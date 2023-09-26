LA SANDWICHERIE MIAMI BEACH
MENU
REGULAR Sandwiches
SIGNATURE Sandwiches
- TROPICAL$10.25
Avocado and Mozzarella topped with Fresh Fruits, Lettuce , Tomatoes and Cucumbers
- FRENCHIE$11.20
French Salami and Brie Cheese
- NAPOLI$11.20
Prosciutto and Fresh Mozzarella
- SOBE$11.20
Turkey, Brie Cheese and Avocado
- ALASKAN$11.80
Smoked Salmon and Fresh Mozzarella
- ITALIAN$12.50
Ham, Genoa Salami, Prosciutto and Provolone Cheese
- TERMINATOR$12.50
Ham, Turkey, Genoa Salami and Provolone Cheese
VEGAN
HOT CROQ
SALADS
- CAESAR$8.30
Lettuce Croutons and Parmegiano
- FRENCH RIVIERA$8.80
All veggies topped with a hard boiled egg
- CAPRESE$9.90
Fresh Mozzarella with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Red Onions
- GREEK$9.50
Feta Cheese with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions and Green Peppers
- EXOTIC$9.60
Avocado and Fresh Fruits Mix (Pineapple, Papaya and Mango) over Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Green Peppers
- CHEF$13.70
Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese and Hard Boiled Egg
- TURKEY SALAD$9.60
- CHICKEN SLICED SALAD$10.30
- CHICKEN MIX SALAD$9.60
- SMOKED SALMON SALAD$11.10
- TUNA MIX SALAD$10.15
- SEAFOOD SALAD$10.15
SMOOTHIE
- RAINBOW$7.00
Strawberries, Peach, Blueberries, Kiwi & Banana
- BORA BORA$7.00
Mango, Banana, Pineapple, Orange
- MIAMI SUNSET$7.00
Raspberries, orange, papaya, mango
- RAINFOREST$7.00
Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberries,Banana, apple
- ACAI SM$7.00
Acai, Apple and Banana
- DECO BEACH$7.00
Kiwi, pineapple, mango, raspberry, Peach
- STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE$7.00
- CUSTOM SMOOTHIE$7.00
- GINGER SHOT$1.50
SHAKES
- ISLAND TWISTER$7.00
Mango, kiwi and yogurt
- PARADISE COVE$7.00
Pineapple, Banana and yogurt
- SOUTH BEACH DELIGHT$7.00
Strawberry, Peach and yogurt
- FLAMINGO$7.00
Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry, and yogurt
- COFFEE SHAKE$7.00
Espresso and yogurt
- CHOCO BANANA$7.00
Choco, Banana and yogurt
- STRAWBERRY BANANA SHAKE$7.00
- CUSTOM SHAKE$7.00
VEGGIE JUICES
DESSERTS
SIDE / CHIPS
XTRA ON SIDE
DRINKS
