Las Catrinas Daphne
Entrees
- Burritos$12.00+
Enjoy our hand-crafted burrito, filled with your choice of grilled protein or veggies, seasoned rice, creamy beans, and fresh vegetables. It's a perfect blend of flavors and textures in every bite.
- Nachos$12.50+
Dive into the ultimate nacho experience with our Classic Nachos. Crispy tortilla chips are lavishly smothered in melted cheese and crowned with zesty jalapeños. A generous dollop of creamy guacamole and tangy sour cream adds the perfect balance to each bite. Whether you're sharing with friends or savoring them solo, these nachos are a timeless delight that will satisfy your snack cravings and ignite your taste buds.
- Quesadilla$11.00+
Delight in the perfect blend of flavors with our Savory Quesadilla. Melted cheese embraces your choice of protein all nestled between two perfectly toasted tortillas. Served with a side of zesty salsa and cooling sour cream, each bite offers a symphony of textures and tastes that's both satisfying and comforting. Experience the classic goodness of a quesadilla that's crafted to perfection.
- Loaded Fries$12.00+
Loaded Nacho Fries. Crispy, golden fries serve as the canvas for a mouthwatering masterpiece. Generously topped with seasoned ground beef (or your choice of protein), gooey melted cheese, zesty jalapeños, and a dollop of creamy sour cream, each bite is a burst of savory, spicy, and creamy goodness. Embark on a culinary adventure that's perfect for sharing or savor it all to yourself – these loaded nacho fries are the ultimate comfort food experience.
- Birria Ramen$10.00
Rich birria-infused broth meets the comfort of ramen, creating a tantalizing harmony of flavors. Tender birria meat, slow-cooked to perfection, floats alongside traditional ramen ingredients, including springy noodles, crisp vegetables, and a perfectly cooked egg. This unique blend of Mexican tradition and Japanese comfort will transport your taste buds to a realm of unparalleled satisfaction.
- Birria Torta$12.00
Succulent birria-style meat, slow-cooked to perfection, is nestled within a soft, toasted roll. Enhanced with melted cheese, caramelized onions, and a touch of our zesty salsa, each bite is a harmonious blend of savory and tangy notes. Elevate your sandwich experience with this Mexican classic, designed to satisfy your cravings and awaken your taste buds.
- add shrimp$2.00
- Cheese quesadilla$8.00
- Ramen only$10.00
- Torta$11.00
- Taco Salad$11.00
- Lettuce Bowl$10.00
- burger$9.00
- rice bowl$11.00
- birria quesadilla$14.00
- kids quesadilla$7.00
Tacos
- Kesabirria$4.00+
Slow-cooked beef infused with our traditional spices. Enjoy with our hand made tortillas and rich consomme for a truly amazing taste if mexico. All tacos come with cilantro- onion- lime
- Flour Puffy Tacos$5.00+
Our delightful twist on a classic. Light airy flour torillas- filled with mouth watering beef or chicken- lettuce- pico- cheese and crema. A unique balance of flavors.
- Asada (Steak)$3.75+
"Savor the bold flavors of our Asada Tacos – tender, marinated slices of grilled beef nestled in warm handmade tortillas. Each bite is a symphony of savory and smoky notes, enhanced by a medley of fresh toppings and zesty salsa. Experience the essence of authentic street-style cuisine in every delicious bite. All tacos come with cilantro- onion- lime
- Carnitas (fried pork)$3.75+
"Experience taco perfection with our Carnitas Tacos. Succulent, slow-cooked pork is delicately crisped for a satisfying crunch, then cradled in warm corn tortillas. Complemented by finely chopped onions, vibrant cilantro, and a dash of zesty lime, these tacos are a symphony of textures and flavors that pay homage to the art of Mexican culinary craftsmanship."
- Pastor (marinated pork)$3.75+
"Indulge in our Al Pastor Tacos, a taste of tradition with a modern twist. Savory, marinated pork is slow-cooked to perfection on a vertical spit, resulting in tender, flavorful slices that are nestled in soft corn tortillas. Topped with diced onions, fresh cilantro, and a burst of tangy pineapple, these tacos offer a harmonious blend of sweet and savory that will transport your taste buds to the heart of Mexico.
- Barbacoa (shredded beef)$3.75+
Slow-cooked and full of flavor, our tender beef barbacoa is a true masterpiece, lovingly embraced by warm corn tortillas. Enhanced with a sprinkle of diced onions, fragrant cilantro, and a touch of zesty salsa, these tacos pay homage to the rich traditions of Mexican culinary artistry, delivering a melt-in-your-mouth sensation with every bite."
- Pollo (chicken)$3.75+
Juicy, marinated chicken is grilled to tender perfection, then lovingly tucked into soft handmade tortillas. Topped with a colorful medley of fresh lettuce, tomatoes, these tacos offer a delightful harmony of flavors and a satisfying nod to the timeless classic of Mexican cuisine.
- Carne Molida (Ground beef)$3.75+
Seasoned ground beef, cooked to savory perfection, is cradled in soft handmade tortillas. Topped with diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and a sprinkle of shredded cheese, these tacos capture the essence of home-cooked goodness with each flavorful bite, delivering a satisfying and familiar Mexican-inspired experience."
- Camaron (shrimp)$5.50+
Succulent, marinated shrimp are expertly grilled to perfection, then nestled in warm handmade tortillas. Topped with a vibrant lettuce,tomato, cilantro, these tacos offer a harmonious blend of fresh seafood and bold, smoky accents that transport your taste buds to a coastal paradise."
- Tripa (tripe)$3.75+
Crispy and golden, the marinated beef tripe is masterfully cooked to perfection, creating a tantalizing crunch with every bite. Wrapped in warm hand made tortillas and adorned with diced onions, vibrant cilantro, and a burst of zesty salsa, these tacos offer a harmonious balance of textures and tastes that celebrate the bold spirit of Mexican street cuisine."
- Lengua (beef tongue)$3.75+Out of stock
Discover a truly authentic delight – our Lengua Tacos. Tender, braised beef tongue is expertly seasoned and sliced into exquisite bites, nestled within soft corn tortillas. Topped with fresh onion and cilantro, these tacos offer a unique and savory experience that combines traditional flavors with a touch of culinary adventure."
- add shrimp$2.00
- Pork Belly$5.50+
- ***SAME PLATE***
Sides
- Beans$3.00
- Chips and Guac$7.00
- Chips and Queso$7.00
- Chips and salsa$5.00
- Elote en Vaso (street corn)$6.00
- Small Guac$2.00
- Guacamole$6.00
- House taco sauce red$1.00
- House Taco Sauce- (green )$1.00
- Queso$4.00
- Rice$3.00
- side queso$1.50
- salsa$3.00
- side cream$0.50
- side fries$3.75
- consome$2.00
- jalapenos$1.00
- side pico$1.50
- add meat$4.00
- chips$2.00
- cup ice$1.00
- side pico$1.00
- side ramen$3.50