Lark Brewing Co.
BEER MENU
DRAFT BEERS
- Goodpuppy Lager$8.50
Every pint sold feeds a homeless dog for 1 day Taste: neutral with a crisp and light finish Smell: light wheat scent Look: pale and clear
- No Dress Code Hazy IPA$8.50
Look: White and Hazy Smell: Tropical, mango, guava Taste: Juicy, light and smashable
- Hops and Dreams IPA$8.50
Taste: well rounded with a mellow twang Smell: sharp, earthy undertones, and a slight citrus notes Look: clear & golden
- Day Dreamer Amber Ale$8.50
Look: Deep gold to amber Smell: Tangerine citrus with hints of tropical coconut and coffee Taste: Smooth with a chocolate note
- Out of Office Pilsner$8.50
Look: Slight cloudy & golden Smell: Earthy, rainy, crispy, and medium body Taste: Classic with wheat notes
- Helles Yeah! Helles Lager$8.50
Look: Cloudy , golden yellow Smell: Neutral scent with biscuit notes Taste: Well rounded, german style lager
- Lark Elderberry Cider$10.00
- Double Dog Dare IPA$10.00
Look: Pale Gold with a hop haze Smell: Piney, Citrus and hoppy Taste: Full, with a balanced assertive bitterness
- On My Way IPA$8.50
Look: White and Hazy Smell: Tropical, passionfruit fruit Taste: Juicy and full bodied with a smooth finish
- Lark Berry Seltzer$10.00
- Bombshell Blonde Lager$8.50
Look: Pale and clear Smell: Maize and Summer Taste: Medium bodied lager with notes of toasted bread
- Slow Rollin' Blood Orange Wheat$8.50
Look: Clear and deep orange almost red Smell: Intense fruit & citrus aromas Taste- Refreshing and Crisp with a Blood Orange Kick!
- Bitter Strength Fruited Gose$8.50
Look: Pale and translucent Smell: Citrus notes with a slight hit of salinity Taste: Tangy and limey
FLIGHTS
FOOD MENU
Shareable Plates
- Wings$16.00
crispy jumbo wings, choice of sauce, ranch or bleu cheese for dipping
- Soft Pretzel$13.00
2 salted Bavarian style pretzels. Beer cheese for dipping
- Nachos$15.00
beer cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, house guac Add Pulled Pork $5
- Fries$8.00
with house seasoning or truffle oil
- Hummus & Pita$13.00
trio of hummuses, warm pita points
- Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$13.00
thin sliced ribeye, onion, mozzarella cheese, beer cheese for dipping
Flatbreads
- Hot Honey Pepperoni$15.00
Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni and hot honey drizzle
- Margherita Flatbread$15.00
marinara, fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, basil chiffonade, balsamic reduction
- The Lagotto Flatbread$16.00
white sauce, mushroom medley, arugula, truffle oil
- Spicy White$16.00
white sauce, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, crunchy garlic chili oil
Handhelds
- Lark Burger$11.00
all beef patty, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli
- OCR Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Tender chicken, havarti, roasted red pepper, arugula, tomato, garlic aioli
- Turkey BLTA Wrap$14.00
smoked turkey breast,bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, garlic aioli
- London Broil French Dip$16.00
tender sliced london broil, havarti, caramelized onions, au jus
- Fancy Grilled Cheese$10.00
havarti, cheddar, mozzarella, provolone