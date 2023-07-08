LaRina Pastificio & Vino


Cicchetti

Olive

$7.00

Olives, citrus, fennel

Crocchette

$13.00

green peas, mozzarella, scallion aioli

Burro e acciughe

$14.00

Cantabrian anchovies, lemon butter

Baccala mantecato

$15.00

whipped cod, parsley, polenta chips

Patae cacio e pepe

$10.00

Homefires, parmigiano and black pepper

Appetizers

Insalata di Lattuga

$18.00

lettuce, ricotta, sesame, breadcrumbs

Rucola

$18.00

Arugula, sugra snap peas, fava beans, mint

Asparagi

$17.00

Crispy asparagus, sumac, tarragon bagnetto

Carciofi

$18.00

Artichokes, wild garlic, herbs

Stracciatella

$20.00

Green chickpeas, preserved lemon, sunfloweer seeds

Tonno

$22.00

TUna tartare, radishes, colatura, carta di musica

Vitello tonnato

$23.00

Veal carpaccio, tuna, caper leaf, celery

Extra Bread

$5.00

Pasta

Smoked spaghetti

$23.00

Garlic, calabrian chili, hazelnut

Gnocchi al Pesto

$26.00

Nettle pesto, pastachio di Bronte

Caramelle

$26.00

Pecorino, potatoes, mint, peas

Cavatelli Diavola

$33.00

Lobster, spicy tomato sauce, breadcrumbs

Lasagna

$25.00

Spinach pasta, ragu bolognese

Tagliatelle alle erbe

$26.00

Lamb ragu, parmigiano 24 month

Agnolotti del Plin

$26.00

Braised beef and chicken filling, butter, sage

Gluten free pasta

House made GF pappardelle

Pasta butter and cheese

$18.00

Pasta tomato sauce

$20.00

Fresh spaghetti or gnocchi

tagliolini (party)

cappellacci (party)

Secondi

Branzino

$33.00

fava beans, cured green tomatoes, pinenuts

Cotoletta

$34.00

Chicken Milanese, arugula, pickled shishito, Meyer lemon aioli

Tagliata

$49.00

Dry aged NY strip steak, green peppercorn, spinach

Scallops (party)

Dessert

Tiramisu

$12.00

Panna cotta

$11.00

Affogato

$12.00

Sorbet

$7.00

Wine Delivery

House Sparkling Wine

$35.00

House white wine

$35.00

House orange wine

$35.00

House red wine

$35.00

House rose wine

$35.00

Beer Delivery

Forst, Lager (IT)

$8.00

Forst, Sixtus, Doppelbock (IT)

$8.00

Basei, Koelsh style Beer (IT)

$9.00

Soda Delivery

CHINOTTO

$5.00

GAZZOSA

$5.00

BLOOD ORANGE

$5.00

Merchandise

Fork Hat

$25.00

T shirt

$23.00

Tota bag

$25.00

Key Chain

$20.00