Las Olas Taqueria WELLS, MAINE
B U R R I T O S
The # 1 Stunnah
B O W L S
Burrito but ditch the tortilla
F L O U R - Q U E S A D I L L A S
NOT TRADITIONAL ! Las Olas FLOUR Quesadillas are grilled, put into a bowl, and everything goes on TOP! A Fan Favorite!
C O R N - Q U E S A D I L L A S
NOT TRADITIONAL! Las Olas CORN Quesadillas are grilled, put into a bowl, and everything goes on TOP! A Fan Favorite!
S A L A D S
Greens for days!
N A C H O S
Cheese please!
T A C O S
One, two, or six? That is the question...
K I D S - M E A L S
Sorry, no toys included..
S I D E S
Easily the best part!
*NEW* Chips & Salsa Mombo
$4.49
Chips & Queso
$5.99
Chips & Pico De Gallo
$4.49
Chips & Guacamole
$5.99
Side Tortilla Chips
$3.59
Side Rice 8oz
$3.19
Side of Black Beans 8oz
$3.19
Side of Pinto Beans 8oz
$3.19
Side of Refried Beans 8oz
$3.19
Side of Rice & Black Beans 8oz
$3.19
Side of Rice & Pinto Beans 8oz
$3.19
Side of Rice & Refried Beans 8oz
$3.19
Side of Sour Cream 5oz
$1.99
Side of Sour Cream 8oz
$3.49
QUESO
$3.59+
Guacamole
$2.19+
Pico De Gallo / Salsa
$2.69+
Pineapple Salsa
$3.59+
Verde Salsa
$3.59+
Carrot Habanero Salsa
$3.59+
Chipotle Lime Aioli
$3.59+
Brava Hot Salsa
$3.59+
Cilantro Lime Dressing 8oz
$3.19
Cilantro Lime Dressing 16oz
$6.29
Cheese Nachos
$5.89
Cheese Quesadilla
$4.29
Corn Quesadilla ( 2 per order )
$4.29
Side of Chicken 5oz
$3.79
Side of Pork 5oz
$3.79
Side of Steak 5oz
$4.09
Side of Chorizo 5oz
$4.09
Side of Chicken 8oz
$4.29
Side of Pork 8oz
$4.29
Side of Steak 8oz
$6.09
Side of Beef 8oz
$4.29
Hard Taco Shells ( 3 count )
$1.79
Flour Tortilla ( 12 inch )
$1.39
Side of Fajitas 8oz
$2.99
Side of sweet potatoes 8oz
$2.99
Side of mushrooms 8oz
$2.99
D E S S E R T S 2 G O
Got Sugarrrr?
B E V S
Some whistle wetters
C A T E R I N G
MINI BURRITO PLATTER
$87.00
20 ASSORTED MINI BURRITOS - COMES WITH CHICKEN, STEAK, PORK, BEEF, & BEAN. COMES WITH A SIDE SALSA & SOUR CREAM! FEEDS 10 GUESTS
BUILD YOUR OWN TACO BARS
$120.00+
TACO BARS FEED 10 GUESTS WITH TWO TACOS EACH. WE PROVIDE ALL THE TACO FIXINGS, AND THE SIDES INCLUDED ARE RICE, BEANS, TORTILLA CHIPS, GUAC, AND PICO DE GALLO!
CTAERING BAGS OF CHIPS
$10.00
FEEDS 10-15 GUESTS
CATERING SIZES OF GUAC, SALSA, ETC
$2.99+
8oz FEEDS 2 PPL, 16oz FEEDS 4-5 PPL, 32oz FEEDS 10 PPL, 48oz FEEDS 15 PPL.
LAS OLAS BURRITO PARTY BOX
$125.00
COMES WITH 20 ASSORTED MINI BURRITOS, CHIPS, PICO, GUAC, SOUR CREAM, AND A CHOICE OF SIDE SALSA. FEEDS 10 GUESTS.
FRIDAY SPECIALS!
Cajun Shrimp Burritos
Cajun Shrimp Bowl
Cajun Shrimp Quesadillas
Cajun Shrimp Salads
Cajun Shrimp Nachos
Cajun Shrimp Tacos
Las Olas Taqueria WELLS, MAINE Location and Ordering Hours
(207) 216-9711
Open now • Closes at 8PM