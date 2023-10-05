Daily Specials (When Advertised)

Crawfish Étouffée

$14.99Out of stock

Scratch made Crawfish Étouffée with real Louisiana crawfish tails, served over rice with French bread and a side salad

Gumbo (Chicken and Sausage)

$10.00Out of stock
Shrimp Creole

$14.99Out of stock
Red Beans and Rice

$12.99Out of stock

Hamburger Steak

$12.99Out of stock
Bourbon Street Chicken

$12.99Out of stock

Poboys

Shrimp Remoulade Poboy

$14.99+

Our famous boiled shrimp, chilled and tossed in remoulade and topped with fried green tomatoes.

Fried Gulf Oysters Poboy

$14.99+
Hot Ham and Swiss Poboy

$12.99+

Shrimp Poboy

$14.99+

Fried Catfish Poboy

$14.99+
Cajun Fried Turkey Poboy

$8.99+

It’s thanksgiving everyday. Fresh turkey breast seasoned, injected, deep fried and sliced in-house. Comes with provolone cheese and dressed how you like it.

Sloppy Roast Beef Poboy

$9.50+

Grab some napkins, you’re gonna need em. New Orleans slow roasted chuck roast in debris gravy.

Fried Gator Poboy

$12.99+

Fried Seafood

Fried Catfish Platter

$14.99

4 catfish filets, Fries and Hushpuppies

Fried Shrimp Platter

$14.99

14 Fried Shrimp, Fries and Hushpuppies

Fried Catfish and Shrimp Platter

$14.99

2 Catfish Filets, 6 Shrimp, Fries and Hushpuppies

Fried Catfish Filet (1)

$3.00

Fried Oyster Platter

$22.99

Fried Gulf Oysters, Fries and Hushpuppies

Wraps

Fried Shrimp Wrap

$9.99

Blackened Shrimp Wrap

$9.99

Fresh blackened gulf shrimp, crisp Romain lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and blackened ranch.

Shrimp Remoulade Wrap

$9.99

Gulf shrimp boiled in Cajun spices, chilled and tossed in remoulade. Includes fresh spring mix, remoulade dressing, tomato, avocado, and parmesan cheese.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Cajun fried turkey, crisp Romain lettuce, bacon, buttermilk ranch on a flour tortilla

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Blackened chicken breast, crisp Romain lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and blackened ranch.

Ham and Swiss Wrap

$8.99

Crawfish Mac

Crawfish Mac SM

$8.00

Crawfish Mac LRG

$10.00

Boiled Shrimp

Large Boiled Shrimp Platter

$21.99

(25) Shrimp with Corn and Potatoes

Small Boiled Shrimp Platter

$12.99

(12) Shrimp with Corn and Potatoes

(12) Boiled Shrimp

$10.99

Shrimp Only

(25) Boiled Shrimp

$19.99

Shrimp Only

Crab Legs

3 Cluster Platter

$39.99

3 Snow Crab Clusters, Corn, Potatoes and a dip

2 Cluster Platter

$29.99

2 Snow Crab Clusters, Corn, Potatoes and a dip

1 Cluster

$13.50

Boiled Shrimp & Crab Combos

25 Shrimp 2 Cluster Combo

$45.99

25 shrimp, 2 Snow Crab Clusters, corn, potatoes, and a dip

12 Shrimp 1 Cluster Combo

$24.99

12 shrimp, 1 Snow Crab Cluster, corn, potatoes, and a dip

Salads

Shrimp Remoulade Salad

$13.99

Our famous boiled shrimp, chilled and tossed in remoulade on top a bed of mixed greens with avocado and sliced boiled egg

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Crisp romain lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and grape tomatoes.

Cajun Cobb Salad

$10.99

Combination of mixed greens and romain lettuce, grape tomatoes, avocado, sliced egg, bacon, croutons and shredded cheddar jack cheese.

Drinks

Coke (Glass Bottle)

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Barqs Rootbeer (Glass Bottle)

$3.00

Dr Pepper (Glass Bottle)

$3.00

Sprite (Glass Bottle)

$3.00

Fanta Strawberry (Glass Bottle)

$3.00

Fanta Pineapple(Glass Bottle)

$3.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.00

Dasani Water

$3.00

Not Sure Drink

$3.00

Extras

Zapp's Chips

$2.50

Hushpuppies

$2.00

(3)Hushpuppies

Sausage

$3.75

Potatoes

$2.00

Corn

$1.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.00

Sauces

Cajun Butter (New)

$1.00Out of stock

Roumalade

$1.00

Cocktail

$1.00

Bayou Dip

$1.00

Butter (Regular)

$1.00

Seasoning

$0.50

Tarter

$1.00

Kids Menu (12 and Under)

Chicken Nuggets Kids Meal

$6.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.50

Kids Turkey Poboy

$6.00

Kids Ham Poboy

$6.00