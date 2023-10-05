LarryP's Boiling Pot 2 1173 Louisiana Avenue
Daily Specials (When Advertised)
Crawfish Étouffée
Scratch made Crawfish Étouffée with real Louisiana crawfish tails, served over rice with French bread and a side salad
Gumbo (Chicken and Sausage)
Shrimp Creole
Red Beans and Rice
Hamburger Steak
Bourbon Street Chicken
Poboys
Shrimp Remoulade Poboy
Our famous boiled shrimp, chilled and tossed in remoulade and topped with fried green tomatoes.
Fried Gulf Oysters Poboy
Hot Ham and Swiss Poboy
Shrimp Poboy
Fried Catfish Poboy
Cajun Fried Turkey Poboy
It’s thanksgiving everyday. Fresh turkey breast seasoned, injected, deep fried and sliced in-house. Comes with provolone cheese and dressed how you like it.
Sloppy Roast Beef Poboy
Grab some napkins, you’re gonna need em. New Orleans slow roasted chuck roast in debris gravy.
Fried Gator Poboy
Fried Seafood
Fried Catfish Platter
4 catfish filets, Fries and Hushpuppies
Fried Shrimp Platter
14 Fried Shrimp, Fries and Hushpuppies
Fried Catfish and Shrimp Platter
2 Catfish Filets, 6 Shrimp, Fries and Hushpuppies
Fried Catfish Filet (1)
Fried Oyster Platter
Fried Gulf Oysters, Fries and Hushpuppies
Wraps
Fried Shrimp Wrap
Blackened Shrimp Wrap
Fresh blackened gulf shrimp, crisp Romain lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and blackened ranch.
Shrimp Remoulade Wrap
Gulf shrimp boiled in Cajun spices, chilled and tossed in remoulade. Includes fresh spring mix, remoulade dressing, tomato, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
Cajun fried turkey, crisp Romain lettuce, bacon, buttermilk ranch on a flour tortilla
Blackened Chicken Wrap
Blackened chicken breast, crisp Romain lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and blackened ranch.
Ham and Swiss Wrap
Crawfish Mac
Boiled Shrimp
Crab Legs
Boiled Shrimp & Crab Combos
Salads
Shrimp Remoulade Salad
Our famous boiled shrimp, chilled and tossed in remoulade on top a bed of mixed greens with avocado and sliced boiled egg
Caesar Salad
Crisp romain lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and grape tomatoes.
Cajun Cobb Salad
Combination of mixed greens and romain lettuce, grape tomatoes, avocado, sliced egg, bacon, croutons and shredded cheddar jack cheese.