, Fogarina, N.V.$44.00
IGP, Fogarina, Italy Bright acidity, tart currant, purple ripe berries & vegetable undertones.
- BTL Il Mostro Longana a Frizzante, Montepulciano, 2022$48.00
- BTL Pomalo Pet Nat Methode Ancestrale, Debit, 2021$52.00
- BTL Meinklang Epic Osterreich, Welschriesling/Gruner, 2022$52.00
- BTL Vera Branco, Arinto/Azal/Loureiro, 2022$28.00
- BTL Brand Weissburgunder, Pinot Blanc, 2021$32.00
- BTL Le Coeur de la Reine, Sauvignon Blanc, 2022$40.00
Sauvignon Blanc, France 2020 crisp meyer lemon, juicy lychee & blackcurrant
- BTL Aslina, Chardonnay, 2022$52.00
- BTL Deep Down, Sauvignon Blanc, 2022$52.00
- BTL Leo Steen Profisor Vineyard, Grenache, 2021$52.00
- BTL Johan 'Disco Chicken,' Blaufrankisch/Zweigelt/St. Laurent, 2021$60.00
- BTL Force Celeste 'Mother Rock,' Cinsault, 2022$48.00
- BTL Echeverria 'No Es Pituko' Echeverria Sauvignon Blanc$32.00
- BTL Henri Milan 'Cha Cha' Marsanne Roussanne, 2021$56.00
- BTL Folk Machine 'Parts & Labor,' Grenache$44.00
- BTL Domaine Jean-Paul Dubost, Gamay, 2022$48.00
- BTL Filippo Manetti 'Campaglione' Rosso, Sangiovese, 2021$48.00
- BTL Luli, Syrah, 2021$60.00
- BTL Carlo Noro Foretano, Cesanese/Tonneaux, 2019$64.00
N/A Beverages
Lardon Pastries & Coffee To Go
Coffee
- 12oz Drip Coffee$4.00
Metropolis Schweik's house drip
- 16oz Drip Coffee$4.50
Metropolis Schweik's house drip
- Cafe au Lait$4.50
- Americano Coffee$3.50
Metropolis Skyway espresso top with hot water
- Iced Americano$3.50
- Espresso$3.50
- Macchiato$4.00
- Cortado$4.50
Metropolis Skyway espresso mixed with equal parts steamed milk of choice
- Flat White$4.50
- Cappuccino$4.50
Metropolis Skyway espresso and your choice of milk
- 12oz Latte$4.50
Metropolis Skyway espresso and your choice of milk
- 16oz Latte$5.00
Metropolis Skyway espresso and your choice of milk
- Iced 12 oz Latte$4.50
- Iced 16 oz Latte$5.00
- Chai$4.50
House made chai mixture topped with your milk of choice
- Iced Chai$4.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
House made hot chocolate mixture with you choice of steamed milk
- 12oz Cold Brew$5.00
- 16oz Cold Brew$5.50
- Metropolis Lardon Blend: Retail Coffee Bag$16.00
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Earl Grey Tea$4.00
- Lemon Ginger Tea$4.00
- Green Tea$4.00
- London Fog$4.50
Pastries
- Blue Cheese Brownie$4.00Out of stock
- Plain Croissant$5.00
Layers of flaky dough and rich butter make up the quintessential French pastry. Thoughtfully sourced from La Fournette
- Chocolate Croissant$5.00
La Fournette classic croissant filled with bars of European dark chocolate
- Almond Croissant$5.00
La Fournette croissant filled with homemade almond cream and sprinkled with toasted, sliced almonds
- Apple Danish$6.00Out of stock
Flaky, buttery, puff pastry filled and baked with homemade apple compote and topped with streusel. Thoughtfully sourced from La Fournette
- Raspberry Danish$6.00
Flaky, buttery, puff pastry filled and baked with homemade raspberry jam. Thoughtfully sourced from La Fournette