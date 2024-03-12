Las Margaritas 1525 A Street Northeast
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Taquiza Platter$37.95
Nine street-style mini tacos - 3 chicken, 3 pork, and 3 steak
- Super Nachos$13.50
Chips layered with refried beans, Cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, olives, sour cream, and guacamole
- Elote Asado$7.25
Grilled corn on the cob with mayo, queso fresco, and tajín
- Diablo Wings$15.95
Eight buffalo wings roasted and smothered with our house made diablo sauce
- Coconut Prawns$14.50
Five large prawns battered in coconut flakes, deep-fried in coconut oil
- Quesadilla$14.95
Large flour tortilla filled with Cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, ground, or chorizo, topped with tomatoes, onions, sour cream, and guacamole
- Plain Cheese Quesadilla$8.95
Large flour tortilla with Cheddar cheese
- Cheese Crispy$8.95
Large flour tortilla lightly fried and topped with melted Cheddar cheese
- Chicken Taquitos$14.95
Deep-fried rolled chicken tacos garnished with queso fresco, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and mild salsa - choose corn or flour tortillas
- Sauteed Prawns$23.95
Twelve mid-sized prawns sautéed with mushrooms on a tomato butter sauce and served a bed of Spanish rice with melted jack cheese
- Clams a La Mexicana$19.95
Clams sautéed in a garlic and white wine butter sauce with tomatoes, onions, and cilantro
- Queso Fundido$13.95
House recipe cheese dip with chorizo- tortillas optional
- Cheese Dip$12.95
Melted house queso - tortillas optional
- Bean Dip$4.25
Refried beans with ground beef and cheese
- Guacamole$8.95
Avocado with onion, tomato, cilantro, and lime
- Tres Salsas$4.50
Quemada, serrano, and habanero - 3 oz ea
- Chips & Salsa$2.50
- Tres Salsas$4.00
- Fiesta Platter$74.95
Carnes
- Carne Asada$28.95
Certified angus beef outside skirt steak butterflied and flame-broiled to order - with refried beans, rice, guacamole, and slaw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Carnitas De Res$26.95
Tender pieces of marinated steak grilled with green peppers and onions - served with refried beans, rice, guacamole, and tortillas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Costillas De Res$26.95
Four beef short ribs flame-broiled and sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms - served with refried beans, rice, guacamole, and tortillas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborn
- Broiled Ribeye$29.95
Tender eight ounce steak flame-broiled to order - with salad greens, French fries, and steamed veggies. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Steak Torero$29.95
Eight ounce flame-broiled ribeye topped with sautéed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Steak Tampiquena$28.95
Grilled angus skirt steak served with a chicken mole poblano enchilada and salad greens - served with refried beans, rice, and tortillas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Chile Colorado$22.95
Beef simmered until tender in a red sauce made with tomatoes, onions, mild peppers, and spices served with refried beans, rice, and tortillas
- Pork Carnitas$26.95
Michoacán-style braised baby back pork rib carnitas with whole beans, rice, and pico de gallo
- Chile Verde$22.95
Pork loin braised in a house made green sauce of tomatillos, green peppers, and onions
- Chuletas De Puerco$23.95
Two five-ounce grilled bone-in pork chops with whole beans, rice, and tortillas
Pollo
- Arroz Con Pollo$23.95
Slices of chicken breast with mushrooms, onions, and green peppers - served on rice with jack cheese and our special mild sauce - served with tortillas. Some of our sauces contain peanuts and/or gluten - please alert your server of any dietary restrictions
- Mole Poblano$23.95
Grilled chicken breast in an authentic puebla-style mole - served with rice and beans. Some of our sauces contain peanuts and/or gluten - please alert your server of any dietary restrictions or allergies
- Pollo Con Crema Portuguesa$23.95
Strips of chicken breast grilled with zucchini, broccoli, and mushrooms in our Portuguese cream sauce
- Pollo Con Crema$23.95
Slices of chicken breast in a house made white cream sauce with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms - served with rice only
- Mexican Stir-fry$24.95
Sautéed chicken, carrots, broccoili, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, cauliflower, and zucchini on a bed of rice, smothered with our portuguesa sauce - topped with melted Jack cheese
- Chicken Culiche$24.95
Grilled chicken breast served in an authentic house made poblano cream sauce topped with mushrooms and slices of roasted poblano pepper
- Pollo Asado$22.95
Butterflied chicken breast is marinated in a house made tomato sauce then fire-grilled to perfection served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Chicken Chipotle$23.95
Boneless chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, broccoli, and a creamy chipotle sauce - served on a bed of rice with tortillas
- Chicken Mole$23.95
Braised chicken breast in a sweet and mildly spicy peanut based sauce with a hint of chocolate. Some of our sauces contain peanuts and/or gluten - please alert your server of any dietary restrictions or allergies
- Carnitas De Pollo$23.95
Tender strips of chicken breast grilled with fresh green peppers and onions in a tomato sauce - served with rice, beans, and guacamole
Otras Especialidades
- Lamb in Birria Sauce - One Shank$26.95
Lamb foreshank simmered until tender in a house made tomato chile sauce - served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Lamb in Birria Sauce - Two Shanks$39.95
Lamb foreshanks simmered until tender in a house made tomato chile sauce - served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Guiso Chicano$22.95
Your choice of chicken or pork sautéed with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, served with rice and beans
- Beef Guiso Chicano$23.95
Tender beef slices sautéed with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, served with rice and beans
- Mexican Trio$29.95
Three bacon-wrapped prawns, charbroiled chicken breast, and Angus outside skirt steak - served with rice, whole beans, queso fresco, and tortillas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne
- Parrillada Nortena$160.00
An authentic Mexican bbq at your table - this four person meal includes angus outside skirt steak, beef short ribs, pollo asado, polish sausages, baby back pork carnitas, flame-broiled onions, corn on the cob, fried jalapeños, rice, beans, and tortillas
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$24.95
Chicken sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms, served with rice and beans, sour cream and guacamole, lettuce, cheese, and tortillas
- Pork Fajitas$24.95
Tender pork loin strips sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms, served with rice and beans, sour cream and guacamole, lettuce, cheese, and tortillas
- Steak Fajitas$27.95
Outside skirt steak sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms, served with rice and beans, sour cream and guacamole, lettuce, cheese, and tortillas
- Prawn Fajitas$27.95
- Seafood Fajitas$28.95
Cod, prawns, and scallops sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms, served with rice and beans, sour cream and guacamole, lettuce, cheese, and tortillas
- Trio Fajitas for One$28.95
Chicken, steak, and prawns sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms, served with rice and beans, sour cream and guacamole, lettuce, cheese, and tortillas
- Trio Fajitas for Two$48.95
Chicken, steak, and prawns sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms, served with rice and beans, sour cream and guacamole, lettuce, cheese, and tortillas
- Chicken & Steak Fajitas$28.95
- Steak & Prawns Fajitas$30.95
Seafood
- Seafood Enchiladas$28.95
Two flour tortillas filled with wild-caught dungeness crab meat, prawns, and scallops cooked in a house made Mexican cream sauce and pico de gallo - topped with tomatillo sauce and jack cheese
- Enchiladas De Camaron$26.95
Two flour tortillas filled with white prawns cooked in a house made cream sauce with pico de gallo - topped with tomatillo sauce and jack cheese
- Enchiladas De Jaiba$34.95
Two flour tortillas filled with wild-caught dungeness crab meat, onions, and tomatoes - topped with tomatillo sauce, jack cheese, and sour cream
- Coctel De Camarones$25.95
Monterrey, MX style shrimp cocktail made with tomato juice, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, diced avocado, and fresh lime juice - served hot or cold with eight white prawns and two large white prawns
- Campechana$36.95
Monterrey, mx style shrimp and octopus cocktail made with tomato juice, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, diced avocado, and fresh lime juice - served hot or cold with eight white prawns and two large white prawns
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$24.95
Six large white prawns pan-seared with mushrooms, butter, and tossed in our red garlic sauce - served with rice and refried beans
- Camarones a La Diabla$25.95
Six large white prawns pan-seared with mushrooms, butter, and tossed in our spicy diabla sauce - served with rice and refried beans
- Camarones Al Ajo$24.95
Six large white prawns pan-seared with mushrooms, butter, and tossed in garlic and butter, no sauce served with rice and refried beans
- Seafood a La Crema$33.95
Prawns, large scallops, cod, clams, and mussels cooked in a Mexican cream sauce with mushrooms and broccoli - served over our spanish rice
- Camarones Mexicanos$25.95
Six large white prawns sautéed in butter with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, herbs, and spices then topped with jack cheese. Some of our sauces contain peanuts and/or gluten - please alert your server of any dietary restrictions or allergies
- Ceviche De Camaron$27.95
Raw prawns minced and marinated in fresh squeezed lime juice, prepared with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnes
- Ceviche De Pescado$27.95
Raw cod minced and marinated in fresh squeezed lime juice, prepared with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnes
- Carnitas Camarones$25.95
Traditional dish of six large prawns grilled with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and garlic tomato sauce - served with rice, beans, guacamole, and tortillas
- Pescado Frito$29.95
Deep-fried whole tilapia with spices - served with Spanish rice, black beans, and garden salad
- Camarones Chipotle$26.95
Large prawns sautéed with mushrooms, garlic, and butter, covered with a creamy chipotle sauce. Some of our sauces contain peanuts and/or gluten - please alert your server of any dietary restrictions or allergies
- Camarones Con Tocino$27.95
Six large bacon-wrapped prawns on a bed of grilled veggies - served with refried beans and rice
- Camarones Monterrey$28.95
Six large prawns wrapped in a bacon, ham, and cheese, smothered in our creamy Portuguese sauce with mushrooms and broccoli - served with refried beans, rice, and tortillas
- Seafood Chimichanga$28.95
Flour tortilla filled with dungeness crab, prawns, and scallops, then deep-fried and topped with jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and green salsa
- Filete Culiche$26.95
Cod fillet sautéed with garlic and butter, smothered in a house made culiche cream sauce and topped with mushrooms, spinach, and poblano peppers. Some of our sauces contain peanuts and/or gluten - please alert your server of any dietary restrictions or all
- Borracho Special$33.95
Scallops, clams, mussels, cod, and prawns sautéed in a tasty red wine sauce with fresh carrots, mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, and zucchini - served on a bed of spanish rice with jack cheese
- Carne con Camarones$34.95
Prawns, scallops, cod, mussels, and clams in our creamy Portuguese sauce, grilled with mushrooms and broccoli - served on a bed of Spanish rice
- Aguachiles$29.95
Tacos
- Street Tacos$12.95
Three mini street-style corn tortilla tacos
- Tacos Al Carbon$28.95
Flame-broiled carne asada is sliced and folded into four sauce-seared corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, and queso fresco - with rice and refried beans
- Tacos Mexicanos$29.95
Ribeye steak flame-broiled, sliced and folded into four corn tortillas with onions and cilantro - with rice and refried beans
- Tacos Al Pastor$24.95
Pork loin is marinated in a house sauce, flame broiled, then sliced and folded into corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, like, and salsa
- Fish Tacos$25.95
Three corn tortillas filled with wild caught cod fillets, red cabbage, house made dressing, and pico de gallo - choose grilled or battered fried fillets
- Shrimp Tacos$25.95
Three corn tortillas filled with medium sized prawns, red cabbage, house made dressing, and pico de gallo
Burritos
- California Burrito$26.95
Flame-broiled carne asada is sliced and wrapped with refried beans and rice - topped with melted cheese, guacamole, and molcajete salsa
- Carnitas Burrito$26.95
Michoacán-style baby back pork taken off the bone and wrapped with beans and rice - topped with molcajete salsa, pico de gallo, and guacamole
- Deluxe Burrito$16.95
Filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef - topped with baked cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, and onions
- Expresso Burrito$16.95
Chile verde style pork wrapped with rice, beans, and cheese - topped with guacamole, enchilada sauce, tomatoes, onions, and parmesan. Some of our sauces contain peanuts and/or gluten - please alert your server of any dietary restrictions or allergies
- Pollo Asado Burrito$19.95
Grilled chicken, steamed carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, rice, and black beans - topped with verde sauce and pico de gallo
- Beef & Bean Burrito$10.95
- Beef Burrito$11.95
- Chicken Burrito$11.95
- Chorizo Burrito$11.95
- Shredded Beef Burrito$12.95
Soups
- Sopa De Albondigas$16.95
A delicious traditional mexican soup made with fresh minted pork meatballs and seasonal vegetables in a clear broth - served with diced onions, cilantro, and tortillas
- Tortilla Soup$13.95
A delicious soup broth with grilled chicken breast and diced avocados, seasoned with green onions, corn tortilla strips, and Monterey jack cheese
- Caldo De Mariscos$29.95
An authentic mexican seafood broth with cod, prawns, clams, scallops, mussels, and fresh oysters
- Black Bean Soup$10.95
A traditional whole black bean soup with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and queso fresco
- Menudo$17.95
A traditional Mexican broth with honeycomb tripe
Salads
- Taco Salad$12.95
Iceberg lettuce, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and your choice of protein in a crispy flour tortilla bowl
- Fajita Bowl$17.95
Your choice of protein sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Served on chopped romaine lettuce, rice, and black beans.
- Pollo a La Parilla Ensalada$17.95
Grilled chicken, black beans, diced tomato, avocado slices, sour cream, and queso fresco all sit atop romaine lettuce - served in a crispy house made flour tortilla bowl
- Cocula Salad$17.95
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, baby spinach, corn, asparagus, avocado, tomatoes, onions, black beans, tortilla strips, queso fresco, and special house made mint vinaigrette
- Puerto Vallarta Salad$18.95
Choose grilled cod or grilled shrimp - with romaine lettuce, baby spinach, corn, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, and onions with fresh mango slices and house made mango citrus dressing
- Tapatia Salad$18.95
Carne asada, romaine lettuce, baby spinach, corn avocado, asparagus, black olives, whole beans, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, and queso fresco with a special house made mint vinaigrette
- Half Garden Salad$7.95
Half size salad greens
- Caesar Salad$11.95
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing
- Full Garden Salad$11.95
Vegetarian
- Expresso Vegetarian Burrito$15.95
Refried beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce in a large flour tortilla - topped with guacamole, tomatoes, onions, and Parmesan cheese. Some of our sauces contain peanuts and/or gluten - please alert your server of any dietary restrictions or allergies
- Garden Fresco Burrito$17.95
Carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, and zucchini are sautéed and wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice and black beans - topped with our house made burrito sauce and garden salad greens
- Champignon Burrito$17.95
Large flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed spinach and mushrooms, black beans, rice, and jack cheese- topped with our house made burrito sauce, garden salad greens, and tomatoes
- Veggie Stir Fry$20.95
Sauteed carrots, bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms, cauliflower, and onions sit atop a bed of Spanish rice and are covered in our creamy house made Portuguese sauce - topped with Monterey Jack cheese
- Fajitas Vegetarianas$20.95
Grilled zucchini, carrots, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, and our house made fajita sauce - served with black beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas
- Veggie Enchiladas$17.95
Two corn tortillas stuffed with minced zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, and broccoli, then covered with culiche sauce and queso fresco - served with black beans, rice, and coleslaw
- Spinach Enchiladas$17.95
Fresh Spinach sauteed with tomatoes and onions in a house made cream sauce, rolled in corn tortillas, then topped with jack cheese and salsa verde - served with black beans and rice
- Spinach & Cheese Quesadilla$16.95
Flour tortillas filled with spinach and cheese are grilled then topped with tomatoes, onions, sour cream, and guacamole - served with rice and beans
Combos - Small Combos
- #1 1 Enchilada & 1 Taco$15.95
- #2 1 Chile Relleno with Guacamole$16.95
- #3 Enchilada & Tostada$15.95
- #4 1 Burrito$15.95
- #5 1 Chalupa$15.95
- #6 1 Chorizo Burrito$15.95
- #7 Chimichanga$16.95
- #8 Avocado Tostada$16.95
- #9 Deluxe Tostada$16.95
- #10 Chorizo Con Huevos$15.95
- #11 Chile Relleno & Taco$16.95
- #12 Enchilada & Chile Relleno$16.95
- #13 Tamale & Taco$15.95
- #14 2 Enchiladas$15.95
- #15 2 Tacos$15.95
- #16 Enchilada & Tamale$15.95
- #17 Quesadilla Ranchera Deluxe$16.95
Combos - Large Combos
- #18 Enchilada & Chalupa$17.95
- #19 2 Enchiladas & 1 Taco$17.95
- #20 1 Enchilada, 1 Chile Relleno, & 1 Taco$18.95
- #21 1 Enchilada, 1 Tamale, & 1 Taco$17.95
- #22 1 Enchilada, & 1 Avocado Tostada$17.95
- #23 1 Enchilada, 1 Chile Relleno, & 1 Tamale$18.95
- #24 1 Enchilada & 2 Tacos$17.95
- #25 1 Enchilada, 1 Tamale, & 1 Tostada$17.95
- #26 Flautas$18.95
Traditional Mexican taquitos! Three crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or picadillo (shredded beef)
- #27 Regio Burrito$24.95
Tender pieces of marinated beef grilled with fresh green peppers, and onions wrapped in a flour tortilla - topped with baked cheese, burrito salsa, guacamole, and sour cream
- #28 Enchiladas Suizas$18.95
Chicken enchiladas topped with a house made tomatillo salsa and sour cream
- #29 Enchiladas Rancheras$18.95
Filled with chicken or queso fresco, topped with our cuautla salsa, queso fresco, cabbage, and onions
- #30 Enchiladas De Mole$18.95
Chicken enchiladas covered with our house made mole sauce. Some of our sauces contain peanuts and/or gluten - please alert your server of any dietary restrictions or allergies
A La Carte
Burgers
- Las Margaritas Hamburger$16.95
Flamebroiled burger with bacon, avocado, onion, tomato, pickle, lettuce, and bbq sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Grilled Chicken Burger$14.95
Chicken breast, romaine, tomato, and onion
- Cheeseburger$15.95
Flamebroiled burger with bacon, avocado, onion, tomato, pickle, lettuce, and bbq sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Soft Drinks
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Orange Fanta$4.00
- Cherry Coke$4.00
- Pibb$4.00
- Barq's Root Beer$4.00
- Pink Lemonade$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Stash Hot Tea$4.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Apple Juice$5.00
- Mango Juice$5.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$5.00
- Tomato Juice$5.00
- Clamato$5.00
- Bottled Water$2.50
Dessert
- Deep Fried Ice Cream$8.95
Vanilla ice cream in a crisp cinnamon crumb coating served a flour tortilla bowl and topped with honey, strawberry sauce, and whipped cream
- Churros$8.95
Be sure to leave room for this mexican classic! Sweet deep-fried pastry with cinnamon
- House Made Flan$6.95
House made soft caramel custard topped with whipped cream
- Sopapillas$6.95
Deep-fried cinnamon sugar flour tortilla triangles drizzled with honey, strawberry sauce, and whipped cream
- Ice Cream$4.00
Vanilla ice cream with your choice of chocolate or strawberry topping
Imported Bottled Sodas
Jarritos Bottled Sodas
Specialty Beverages
Sides
- Side Chimi$13.95
- Side Relleno$8.95
- Side Dlx Chalupa$13.95
- Side Chalupa$10.95
- Plato Chico$12.95
- Side Tamale$5.95
- Dinner Salad$11.95
- 1/2 Dinner Salad$7.95
- Side Coleslaw$4.50
- (3) Tortillas$2.50
- (4) Tortillas$2.50
- Side Rice$8.95
- Side Beans$8.95
- Side Rice & Beans$8.95
- Side Guacamole$8.95
- Side Sour Cream$3.50
- Side Deluxe$4.50
- Side Fries$5.95
- Side Pico de Gallo$3.50
- 1/2 Sour Cream$2.50
- 1/2 Guac$4.65
- Side Avocado$4.00
- Salsa Crema$1.95
- Side Cheese$1.75
- Side Dressing$1.75
- 1 Chile Frito$1.00
- 2 Chiles Fritos$1.95
- 4 Chiles Fritos$3.50
- 6 Chiles Fritos$4.50
- 8 Chiles Fritos$5.95
- 1/2 Hoya Arroz (25-30ppl)$40.00
- 1/2 Hoya Beans (25-30ppl)$40.00
- Full Hoya Rice (60-70)$86.95
- Full Hoya Beans (60-70)$86.95
- Jalapeño Rajas$1.95
- Chips & Salsa$2.50
- Large Chips$7.95
- 16 oz Large Salsa$7.95
- 12 oz Salsa$4.95
- 9 oz Salsa$3.50
- 9 oz Habanero Salsa$4.50
- 9 oz Serrano Avocado Salsa$4.50
- Serrano Salsa Dine In$1.95
- Habanero Salsa Dine In$1.95
Bar Menu
Cocktails
- Original Margarita$14.50
Made only with cointreau, tequila blanco, & fresh lime
- Skinny Margarita$12.95
Luna azul blanco tequila, fresh lime juice, sparkling soda, organic William sonoma skinny margarita mix
- Regular House Margarita$9.95
Premium house recipe on the rocks
- Grande House Margarita$11.95
Premium house recipe on the rocks
- Jumbo House Margarita$24.95
Premium house recipe on the rocks
- Jalapeño Margarita$14.95
Truly revitalizing and completely dependent on mother nature! Each fresh jalapeño is delicately sliced and muddled with lime, tequila, ancho reyes chile liqueur, & William sonoma jalapeño
- Cadillac Margarita$13.95
House margarita mix, fresh lime, float of gran gala
- Electric Margarita$13.95
Tequila, vodka, rum, gin, house margarita mix, chambord float & fresh lemon on top
- Corona-Rita$12.95
Overturned corona bottle in our house margarita
- Blue Margarita$12.95
House margarita with splash of blue curacao liqueur & fresh lime
- Mezcalrita$14.95
400 conejos mezcal, house margarita mix, cointreau, triple sec, fresh lime, & ancho reyes chile liqueur
- Bartender Margarita$13.95
House margarita with gran gala & cranberry juice float
- Paloma$13.00
Tequila blanco, fresh lime, & squirt
- La Jefa$15.95
Featuring casa noble tequila blanco, cointreau, fresh lime and lemon juice, muddled orange, float of grand marnier
- Gold Margarita$11.95+
- Mi Campo Margarita$11.00
- Casa Noble Margarita Original Style$14.00
- Casa Noble Cadillac$13.00
- Fancy Ranch Water$11.00
- Chica Frozen Margaritas$11.00+
- Grande Frozen Margaritas$14.00+
- Mojito$14.95
Bacardi light, lemon and lime, c & sons mint and lemon verbena, & all natural mix, perrier, fresh mint, & lemon
- Piña Colada$14.95
Bacardi light, captain morgan pineapple, Malibu rum, & house colada mix
- Long Island Iced Tea$13.00
Rum, vodka, gin, triple sec, sweet & sour, coke, & lemon
- Old Fashioned$15.00
Bulleit rye, demerara, bitters, orange peel, & luxardo cherry
- Moscow Mule$14.00
Titos vodka, fresh lime, ginger syrup, ginger beer
- Mai-Tai$14.00
Bacardi, tropical flavored rums, mai tai mix, oj, pineapple juice, & float of myers
- Horchata Martini$14.00
Rumchata, vanilla vodka, licor 43 horchata
- Apple Martini$14.00
Ciroc apple, absolut juice apple edition, cointreau, & lemon
- Lychee Martini$15.00
Grey goose la poire, st. Germain, giffard lichi-li, fresh lemon, c & sons spices, dry vermouth
- Espresso Martini$15.00
Vanilla vodka, kahlua, espresso roast
- Grape Nehi$14.00
Grape vodka, cointreau, triple sec, organic agave nectar, chambord, & lemon
- Whiskey Sour$14.00
Woodford reserve, aromatic bitters, & secret spices
- Bloody Mary$11.00
- Tres Agaves Tequila Flight$25.00
- Tequila Sunrise$9.95
Mocktails
- Virgin Margarita$6.95
- Faux-jito$6.95
Virgin mojito with club soda, sprite, and muddled mint & lime
- Mellow Mule$6.95
Ginger beer, club soda, and fresh lime
- Shirley Ginger$6.95
Sprite, ginger beer, grenadine, lime, and maraschino cherries
- Virgin Bloody Mary$6.95
Tomato juice, bloody mary mix, fresh lime, worcestershire sauce
- Perro Salado - Salty Dog$6.95
Grapefruit soda, lime, splash of club soda, and salted rim
- Virgin Colada$6.95