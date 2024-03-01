Las Marias Cocina Mexicana
𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐬
El Burrito Por Delante
𝐆𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐚 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐚
Gorditas Corn and Flour
3 Gorditas Platter
Gorditas Sin Relleno
𝐓𝐀𝐂𝐎𝐒
Tacos 🌮
3 Tacos Platter
𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐬
Quesadilla With Cheese Only (Small)
Quesadilla With Cheese and Meat (Large)
- Quesadilla Picadillo (Beef)$9.99
- Quesadilla Guisada (Beef)$9.99
- Quesadilla De Puerco (Pork)$9.99
- Quesadilla De Pollo (Chicken)$9.99
- Quesadilla Chicharron (Pork)$9.99
- Quesadilla Bistec (Beef)$9.99
- Quesadilla Guisado Verde De Puerco (Pork)$9.99
- Quesadilla Barbacoa (Beef)$9.99
- Quesadilla Guisado Verde De Res (Beef)$9.99
Quesadilla Platter
𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬
Rice and Beans
- Rice 8oz$3.60
- Rice 16oz$4.70
- Rice 32 oz$6.60
- Refried Beans 8oz$3.60
Doesn’t a bean & cheese burro sound incredible right now? Yah…we think so too! But when doesn’t it? That’s why we always have our freshly cooked beans in-store & ready to go. We also know where you can find some pretty amazing tortillas that will go PERFECTLY with them. :)
- Refried Beans 16oz$4.70
- Refried Beans 32oz$6.50
𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐬 𝐏𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚
Guisados Por Libra
- Asado de Puerto 1/2 Libra$6.50
- Asado de Puerto 1 Libra$12.50
- Guisado Verde de Puerto 1/2$6.50
- Guisado Verde de Puerto 1 Libra$12.50
- Guisado Verde de Res 1/2$7.50
- Guisado Verde de Res 1 Libra$13.50
- Picadillo 1/2 Libra$7.00
- Picadillo 1 Libra$13.00
- Carne Guisada 1/2 Libra$7.50
- Carne Guisada 1 Libra$14.00
- Chicharron en Salsa Verde 1/2$6.60
- Chicharron en Salsa Verde 1 Libra$12.50
- Tinga de Pollo 1/2 Libra$6.50
- Tinga de Pollo 1 Libra$12.50
- Rajas con Queso 1/2 Libra$6.50
- Rajas con Queso 1 Libra$12.50
- Barbacoa 1/2 Libra$8.99
- Barbacoa 1 Libra$16.99
𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐚
- QuesaBirria$14.99
Served with rice and beans, topped with onions and cilantro, 1 consomé without meat and your choice of Salsa
- PizzaBirria$24.99
- TacoBirria$3.50
These Birria Tacos are crispy, cheesy, and incredibly flavorful! Made from corn tortillas dipped in a rich red chile broth consomé, stuffed with tender birria and cheese, then fried to crispy perfection, this popular dish takes tacos to another level.
- 3 TacoBirria Platter$13.99
- Consomé 8oz with meat$3.60
Birria sauce is made by blending dried chiles, Mexican oregano, cloves, garlic, cumin, and a few other spices together. The final result is a smooth, rich, and spicy 🥰
- Consomé 16oz with meat$6.20
- Consomé 32oz with meat$12.00
𝐓𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐬/𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬
Tostadas Chips
𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐬
Tortillas
- Home-Style Flour Tortillas Dozen$3.99
We can’t say it enough—our flour tortillas are the REAL DEAL! We truly believe that they’re as close to homemade as you’re gonna get. Period. When you open up a dozen of Las Maria’s Cocina Mexicana flour tortillas, you won’t be hit with that unpleasant, plastic-like aroma that so many other brands hit your nose with. That’s because our tortillas are 100% PRESERVATIVE FREE! Our recipe consists of flour, water, Palm All Purpose Shortening, salt, & baking powder. THAT’S IT! There are zero nasty chemicals with names we can’t even pronounce. We only use real, wholesome ingredients that deliver.
- Corn Tortillas$3.10
- Burrito Size Flour Tortillas 5ct$3.99
- 2 Flour Tortillas$0.75
- 4 Corn Tortillas$0.75
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐬 🥤
Aguas Frescas 🥤
Jarritos
Coffee
Monster Energy
𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲
Weekends Only
- Menudo$6.50+
Served with 4 corn tortillas or 2 flour Tortillas cilantro, limes and onions
- 1/2 Pound Barbacoa$8.99
- Pound of Barbacoa$16.99
1 lb of beef barbacoa, served with cilantro, limes, onions and salsa
- Dozen of Tamales$18.99
Let’s face it—tamales are INCREDIBLE, but not everyone has the time & patience that it takes to make them. So let us serve you up our freshly made Red Pork, Green Chicken, or Jalapeno Popper tamales. We promise your taste buds will thank you for it.
- Tamales 1/2 Dozen$9.50
- 1 Pork Tamal$1.90
- 1 Chicken Tamal$1.90
- 1 Poblano with Cheese Tamal$1.90