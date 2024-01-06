Lascari's Cucina
Food
Appetizer
- Boneless Chicken Bites$9.50
Crispy bite size boneless chicken
- Buffalo Chips$4.50+
- Chicken Wings$11.00+
Assorted chicken wings and drumettes
- Fried Mozzarella$9.50
Lightly breaded Mozzarella sticks
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$5.00
Crispy fries, tossed with truffle oil, topped with parmesan
- Jalapeño Poppers$12.00
Lightly breaded jalapeño with cream cheese filling
- Fried Zucchini$8.50
Lightly fried zucchini rounds
Salad & Soup
- Antipasto Salad$12.00
Dry salami, provolone cheese, black olives, onions, beans, cherry peppers, marinated vegetables, tomatoes and pepperoncini
- BBQ Chicken Salad$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, corn, tomato, cilantro, cheddar, and crunchy noodles, served with Ranch & BBQ sauce
- Bruschetta Pizza Salad$12.50
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and Romano cheese, served with Caesar dressing
- Chicken Sizzle Salad$13.50
Breaded chicken breast, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato, black olives and beans
- Chicken Supreme Salad$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, fresh fruit, red onion, pepperoncini, golden raisons, tomatoes and cashews
- Cobb Salad$13.50
Turkey, black olives, tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, egg and avocado
- Dinner Side Salad$4.50
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, kidney and garbanzo beans
- Family Salad$14.00
Serves 4-5. Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, kidney and garbanzo beans
- Greek Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, feta cheese, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers and pepperoncinis, served with Greek dressing
- Minestrone Soup$5.00
Served with bread
- Soup of the Day$5.00
Served with bread
Sandwich
- Albacore Tuna$10.50+
- Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato$11.00+
- Chicken Parmigiana$11.50+
- Club$11.50+
- Eggplant Parmigiana$10.00+
- Ham & Swiss$10.00+
- Meatball Mozzarella$10.50+
- Pastrami$11.00+
- Roast Beef$10.50+
- Roast Beef Combo$11.00+
- Roast Beef, Avocado, Cheddar$11.50+
- Steak Supreme$13.00+
- Submarine$10.50+
- Turkey$10.00+
- Turkey ABC$11.50+
- Vegetable$10.00+
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.75
- Turkey ABC Wrap$12.75
- Vegetable Wrap$12.75
Pasta
- CYO Pasta$17.00
- Fettuccini Alfredo$14.00
Made with broccoli, cream, butter and egg noodles
- Lasagna$14.00
Baked wide noodles layered with ricotta, mozzarella, and romano cheese
- Macaroni & Cheese$11.00
Penne pasta with homemade cheese sauce
- Ravioli$13.50
Choice of cheese or beef ravioli
- Spaghetti Aglio e' Olio$11.50
White wine, olive oil, garlic, fresh basil and roma tomatoes
- Half Spaghetti, Half Ravioli$12.50
Choice of cheese or beef ravioli
- Pasta$11.50
Pizza
Specialties
- Baked Eggplant$14.50
Skinless eggplant slices baked with sauce and cheese, served with a side of pasta and vegetables
- Baked Ziti$14.00
Baked with ricotta and romano cheese
- Chicken Marsala$17.00
Chicken breast sautéed in olive oil, mushrooms and sweet marsala wine, served with a side of pasta and vegetables
- Chicken Parmigiana$17.00
Breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella and marinara, with a side of pasta and vegetables
- Chicken Pesto$16.50
Chicken breast sautéed with a creamy pesto sauce over penne pasta
- Chicken Picata$17.00
Chicken breast sautéed in olive oil, lemon, capers and white wine, served with a side of pasta and vegetables.
- Chicken Romano$16.00
Chicken breast with broccoli and cream sauce over rigatoni pasta
- Grilled Salmon$21.00
Topped with pesto. Served with penne pasta and veggies
- Jumbo Shrimp Linguini$19.50
- Linguini & Clams$18.00
- Penne Arrabiate$13.50
Spicy marinara sauce over penne pasta
- White Fish$14.50
Family
- FAMILY #1 - SPAGHETTI MEATBALL SPECIAL$44.00
- FAMILY #2 - RAVIOLI MEATBALL$48.00
- FAMILY #3 - SPAGHETTI MEATBALL$37.00
- FAMILY #4 - 1/2 SPAGHETTI, 1/2 RAVIOLI, MEATBALL$47.00
- FAMILY #5 - CHICKEN PARMIGIANNA$54.00
- FAMILY #6 - BAKED ZITI$48.00
- FAMILY #7 - LASAGNA$59.00
- FAMILY #8 - PENNE ARRABIATE$43.00
- FAMILY #9 - FETTUCINI ALFREDO$44.00
- FAMILY #10 - CHICKEN ROMANO$53.00