LaRina Pastificio & Vino
Cicchetti
Appetizers
Insalata di Lattuga
$18.00
lettuce, ricotta, sesame, breadcrumbs
Rucola
$18.00
Arugula, sugra snap peas, fava beans, mint
Asparagi
$17.00
Crispy asparagus, sumac, tarragon bagnetto
Carciofi
$18.00
Artichokes, wild garlic, herbs
Stracciatella
$20.00
Green chickpeas, preserved lemon, sunfloweer seeds
Tonno
$22.00
TUna tartare, radishes, colatura, carta di musica
Vitello tonnato
$23.00
Veal carpaccio, tuna, caper leaf, celery
Extra Bread
$5.00
Pasta
Smoked spaghetti
$23.00
Garlic, calabrian chili, hazelnut
Gnocchi al Pesto
$26.00
Nettle pesto, pastachio di Bronte
Caramelle
$26.00
Pecorino, potatoes, mint, peas
Cavatelli Diavola
$33.00
Lobster, spicy tomato sauce, breadcrumbs
Lasagna
$25.00
Spinach pasta, ragu bolognese
Tagliatelle alle erbe
$26.00
Lamb ragu, parmigiano 24 month
Agnolotti del Plin
$26.00
Braised beef and chicken filling, butter, sage
Gluten free pasta
House made GF pappardelle
Pasta butter and cheese
$18.00
Pasta tomato sauce
$20.00
Fresh spaghetti or gnocchi
tagliolini (party)
cappellacci (party)
Secondi
LaRina Pastificio & Vino Location and Ordering Hours
(718) 852-0001
387 Myrtle ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Open now • Closes at 3:30PM