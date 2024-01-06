Las Palomas Restaurant & Bar
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- The Trio: Guacamole, Queso, & Salsa$15.00
- Chips & Fresh Salsa$2.00
Corn tortilla chips with fresh salsa
- Small Chips & Salsa To Go$4.00
- Large Chips & Salsa To Go$6.00
- Small Chile con Queso$8.00
- Large Chile con Queso$10.00
- Small Guacamole$8.00
- Large Guacamole$11.00
- Empanadas (2)$14.00
Two fried pastries filled with beef, cheese, chicken, or pork. Served with guacamole & avocado tomatillo sauce
- Nachos$13.00
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, cheddar cheese, & pico de gallo
- Ceviche*$12.00
Tilapia in lime juice, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, vinaigrette, & oregano, topped with avocado
- Taquitos de Pollo$14.00
Rolled crispy chicken tacos topped with creamy verde sauce, guacamole, & jalapeños
- Quesadillas$14.00
Cheese filled flour tortillas. Served with guacamole & pico de gallo
Soups
- Tortilla Soup Bowl$7.00
Tomato broth, tortilla strips, mozzarella cheese, & sour cream
- Tortilla Soup Cup$6.00
Tomato broth, tortilla strips, mozzarella cheese, & sour cream
- Caldo Tlalpeno Bowl$8.00
Tomato broth, shredded chicken, rice, tomato, cilantro, onions, chipotle, & avocado
- Caldo Tlalpeno Cup$7.00
Tomato broth, shredded chicken, rice, tomato, cilantro, onions, chipotle, & avocado
- Chicken Consome Bowl$8.00
Chicken broth, shredded chicken, rice, cilantro, & a lime wedge
- Chicken Consome Cup$7.00
Chicken broth, shredded chicken, rice, cilantro, & a lime wedge
- Corn Soup Bowl$7.00
Creamy corn soup topped with jalapeño
- Corn Soup Cup$6.00
Creamy corn soup topped with jalapeño
- Pozole Bowl$9.00
Tomato broth, hominy, chicken & onions. Topped with lettuce & radish
- Frijoles Charros Bowl$7.00
Chicken broth, pinto beans, bacon, tomato, onions, jalapeño, & cilantro
- Firjoles Charros Cup$6.00
Chicken broth, pinto beans, bacon, tomato, onions, jalapeño, & cilantro
Salads
- Small Mixed Green Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, cabbage, shredded carrots, tomato, & cucmber
- Large Mixed Green Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, cabbage, shredded carrots, tomato, & cucmber
- *Chipotle Salmon Salad$19.00
Salmon broiled in chipotle sauce, mixed greens, cabbage, shredded carrots, tomato, & cucmber. Served with chipotle ranch
- Steak Salad$17.00
Grilled beef tenderloin, mixed greens, cabbage, shredded carrots, tomato, & cucmber. Served with shallot vinaigrette
- *Salmon Chimichurri & Beet Salad$21.00
Grilled salmon brushed with chimichurri, pickled beets, goat cheese, & avocado on mixed greens with cabbage, shredded carrots, tomato, & cucmber. Served with a shallot vinaigrette
- *Shrimp Chimichurri & Beet Salad$20.00
Grilled shrimp, mixed greens, pickled beets, goat cheese, & avocado on mixed greens with cabbage, shredded carrots, tomato, & cucmber. Served with a shallot vinaigrette
- Chicken Fajita Salad$16.00
Chicken fajita with grilled onions, peppers, pico de gallo, & melted cheese on a bed of mixed greens. Served in a taco shell bowl
- Beef Fajita Salad$17.00
Beef fajita with grilled onions, peppers, pico de gallo, & melted cheese on a bed of mixed greens. Served in a taco shell bowl
- *Shrimp Fajita Salad$18.00
Shrimp fajita with grilled onions, peppers, pico de gallo, & melted cheese on a bed of mixed greens. Served in a taco shell bowl
- Large Beet Salad$13.00
MIxed greens, pickled beets, goat cheese, & avocado
- Small Beet Salad$8.00
MIxed greens, pickled beets, goat cheese, & avocado
Rice Bowls
- Chicken Fajita Bowl$16.00
Fajita with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served over a bed of rice with a spicy avocado tomatillo sauce & vinaigrette onions
- Beef Fajita Bowl$17.00
Fajita with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served over a bed of rice with a spicy avocado tomatillo sauce & vinaigrette onions
- Shrimp Fajita Bowl$18.00
Fajita with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served over a bed of rice with a spicy avocado tomatillo sauce & vinaigrette onions
- Steak Bowl$18.00
Grilled beef tenderloin strips with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served over a bed of rice with an avocado tomatillo sauce and vinaigrette onions
- Vegetable Bowl$15.00
Grilled mushrooms, onions, zucchini, squash, tomatoes, & bell peppers. Served over a bed of rice with an avocado tomatillo sauce and vinaigrette onions
Fajitas
- Beef Fajitas$18.00
Sizzling fajitas served on a hot skillet with grilled onions & bell peppers, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, flour or corn tortillas, rice, & refried beans
- Chicken Fajitas$18.00
Sizzling fajitas served on a hot skillet with grilled onions & bell peppers, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, flour or corn tortillas, rice, & refried beans
- Shrimp Fajitas$20.00
Sizzling fajitas served on a hot skillet with grilled onions & bell peppers, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, flour or corn tortillas, rice, & refried beans
- Veggie Fajitas$17.00
Grilled mushrooms, zucchini, squash, & tomatoes served on a hot skillet with grilled onions & bell peppers, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, flour or corn tortillas, rice, & refried beans
- Combo Fajitas$36.00
Sizzling fajitas served on a hot skillet with grilled onions & bell peppers, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, flour or corn tortillas, rice, & refried beans
Tacos
- Cochinita Pibil Tacos$17.00
Shredded pork loin cooked Yucatan-style, topped with an avocado slice, a drizzle of chile con queso, & vinaigrette onions
- Chicken Fajita Tacos$17.00
Grilled chicken fajita with grilled onions & bell peppers, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, & pico de gallo
- Beef Fajita Tacos$17.00
Beef fajita with grilled onions & bell peppers, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, & pico de gallo
- Steak Tacos$17.00
Beef tips in mild or spicy Mexicana sauce, topped with grilled onions & cilantro. Served with guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, & a spicy avocado tomatillo sauce
- Tilapia Tacos$19.00
Tilapia prepared in a flavorful garlic sauce, topped with lettuce, cabbage, & carrots. Served with chipotle ranch
- Redfish Tacos$24.00
Redfish prepared in a flavorful garlic sauce, topped with cabbage & carrots. Served with chipotle ranch
- Shrimp Tacos$20.00
Shrimp cooked in a mexicana sauce, topped with lettuce, cabbage, & carrots. Served with chipotle ranch
- Grilled Vegetable Tacos$15.00
Grilled mushrooms, zucchini, squash, onions, tomatoes, & bell peppers, topped with a Mexicana sauce. Served with a spicy avocado tomatillo sauce
- Soft Chicken Tacos$15.00
Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, & cheese
- Crispy Chicken Tacos$15.00
Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, & cheese
- Soft Beef Tacos$15.00
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, & cheese
- Crispy Beef Tacos$15.00
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, & cheese
- Single Soft Taco- Shredded Chicken$8.00
- Single Soft Taco- Ground Beef$8.00
- Single Crispy Taco- Shredded Chicken$8.00
- Single Crispy Taco- Ground Beef$8.00
- Single Taco- Veggie$8.00
- Single Taco- Beef Fajita$8.00
- Single Taco- Chicken Fajita$8.00
- Single Taco- Cochinita Pibil$8.00
Enchiladas
- Mole Enchiladas$16.00
Traditional mole prepared with dried peppers, nuts, spices, & a touch of unsweetened chocolate
- Potosina Enchiladas$15.00
Mild red sauce prepared with roasted tomatoes, fine herbs, & delicious spices
- Ranchera Enchiladas$15.00
Spicy tomato sauce with onions, cilantro, & jalapeños, topped with lettuce & tomato
- Verde Enchiladas$15.00
Green sauce prepared with tomatillos, onions, & cilantro
- Spinach Sauce Enchiladas$15.00
Fresh spinach, cream, & fine herbs
- Tres Marias Enchiladas$17.00
Three favorites: one mole, one verde, & one ranchera topped with lettuce & tomato
- (2) Multi-Sauce Enchiladas$16.00
- (3) Multi-Sauce Enchiladas$18.00
Seafood
Signature Dishes
- Las Palomas Combo$19.00
One verde & one mole enchilada, cochinita pibil topped with vinaigrette onions, & guacamole
- Chile Relleno$22.00
Large poblano pepper filled with ground beef & pork, raisins, nuts, & crystalized fruit, topped with tomato sauce & a drizzle of chile con queso
- Cochinita Pibil$19.00
Shredded tender pork loin in a Yucatan-style pibil sauce, topped with vinaigrette onions. Served with corn tortillas
- Steak Chimichurri$26.00
Grilled beef tenderloin brushed with chimichurri. Served with a verde chicken enchilada
- Carne Asada$26.00
Grilled beef tenderloin, grilled onions, & guacamole. Served with a mole chicken enchilada
- Puntas a la Mexicana$18.00
Braised beef tips in a mild or spicy Mexicana sauce prepared with roasted tomatoes, onions, cilantro, & fine herbs, served with tortillas
- Chicken Mole$19.00
Chicken breast in our traditional mole sauce, prepared with dried peppers, spices, nuts, & a touch of unsweetened chocolate, topped with sesame seeds & onions. Served with corn tortillas
Old Favorites
- Chicken Tostadas$16.00
Two crispy tostadas topped with refried beans, shredded chicken, verde sauce, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, & jalapeños
- Cochinita Pibil Tostadas$16.00
Two crispy tostadas topped with refried beans, cochinita pibil, vinaigrette onions, & a slice of avocado
- *Ceviche Tostadas$16.00
Two crispy tostadas topped with refried beans, lettuce, ceviche, & avocado
- Avocado Tostadas$16.00
Two crispy tostadas topped with refried beans, lettuce, avocado, tomato, & vinaigrette onions
- Empanadas (3)$16.00
Three fried pastries filled with chicken, beef, cheese, or pibil pork. Served with guacamole, a spicy avocado tomatillo sauce, & jalapeños
- Banderillas$16.00
Three rolled crispy chicken tacos topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, & vinaigrette onions
Desserts
Kid Menu
Sides
Drinks
- Juice$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Roy Rogers$2.50
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Tonic Water$3.00
- Club Soda$2.50
- Coffee$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Topo Chico$4.00
- Mexican Cola$5.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Limeade$3.00
- Prickly Pear$4.00
- Strawberry$4.00
- Mango$4.00
- Peach$4.00
- Watermelon$4.00
- Cherry$4.00
- Club Soda- Refill
- Coke- Refill
- Dr. Pepper- Refill
- Diet Coke- Refill
- Sprite- Refill
Drinks Menu
Wine Bottle
- BTL: Cabernet- Alta Vista 2019$32.00
- BTL: Chardonnay- Hess 2020$28.00
- BTL: Malbec- Norton 2020$28.00
- BTL: Pinot Grigio- Caposaldo 2021$28.00
- BTL: Pinot Noir- Rebellious 2021$42.00
- BTL: Prosecco- Villa Sandi$24.00
- BTL: Red Blend- Norton$28.00
- BTL: Rosé- Arinzano 2021$28.00
- BTL: Sauvignon Blanc- Stoneleigh 2020$32.00
- BTL: Sparkling Rosé- Torresella$24.00
- BTL: Tempranillo- Si! Vale!$28.00
Beer
Alcohol TOGO
Family Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Entrees
- Mole Enchiladas - Family Style$65.00
10 single enchiladas with your choice of filling topped with our mole sauce, served with rice & beans.
- Potosina Enchiladas - Family Style$60.00
10 single enchiladas with your choice of filling topped with our potosina sauce & served with rice & beans.
- Ranchera Enchiladas - Family Style$60.00
10 single enchiladas with your choice of filling topped with our ranchera sauce, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with rice & beans.
- Verde Enchiladas - Family Style$60.00
10 single enchiladas with your choice of filling topped with our verde sauce and served with rice & beans.
- Multi-Sauce Enchiladas - Family Style$65.00
10 single enchiladas with your choice of filling topped with your choice of sauces & served with rice & beans.
Soups
- Tortilla Soup - Family Size$18.00
Tomato broth, tortilla strips, mozzarella cheese, & sour cream
- Caldo Tlalpeno - Family Size$18.00
Tomato broth, shredded chicken, rice, tomato, cilantro, onions, chipotle, & avocado
- Frijoles Charros - Family Size$24.00
- Chicken Consome - Family Size$18.00
Chicken broth, shredded chicken, rice, cilantro, & a lime wedge