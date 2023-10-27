Popular Items

Chicken Bowl
$9.69
Side Tortilla Chips
$3.59
Chicken Burrito
$9.69

B U R R I T O S

The # 1 Stunnah
Chicken Burrito
$9.69
Steak Burrito
$10.19
Pork Burrito
$9.69
Ancho Beef Burrito
$9.69
Chorizo Burrito
$10.19
Soyrizo Burrito
$9.69
Fajitas Burrito
$8.89
Mushroom Burrito
$8.89
Sweet Potato Burrito
$8.89
Bean Burrito
$8.39

B O W L S

Burrito but ditch the tortilla
Chicken Bowl
$9.69
Steak Bowl
$10.19
Pork Bowl
$9.69
Ancho Beef Bowl
$9.69
Chorizo Bowl
$10.19
Soyrizo Bowl
$9.69
Fajita Veggie Bowl
$8.89
Mushroom Bowl
$8.89
Sweet Potato Bowl
$8.89
Bean Bowl
$8.39

F L O U R - Q U E S A D I L L A S

NOT TRADITIONAL ! Las Olas FLOUR Quesadillas are grilled, put into a bowl, and everything goes on TOP! A Fan Favorite!
Chicken Quesadilla
$9.99
Steak Quesadilla
$10.39
Pork Quesadilla
$9.99
Ancho Beef Quesadilla
$9.99
Chorizo Quesadilla
$10.39
Soyrizo Quesadilla
$9.99
Fajita Veggie Quesadilla
$9.19
Mushroom Quesadilla
$9.19
Sweet Potato Quesadilla
$9.19
Bean Quesadilla
$8.59

C O R N - Q U E S A D I L L A S

NOT TRADITIONAL! Las Olas CORN Quesadillas are grilled, put into a bowl, and everything goes on TOP! A Fan Favorite!
Chicken Quesadilla
$9.99
Steak Quesadilla
$10.39
Pork Quesadilla
$9.99
Ancho Beef Quesadilla
$9.99
Chorizo Quesadilla
$10.39
Soyrizo Quesadilla
$9.99
Fajita Veggie Quesadilla
$9.19
Mushroom Quesadilla
$9.19
Sweet Potato Quesadilla
$9.19
Bean Quesadilla
$8.59

S A L A D S

Greens for days!
Chicken Salad
$10.39
Steak Salad
$10.89
Pork Salad
$10.39
Ancho Beef Salad
$10.39
Chorizo Salad
$10.89
Soyrizo Salad
$10.39
Fajita Veggie Salad
$9.99
Mushroom Salad
$9.99
Sweet Potato Salad
$9.99
Bean Salad
$8.39

N A C H O S

Cheese please!
Chicken Nachos
$10.39
Steak Nachos
$10.89
Pork Nachos
$10.39
Ancho Beef Nachos
$10.39
Chorizo Nachos
$10.89
Fajita Veggie Nachos
$9.69
Mushroom Nachos
$9.69
Sweet Potato Nachos
$9.69
Bean Nachos
$8.89

T A C O S

One, two, or six? That is the question...
Chicken Taco
$4.49
Steak Taco
$4.89
Pork Taco
$4.49
Ancho Beef Taco
$4.89
Chorizo Taco
$4.69
Soyrizo Taco
$4.49
Fajita Veggie Taco
$4.29
Mushroom Taco
$4.29
Sweet Potato Taco
$4.29
Bean Taco
$3.49

K I D S - M E A L S

Sorry, no toys included..
Kids Quesadllla
$5.69
Kids Taco

S I D E S

Easily the best part!
*NEW* Chips & Salsa Mombo
$4.49
Chips & Queso
$5.99
Chips & Pico De Gallo
$4.49
Chips & Guacamole
$5.99
Side Tortilla Chips
$3.59
Side Rice 8oz
$3.19
Side of Black Beans 8oz
$3.19
Side of Pinto Beans 8oz
$3.19
Side of Refried Beans 8oz
$3.19
Side of Rice & Black Beans 8oz
$3.19
Side of Rice & Pinto Beans 8oz
$3.19
Side of Rice & Refried Beans 8oz
$3.19
Side of Sour Cream 5oz
$1.99
Side of Sour Cream 8oz
$3.49
QUESO
$3.59+
Guacamole
$2.19+
Pico De Gallo / Salsa
$2.69+
Pineapple Salsa
$3.59+
Verde Salsa
$3.59+
Carrot Habanero Salsa
$3.59+
Chipotle Lime Aioli
$3.59+
Brava Hot Salsa
$3.59+
Cilantro Lime Dressing 8oz
$3.19
Cilantro Lime Dressing 16oz
$6.29
Cheese Nachos
$5.89
Cheese Quesadilla
$4.29
Corn Quesadilla ( 2 per order )
$4.29
Side of Chicken 5oz
$3.79
Side of Pork 5oz
$3.79
Side of Steak 5oz
$4.09
Side of Chorizo 5oz
$4.09
Side of Chicken 8oz
$4.29
Side of Pork 8oz
$4.29
Side of Steak 8oz
$6.09
Side of Beef 8oz
$4.29
Hard Taco Shells ( 3 count )
$1.79
Flour Tortilla ( 12 inch )
$1.39
Side of Fajitas 8oz
$2.99
Side of sweet potatoes 8oz
$2.99
Side of mushrooms 8oz
$2.99

D E S S E R T S 2 G O

Got Sugarrrr?
Sweet Street Choc Chunk Cookie!
$2.69
Gluten Free Sweet Street Brownie !
$3.19
Gluten Free Sweet Treat Rice Crispy!
$3.19Out of stock

B E V S

Some whistle wetters
Fountain Soda
$2.69+
Bottled Water
$2.59
Las Prickly Pear & Mango Lemonade 16oz
$3.69
Las Prickly Pear & Mango Lemonade 1/2 gallon
$15.29
Jarritos
$2.89
San Pellegrino
$2.89
Polar Seltzer
$2.49
Juice Box
$1.09
Maine Rootbeer
$3.59

C A T E R I N G

MINI BURRITO PLATTER
$87.00

20 ASSORTED MINI BURRITOS - COMES WITH CHICKEN, STEAK, PORK, BEEF, & BEAN. COMES WITH A SIDE SALSA & SOUR CREAM! FEEDS 10 GUESTS

BUILD YOUR OWN TACO BARS
$120.00+

TACO BARS FEED 10 GUESTS WITH TWO TACOS EACH. WE PROVIDE ALL THE TACO FIXINGS, AND THE SIDES INCLUDED ARE RICE, BEANS, TORTILLA CHIPS, GUAC, AND PICO DE GALLO!

CTAERING BAGS OF CHIPS
$10.00

FEEDS 10-15 GUESTS

CATERING SIZES OF GUAC, SALSA, ETC
$2.99+

8oz FEEDS 2 PPL, 16oz FEEDS 4-5 PPL, 32oz FEEDS 10 PPL, 48oz FEEDS 15 PPL.

LAS OLAS BURRITO PARTY BOX
$125.00

COMES WITH 20 ASSORTED MINI BURRITOS, CHIPS, PICO, GUAC, SOUR CREAM, AND A CHOICE OF SIDE SALSA. FEEDS 10 GUESTS.