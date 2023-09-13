LAS MICHES

APPETIZERS

CHIPS & SALSA (TAKE-OUT)

$4.99

house-made deep fried tortilla chips, house-made diced tomatoes and house-recipe ingredients salsa

NACHOS

$9.99

deep fried corn tortillas, topped with white queso, beans, lettuce, choice of meat, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, jalapenos

3-AMIGOS

$11.99

1 white queso, 1 pico de gallo, 1 guacamole

QUESO DIP & CHIPS

$7.95

house-made deep fried tortilla chips, house-made white queso

GUACAMOLE DIP & CHIPS

$7.95

house-made deep fried tortilla chips, house-made guacamole with fresh avocados, tomatoes, onions and cilantro

MICHES DISHES

CARNE ASADA PLATE

$17.95

grilled flank steak, side of rice, side of beans, mexican hot link, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, grilled onions, grilled jalapeño, 3 corn tortillas

POLLO ASADO PLATE

$16.00

grilled chicken breast strips topped with white queso, yellow cheddar cheese, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, 3 corn tortillas

STEAK & SHRIMP PLATE

$22.99

grilled flank steak, grilled shrimp, grilled onions, grilled jalapeno pepper, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, 3 corn tortillas

RANCHERO PLATE

$25.99

grilled flank steak, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, mexican hot link, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, grilled onions, grilled jalapeno, 4 corn tortillas

BIRRIA PLATE (BEEF BRISKET)

$16.00

a guajillo pepper marinade on beef brisket meat slowly cooked for 13 hours is called birria, served in its juice, side of rice, side of beans, onions, cilantro, lime, 3 corn tortillas

CHIMICHANGA PLATE

$15.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken stuffed inside a flour tortilla deep fried, topped with house-made white queso, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole

BIRRIA SOUP PLATE (BEEF BRISKET)

$13.75

a guajillo pepper marinade on beef brisket meat slowly cooked for 13 hours is called birria, served in its juice, onions, cilantro, lime, 3 corn tortillas

FLAUTAS PLATE

$15.00

4 flautas, shredded chicken stuffed into corn tortillas rolled and deep fried, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, side of rice, side of beans

ENCHILADAS PLATE

$13.95

3 enchiladas - shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese, stuffed inside a rolled corn tortilla topped with mild red salsa, mild green salsa or white queso, shredded cheese on top, side of rice, side of beans

CARNITAS PLATE

$13.99

braised pork butt, side of pico de gallo, 3 corn tortillas, rice & beans, lime wedge

COMBO MEALS

FISH TACOS COMBO

$12.95

two corn tortillas taco, tilapia dipped in beer batter deep fried, mixed red & green cabbage, pico de gallo, non-spicy chipotle sauce, side of rice, side of beans

SHRIMP TACOS COMBO

$14.95

two corn tortillas taco, breaded shrimp dipped in beer batter deep fried, mixed red & green cabbage, pico de gallo, non-spicy chipotle sauce, side of rice, side of beans

BIRRIA TACOS COMBO

$13.99

3 birria tacos, side of rice, side of beans, conzome dipping soup

STREET TACOS COMBO

$13.85

3 street tacos, choice of meat, onions, cilantro, lime wedge, side of rice, side of beans

TACO & ENCHILADAS COMBO

$13.99

2- shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese enchiladas, shredded cheese on top/ 1 hard-shell taco ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheddar cheese. side of rice, side of beans

BURRITOS

HOUSE BURRITO

$11.95

rice, beans, choice of meat, onions, cilantro inside a flour tortilla

WET BURRITO

$15.95

rice, beans, choice of meat, yellow cheddar cheese, onions, cilantro inside a flour tortilla burrito topped with mild green salsa, white queso and yellow cheddar cheese

SAMS CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$13.95

Choice of meat, fries, hot Cheetos, guacamole, white Queso

SALAD

TOSTADA SALAD

$14.00

beans, rice, lettuce, choice of meat, tomatoes, yellow cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, chipotle dressing, inside a hard flour shell

VEGETARIAN

VEGGIE TACOS (4)

$9.99

mexican style mashed potatoes, stuffed inside a deep-fried corn tortilla shell, topped with onion, oregano mixed cabbage, sour cream, cotija cheese, side of garlicky tomato sauce

VEGGIE BURRITO

$9.99

rice, beans, red and green bell peppers, onion, cilantro, guacamole inside a flour tortilla

DIANA'S FAVORITES

CARNITAS PLATE

$13.99

braised pork butt, side of pico de gallo, 3 corn tortillas, rice & beans, lime wedge

CHILE VERDE PLATE

$14.25

pork butt cubes, cooked in green mild salsa, side of rice & beans, 3 corn tortillas

CHILE VERDE BURRITO

$15.95

pork butt cubes, cooked in green mild salsa, rice, beans inside a flour tortilla, topped with green mild salsa & sour cream

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$13.99

3 rolled corn tortillas (enchiladas), stuffed with shredded chicken breast, topped with green mild crema salsa, topped with swiss cheese, side of rice

BANDERA ENCHILADAS

$13.99

shredded chicken, beef or cheese 1 enchilada topped with white queso 1 enchilada topped with green mild salsa 1 enchilada topped with red mild salsa side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream

FIESTA BOWL

$9.99

grilled steak OR grilled chicken, bed of rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole

ONLY AT LAS MICHES

MULITA

$3.99

melted shredded cheese, choice of meat, onions, cilantro, guacamole stuffed inside 2 flat corn tortillas

TORTA

$13.95

beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, guacamole, jalapenos, inside a grilled mexican telera bun

PIZADILLA

$20.00

14 inch flour tortilla topped with mild cheddar cheese, 14 inch flour tortilla on top added white mozzarella cheese, choice of meat, topped with more mozzarella cheese, side of sour cream, side of pico de gallo, side of guacamole

TAMALES

$3.00

FAJITAS

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$11.99

grilled red and green bell peppers, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, 3 flour tortillas

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$15.99

grilled chicken, grilled red and green bell peppers, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, 3 flour tortillas

STEAK FAJITAS

$16.99

grilled flank steak, grilled red and green bell peppers, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, 3 flour tortillas

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$17.99

grilled shrimp, grilled red and green bell peppers, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, 3 flour tortillas

STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITAS

$19.99

grilled flank steak & grilled shrimp, grilled red and green bell peppers, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, 3 flour tortillas

STEAK, CHICKEN, SHRIMP FAJITAS

$23.99

grilled flank steak, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, grilled red and green bell peppers, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, 3 flour tortillas

QUESADILLAS

ERNIE'S QUESADILLA

$14.00

mozzarella cheese, choice of meat, inside a folded flour tortilla, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream

BIRRIA QUESADILLA (BEEF BRISKET)

$15.00

A style quesadilla, composed of a guajillo pepper sauce on brisket meat is called birria, served with melted cheese, onions and cilantro inside a flour tortilla that has been stained red by the birria marinade, side of dipping soup and lime wedge, side of rice, side of beans

CHICKEN FAJITA QUESADILLA

$15.00

grilled chicken, grilled red and green bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, inside a folded flour tortilla, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream

STEAK FAJITA QUESADILLA

$16.00

grilled flank steak, grilled red and green bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, inside a folded flour tortilla, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream

SHRIMP FAJITA QUESADILLA

$16.00

grilled shrimp, grilled red and green bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, inside a folded flour tortilla, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream

STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITA QUESADILLA

$17.00

grilled flank steak & grilled shrimp, grilled red and green bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, inside a folded flour tortilla, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$15.00

grilled shrimp, mozzarella cheese, non spicy chipotle sauce, inside a folded flour tortilla, side of rice, side of beans, side of cabbage, pico de gallo, lime wedge

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$10.00

mozzarella cheese, red and green bell peppers inside a flour tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes, side of guacamole

TACOS

STREET TACO

$3.50

soft corn tortilla, choice of meat, topped with onions and cilantro, lime wedge

740 TACO

$3.50

soft flour tortilla, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream

HARD SHELL TACO

$3.25

hard shell corn tortilla, ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream

BIRRIA TACO

$3.99

A style taco, composed of a guajillo pepper sauce on brisket meat is called birria, served with melted cheese, onions and cilantro inside a corn tortilla that has been stained red by the birria marinade, side of dipping consome soup and lime wedge

FISH TACO

$3.99

tilapia deep fried in beer batter, topped with mixed red and green cabbage, pico de gallo, non spicy chipotle sauce on top of a corn tortilla

SHRIMP TACO

$4.99

shrimp deep fried in beer batter, topped with mixed red and green cabbage, pico de gallo, non spicy chipotle sauce on top of a corn tortilla

SURF & TURF TACO

$7.00

grilled flank steak, grilled shrimp, grilled red and green bell peppers, grilled onions, on top of a flour tortilla topped with pico de gallo and non spicy chipotle sauce, lime wedge

NAVAJO TACO

$6.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS BOWL

$6.95

side of rice, side of beans, choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheddar cheese

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.95

flour tortilla, shredded cheese, choice of meat, side of rice, side of beans, side of sour cream

KIDS BRC BURRITO

$6.95

beans, rice and shredded cheese inside a flour tortilla

KIDS 2 TACOS

$8.95

2 tacos, flour tortilla, ground beef, shredded cheese, side of rice, side of beans

DESSERT

CHURROS

$7.95

deep fried unsweetened dough, rolled in a mixture of sugar and cinnamon

TRES LECHES CAKE

$7.95Out of stock
CHURRO CHEESECAKE

$7.95

AZTEC CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$7.95
GANSITO CHEESECAKE

$7.95Out of stock

CHEESECAKE SAMPLER ( Gansito-Churro-Chocolate)

$8.50Out of stock
MEXICAN PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$7.98

SIDES

SIDE OF CORN TORTILLAS (3)

$1.59

SIDE OF FLOUR TORTILLAS (3)

$1.59

SIDE OF RICE

$2.99

SIDE OF BEANS

$2.99

SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO

$0.79

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE ( 2 OZ )

$1.49

SIDE OF GRILLED ONIONS

$0.49

SIDE OF SHREDDED CHEESE

$0.59

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM

$0.99

SIDE OF AVOCADO SLICES

$1.59

SIDE OF JALAPEÑOS

$0.39

SIDE OF LETTUCE

$0.69

SIDE OF TOMATOES

$0.39

SIDE OF FRIES

$1.99

SIDE OF GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.99

SIDE OF GRILLED BELL PEPPERS

$0.99

SIDE OF CONZOME

$0.79

SIDE OF HOT LINK ( 1 )

$1.99

SALSA BAR (ONLINE/ TAKE-OUT)

CHIP SALSA ( NO CHIPS)

$1.89

MILD GREEN SALSA

$0.79

SPICY RED SALSA

$0.79

SEAFOOD

2 SHRIMP CEVCHE TOSTADAS

$14.95

cooked shrimp, cucumber, onions, cilantro, on top of a corn tostada, topped with tapatio sauce and avocado slices

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA (DEVILED SAUCE SHRIMP)

$19.95

shrimp stir fried tossed in our devil sauce, side of rice, lettuce, pico, de gallo, guacamole, lime wedges, 3 corn tortilla

CAMARONES RANCHEROS (SHRIMP IN RANCHERO SALSA)

$18.95

shrimp cooked, in our mild ranchero sauce, side of rice & beans 3 corn tortillas

CAMARONES EMPANISADOS (BREADED SHRIMP)

$17.95

6 large shrimp breaded, deep fried, side of rice, salad, chipotle dressing, 3 corn tortillas

FILETE DE PESCADO EMPANIZADO

$13.95

breaded tilapia, deep fried, side of rice, lettuce, chipotle dressing, chipotle dressng, 3 corn tortillas

TORRE MARISQUERA

$24.95Out of stock

a tower layered with crab ceviche, shrmip ceviche, cooked shrimp, cooked octopus, cucumber style pico de gallo, topped with avocado slices, mexican hot sauce, seafood sauce

FILETE A LA MEXICANA

$14.49

tilapia fish stir fried in our ranchero salsa, side of rice and beans, 3 corn tortillas

FAMILY MEALS

CHICKEN FAJITAS FOR 4

$52.00

50 0Z CHICKEN FAJITAS 32 OZ RICE 32 OZ BEANS 32 OZ LETTUCE 8 OZ SOUR CREAM 8 OZ GUACAMOLE 8 OZ PICO DE GALLO 12 FLOUR TORTILLAS

STEAK FAJITAS FOR 4

$60.00

50 0Z STEAK FAJITAS 32 OZ RICE 32 OZ BEANS 32 OZ LETTUCE 8 OZ SOUR CREAM 8 OZ GUACAMOLE 8 OZ PICO DE GALLO 12 FLOUR TORTILLAS

CARNITAS FOR 4

$52.00

50 0Z CARNITAS 32 OZ RICE 32 OZ BEANS 8 OZ PICO DE GALLO 12 CORN TORTILLAS

DRINKS

MARGARITAS

MEDIUM MARGARITA

$10.00
JALAPEÑO MARGARITA

$14.99

CASHMAN'S MARGARITA

$14.99

BEER/ OTHER

CORONA EXTRA

$4.50

MODELO ESPECIAL

$4.50

MODELO NEGRA

$4.50

PACIFICO

$4.50

VICTORIA

$4.50

DOS EQUIS XX ESPECIAL

$4.50

TECATE

$4.50

BUDWEISER

$3.50

BUDLIGHT

$3.50

COOR LIGHT

$3.50

MILLER LIGHT

$3.50

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.50

WHITE CLAW

$3.50

CAYMAN JACK

$3.49

JOSE CUERVO SELTZER

$2.49

CORONA PREMIER

$4.50

DOS XX LAGER

$4.50

DOS XX AMBER

$4.50

TOPOCHICO

$2.49

CERVEZA SOL

$4.50

BUCKET BEER 6 pack

$25.00

MIXED DRINKS

REMY FRESCA

$14.00

THE ROCK

$14.00

PINA COLADA

$13.00
PALOMA

$12.99
TEQUILA SUNRISE

$12.00
MICHELADA

$10.99

SANGRIA

$12.00

SANGARITA MEDIUM

$11.00

SHOT & SODA

$9.50

DOBLE SHOT & MIXER

$15.00

SHOT & JUICE

$10.00

FOUNTAIN DRINK

SODA

$2.89

FRESCA

$3.99

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER

NO-ALCOHOL CORONA

$2.99

T-SHIRTS

T-SHIRT SIZES

SMALL - MED

$19.95

L - XL

$22.95

XXL

$24.95

XXXL

$26.95

WEDNESDAY SPECIAL

FAJITAS WEDNESDAY SPECIAL

STEAK FAJITA WEDNESDAY

$11.95

CHICKEN FAJITA WEDNESDAY

$11.95