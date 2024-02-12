Las Anitas W26 Olvera Street (E. Cesar Chavez Ave)
Combos/Classics/Favorites
Combinations
- Anitas-Cheese Enchilada$12.00
- Anitas-Crisp Taco Shredded Beef$12.00
- Anitas-Crisp Taco Ground Beef$12.00
- Anitas-Tamale Beef$12.00
- Anitas-Tamale Chicken$12.00
- Anitas-Tamale Spinach$12.00
- El Pueblo-Crisp Taco Ground Beef$17.00
Cheese enchilada and crisp beef taco
- El Pueblo-Crisp Taco Shredded Beef$17.00
Cheese enchilada and crisp beef taco
- Los Angeles-Crisp Taco Shredded Beef$20.50
Chile relleno, cheese enchilada, and crisp beef taco
- Los Angeles-Crisp Taco Ground Beef$20.50
Chile relleno, cheese enchilada, and crisp beef taco
- Olvera-Crisp Taco Ground Beef$19.50
Cheese enchilada, crisp beef taco, and tamale
- Olvera-Crisp Taco Shredded Beef$19.50
Cheese enchilada, crisp beef taco, and tamale
Classics
Favorites
- Chiles Rellenos Entree$17.50
- Enchiladas-Beef Entree$17.00
- Enchiladas-Cheese Entree$17.00
- Enchiladas-Chicken Entree$17.00
- Enchiladas-Mole Entree$17.50
- Enchiladas-Pescado Entree$17.00
- Enchiladas-Plant-based Chicken Entree$19.00
- Enchiladas-Rancheras Chicken Entree$18.00
- Enchiladas-Shrimp Entree$17.00
- Enchiladas-Soy Mole Entree$17.00
- Quesadilla$12.00
- Quesadilla w/Chicken$16.00
- Quesadilla /w asada$18.00
- Quesadilla Vegetal$15.00
- Tamales-Beef Entree$16.00
- Tamales-Chicken Entree$16.00
- Tamales-Spinach Entree$16.00
- Tamales-Rajas y Queso Entree$16.00
- Crisp Tacos-Chicken Entree$16.00
- Crisp Tacos-Ground Beef Entree$16.00
- Crisp Tacos-Shredded Beef Entree$16.00
- Tacos-Carne Asada Entree$18.00
Mariscos/Sopa/Pozole y Menudo
Mariscos
Sopa
Pozole y Menudo
Burritos/Taquitos/Entree Salad
- Burrito-Beans and Cheese$12.00
- Burrito-Carne Asada$18.00
Option Mojado: smothered with red or green sauce, topped with cheese
- Burrito-Chile Verde$16.00
- Sizzling Salad$18.00
- Sizzling Salad - Plant-based Chicken$18.00
- Sizzling Salad - Soy$17.00
- Taquitos-Beef$13.00
Avocado sauce, rice, and beans
- Taquitos-Chicken$13.00
Vegetarian/Kids/Desert
Vegetarian/Soy/Plant Based
- Calabacitas Entree$17.00
- Fajitas-Plant-based Chicken Entree$20.00
- Grilled Chicken-Plant-based Entree$18.00
- Mole Poblano-Plant-based Chicken Entree$19.00
- Burrito-Plant-based Chicken Entree$17.00
- Burrito-Soy Entree$15.50
- Burrito-Soyrizo Entree$15.50
- Burrito-Veggie Entree$15.00
- Enchiladas-Plant-based Chicken Entree$19.00
- Enchiladas-Soy Entree$16.00
- Sizzling Salad - Plant-based Chicken$18.00
- Sizzling Salad - Soy$17.00
- Crisp Tacos-Plant-based Chicken Entree$17.00
- Crisp Tacos-Soy Entree$15.50
- Taquitos-Plant-based Chicken Entree$18.00
Kid Menu
Bebidas
Aguas Frescas
Tea/Coffee/Milk/Jugo/Champurrado
