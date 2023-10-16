Food

Arepas

Mexican Arepa

$10.99

Pabellón

$12.00

Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains, and paisa cheese. Shredded chicken, mayo, and avocado.

Reina Pepiada

$12.00

Pelua

$11.00

Shredded beef and Gouda cheese.

Pernil

$12.00

Pulled pork, mayonnaise, and tomatoes.

Catira

$10.00

Shredded chicken in gouda cheese.

Perico

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, tomatoes, and onions.

Arepa De Queso Amarillo

$7.00

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Queso Guayanes-Paisa-Gouda or de Mano.

Arepa Queso Guayanes

$10.00

viuda

$1.00

Domino

$6.00

Cachapas

Cachapa

$15.00

Sweet corn pancake served with de mano and paisa cheese and nata (creamy butter).

Cacha Carne Asada

$17.50

Cachapa Con Cochino

$17.50

Hamburgers

Special Hamburger

$13.99

Pepitos

Pepito Chicken

$13.99

Venezuelan Sandwiches served with French fries

Pepito Steak

$13.99

Pepito Mixto

$15.00

Pepito Mar Y Tierra

$17.00

Pepito Fajita

$17.00

Cachitos

Tequenos

$6.99

Cachito

$3.00

Pastelitos

$4.00

bandeja de 50 tequenos

$57.00

Empanadas

Empanada Shredded Beef

$5.50

Empanada Shredded Chicken

$5.00

Empanada Ground Beef

$5.00

Empanada Cheese

$5.00

Empanada Pabellón

$10.99

Empanada de hallaca

$5.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Served with fries.

5 Tequeños

$5.99

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Served with fries.

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Served with fries.

Papas fritas

$4.00

Desserts

Galleta Maria Con Chocolate

$2.00

Galak

$2.75

Mandoca

$6.99

Marquesa

$8.00

Quesillo

$5.00

Arroz con leche

$6.00

dulce de lechosa

$6.00

Daily Specials

pargo

$14.00

salsa tetero

$11.99

pasticho

$15.00

sopa para llevar

$15.00

sopa

$10.99

orden Arroz

$2.75

pan de jamon

$30.00

patacon

$15.00

Shawarma

$16.00

plato arabe

$19.99

pasapalos mixto

$45.00

Breakfast

Special Pancakes

Special Pancakes

$6.99

Entrees

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.00

Louisville Special

$11.00

Huevos Divorciados

$11.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

The Highway Bagel

$11.00

Desayuno Criollo

$16.99

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Good Morning Y'all

$12.99

las chamas especiales

$11.99

Arepas

Las Chamas Special

$11.99

Gringa Arepa

$10.00

Good Morning Arepa

$10.00

Omelettes

Steak Omelette

$12.99

Chicken Omelette

$12.99

Chorizo Omelette

$12.99

Tex-Mex Omelette

$12.99

Fit-Omelette

$12.99

BYO Omelette

$12.99

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles Rojos

$12.99

Chilaquiles Verdes

$12.99

Steak and egg

Steak and Egg

$17.99

Huevos

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

huevos con chorizo

$10.99

Huevos con jamon

$10.99

Huevos ala Mexicana

huevos ala carta

$1.00

Beverages

Non-Alcoholic

Batido De Toddy

$5.99

Bebida Colombiana

$3.75

Botella De Agua

$1.99

Café

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$2.85

Frescolita

$3.75

Jugo De Parchita Grande

$10.00

Jugo Frica

$4.50

Malta

$2.50

Nestea

$5.00

Papelón

$5.00

parchita

$5.00

toddy regular

$3.00

jugo de naranja

$6.99

chicha

$5.00

soda

$1.99

Capuccino

$5.00

Cafe con leche

$5.00

Beers

Import Beer

$4.50

Domestic Beer

$3.75

p especial

$3.00

michelada

$11.99

Liquor

Santa Teresa

$42.99

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$55.00

Bolivar

$45.00

santa teresa 1796

$70.00

diplomatico mantuano

$40.00

pina colada

$7.99

patron shot

$7.99

don julio 1799

$9.99

margarita largue

$13.99

Chucherias

cocosette

$2.75

susy

$2.75

toronto

$0.75

Cheese tris O Pepito

$3.00

Samba

$2.75

Toddy chips

$1.85

Nucita

$6.99

Toops

$9.00

Cri cri Grande

$7.50

Ovamaitina

$6.99

Chupeta

$0.85

costablue

$25.00

mantequilla

$7.99

ovalmaltina chiquita

$2.75