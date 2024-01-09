Last Chair Pizza & Grill 148 Vermont Rte 100
Food
9" Subs
- Half Cappicola$9.00
- Half Chicken Parm$9.00
- Half Corned Beef$9.50
- Half Ham$9.50
- Half Lobster Grande
1/2 lb Maine lobster, celery, onion, seasonings, mayo, lettuce, tomato
- Half Meatball Parm$9.00
- Half Philly Cheese Steak$10.50
9" sub with Shaved steak, onion, mushroom, peppers, and provolone
- Half Roast Beef$10.50
- Half Sausage, Onion, & Peppers$9.50
- Half The Big Dipper$11.00
Cappicola, salami, proscuitto, r/r, arugala, tomato, shaved onion, fresh mozzarella, balsamic, basil oil
- Half The Bluebird$11.00
Marinaded portabells, spinach, fresh mozzarella, tomato, hummus, basil garlic spread
- Half The Outpost$11.00
Roasted turkey, cranberry, bacon, cheddar, sage, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
- Half The Sundance$11.00
Roast beef, cheddar cheese, tomato, caramelized onion, romaine, garlic mayo
- Half The Sweet 18$11.00
Shaved pork, brocolli rabe, grilled peppers, provolone, portabella, sun dried pesto sauce, balsamic
- Half Turkey$10.50
18" Submarine
- Whole Cappicola$17.00
- Whole Chicken Parm$17.00
- Whole Corned Beef$18.00
- Whole Ham$17.00
- Whole Lobster Grande
1/2 lb Maine lobster, celery, onion, seasonings, mayo, lettuce, tomato
- Whole Meatball Parm$17.00
- Whole Philly Cheese Steak$20.00
18" sub with Shaved steak, onion, mushroom, peppers, and provolone
- Whole Roast Beef$20.00
- Whole Sausage, Onion, & Peppers$17.00
- Whole The Big Dipper$21.00
Cappicola, salami, proscuitto, r/r, arugala, tomato, shaved onion, fresh mozzarella, balsamic, basil oil
- Whole The Bluebird$21.00
Marinaded portabells, spinach, fresh mozzarella, tomato, hummus, basil garlic spread
- Whole The Outpost$21.00
Roasted turkey, cranberry, bacon, cheddar, sage, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
- Whole The Sundance$21.00
Roast beef, cheddar cheese, tomato, caramelized onion, romaine, garlic mayo
- Whole The Sweet 18$21.00
Shaved pork, brocolli rabe, grilled peppers, provolone, portabella, sun dried pesto sauce, balsamic
- Whole Turkey$19.00
Signature Salads
- Ceasar$15.00
Romaine, crouton, shaved parmesan
- Chef Salad$14.00
Ham, turkey, swiss, boiled egg, tomato, cuke, onion
- Cobb$16.00
Chicken, egg, bacon, avocado, tomato, cuke, onion, blue cheese
- Ahi Tuna$17.00
Greens, sesame dressed, tomato, cuke, onion, avocado, crispy noodle
- Baby Beet$16.00
Greens, pickled onion, candied pecans, goat cheese
- Garden$8.00
Greens, tomato, cuke, onion, crouton
- Spinach$16.00
Baby spinach, bacon, tomato, mushroom, boiled egg
Appetizers
Kids Menu
Speciality Pizza 14"
- Margerita$18.00
Garlic, tomato, basil
- BBQ Chicken$18.00
BBQ, chicken, scallion
- Philly Pizza$18.00
Shaved steak, onion, mushroom, peppers
- Roasted Vegetable$18.00
Seasonal vegetables, tomato sauce, mozzarella
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$18.00
Chicken, bacon, mozzarella
- Meat Lovers$18.00
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella
- Buffalo Chicken$18.00
Buffalo sauce, chicken, onion, blue cheese