Las Palmas Cafe 23909 Avalon Blvd
Full Menu
Appetizers
Flour tortilla filled with jack and Cheddar cheese
Filled with chicken or carne asada or caritas served with guacamole and sour cream
Jack and Cheddar cheese
Choice of meat with melted cheese
Choice of meat garnished with beans, guacamole and sour cream
Soups
Salads
Burritos
Filled with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and tomatillo chile
With beans, rice and cheese. Choice of meat and wrapped in bacon
With tomatoes, onions, cilantro and and house dressing
# 1 - 19
With chile verde pork and sour cream
With chile verde pork, flour or corn tortillas
With choice of meat
# 20 - 30
Topped with grilled onions, tomato and avocado, with choice of tortillas
Chunks of steak with diced onions, bell peppers and tomatoes
Camne asada with cheese enchiladas topped with guacamole
Pork served with green tomatillo sauce, with choice of tortillas
Grilled zucchini, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions, choice of tortillas
Made with special green sauce, garnished with guacamole and sour cream
Rolled flour tortillas fried to golden brown, garnished with guacamole and sour cream
Deep fried burrito garnished with guacamole and sour cream
Diced carne asada steak and shrimp sautéed with diced onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, cooked with spicy red chile, with choice of tortillas
Grilled chicken breast, Monterey jack cheese and green sauce, with choice of tortillas
Came asada steak and your choice of 3 garlic butter shrimp, 3 bacon wrapped or 3 breaded shrimp
Tacos Y TAQ
Side Orders
4 slices
Tostadas
Tortas
Kid Plate
Fajitas Plates
Seafood # 32 - 41
Shrimp sautéed in a special ranchero sauce with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers
Six extra large shrimps in their shell, seasoned with garlic butter, grilled to perfection
Each taco garnished with house dressing, cabbage, tomato, onions and cilantro
3 bacon wrapped shrimps, 2 garlic butter shrimps and 3 breaded shrimps
Tacos filled with house dressing, cabbage, tomato, onions and cilantro
Six extra large shrimp wrapped in bacon
Shrimp sautéed in spicy chile, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes
A hallibut fish fillet, cooked your way in garlic, lemon herb, breaded or veracruzano style
Whole deep fried fish tilapia, served with French fries
Six extra large breaded shrimps