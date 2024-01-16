Las Vegas Brewing Company - Brewery 3101 N. Tenaya Way
Beverages
N/A Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Bottled water$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Cranberry$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Dark Moon Cold Brew Can$5.50
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Dr Pepper$3.00
- Fanta$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Milk$2.50
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Perrier Sparkling$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Powerade$3.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Red Bull Sugar Free$4.00
- Red Bull Tropical$4.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Sprite$3.00
Food Menu
Starters
- Beer Battered Mushrooms$13.00
Penny 0'Reilly's beer batter, seasonal mushroom blend, caramelized onion and sherry aioli.
- Beer Cheese Fondue$13.00
Creamy house cheese blend, Electric Blonde & Penny 0'Reilly's beer, soft pretzel loaves.
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$14.00
- House Cured Chicken Wings$16.00
LBVC house cure, sweet and spicy citrus glaze | Hot or Mild | Dry or Wet.
- Fried Pickles$9.00
Hand breaded, Celery seed remoulade
- Junk Chips$16.00
House made potato chips, beef Sloppy Joe, cheddar, pickled jalapenos, green onion cream.
- Pigs in Blanket$14.00
Ralph's Snap-a-razzo all beef hot dogs, puff pastry, sesame seeds, sweet and spicy mustard.
- Pubcuterie$29.00
Great for sharing | Giant soft pretzel, calabrese, pastrami, cured meats, pimento cheese, house pickled vegetables, marinated olives, mustards.
- Sausage Board$18.00
3 sausages, a selection of mustards peperonata | Ask for current selection.
Flatbread
- Spicy Italian Flatbread$16.00
Marinara, mozzarella, house made hot Italian sausage, spicy calabrese, green olives.
- Smoked Salmon Flatbread$16.00
Smoked Salmon, Creamy Dill Sauce, Shaved Red Onion, Capers, Microgreens
- Potato Leek Flatbread$15.00
Creamy Garlic Bechamel, Swiss Cheese, Melted Leeks, Yukon Gold Potato, Thyme
- Margherita Flatbread$12.00
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.
Salads
- Sundried Tomato & Arugula$13.00
Arugula, whipped lemon ricotta, sundried tomato vinaigrette, shaved fennel, toasted sunflower seeds
- Italian Chop$14.00
Iceberg, tomato, red onion, cucumber, red bell pepper, green olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, red wine vinaigrette, crispy calabrese chips.
- Classic Caesar$12.00
House made anchovy Caesar dressing, romaine, parmesan, sourdough croutons.
- Wilted Spinach$11.00
Spinach, brown sugar malt vinaigrette, caramelized onions, goat cheese, seasonal fruit.
- Large House Salad$10.00
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, choice of Balsamic or Ranch.
With Bread
- Perfect Burger$17.00
Half pound burger, potato bun, perfect sauce, chopped lettuce, tomato and onion, Swiss or Cheddar Cheese.
- Jalapeño Popper Burger$18.00
Half Pound Burger, bacon, Jalapeño cream cheese, raspberry chipotle sauce, potato bun
- Turkey Club Wrap$18.00
House roasted turkey breast, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, mustard aioli, flour tortilla.
- Pimento Cheese Fried Chicken$18.00
Citrus brined chicken, spiced breading, pimento cheese, pickles, coleslaw, potato bun | Hot or Mild.
- Traditional Cuban$16.00
Cuban Bread, Marinated Roasted Pork, French Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Yellow Mustard
- Chickpea Salad Sandwich$14.00
Creamy Tofu Dressing, Carrot, Celery, Red Onion, Seasonal Dried Fruit, Sweet Apple, Arugula, Grilled Sourdough Bread
Entrees
- Fish & Chips$24.00
8 oz. of cod fillets, Penny O’ Reillys beer batter, Belgian fries, house made tartar sauce, fresh lemon.
- Grilled Jambalaya Chicken$20.00
Creole Spiced Chicken Leg Quarter, Andouille Sausage, Grilled Shrimp, Rice, Holy Trinity, Green Onion
- New York Strip$32.00
Grilled 8 oz. New York strip, LVBC house rub • Choice of Side: Belgian Fries, House Chips, Side Salad, Roasted Brussel Sprouts +$1.00 or Mac N Cheese +$2.00 • Choice of Sauce: LVBC Steak Sauce or Horseradish Cream.
Sides
- Snap Peas$9.00
Pan seared sugar snap peas & green onions, sesame chili glaze, toasted sesame seeds
- Mac & Cheese$9.00
Cavatappi noodles, house cheese blend, breadcrumbs.
- Belgian Fries$7.00
House made fry sauce.
- House Chips$6.00
LVBC spice blend, caramelized onion and sherry aioli.
- Side House Salad$5.00
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, choice of Balsamic or Ranch.
- Side Caesar$6.00
House made anchovy Caesar dressing, romaine, parmesan, sourdough croutons.
- 8oz NY - STEAK ONLY$27.00
- Extra Side of Sauce$0.25
- Side Beer Cheese$8.00
- Side Pretzel Loaf$3.00
- Side Grilled Chicken$6.00
- Side Burger Patty$7.00
- Giant Pretzel & Mustards$12.00
- Pretzel Loaves & Mustards$7.00
Desserts
Kids
- Chicken Fingers$10.00
Two crispy fingers. Additional Finger +$2.00
- Cheese Flatbread$10.00
- Simple Burger & Fries$10.00
- Turkey Sandwich & Chips$9.00
- Kids Mac & Cheese$9.00
Same great "Mack," slightly smaller w/o breadcrumbs
- Kids Pasta$8.00
Choice of Butter & Cheese or Marinara & Cheese.
- Grilled Cheese & Chips$6.00