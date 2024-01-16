Lasung House 3132 W Olympic Blvd
Main Menu
Donkatsu
- Pork Cutlet$18.99
Fried fork cutlet, rice, house salad, house sauce, radish kimchi
- Cheese Pork Cutlet$20.99
Fried fork cutlet w/ shredded cheese, rice, house salad, house sauce, radish kimchi
- Spicy Pork Cutlet$18.99
Hot Fried fork cutlet, rice, house salad, house sauce, radish kimchi
- Chicken Cutlet$18.99
Fried chicken cutlet w/ shredded cheese, rice, house salad, house sauce, radish kimchi
- Fish Cutlet$18.99
- Jumbo Shrimp & Pork Cutlets Set$22.99
Fried fork cutlet w/ MELTING cheese, rice, house salad, house sauce, radish kimchi
- Jumbo Shrimp & Fish Cutlets Set$22.99
Fried chrimp cutlet w/ shredded cheese, rice, house salad, house sauce, radish kimchi
- Curry Rice Bowl w/ Pork Cutlet$19.99
Side Dishes
- Curry SOS$4.99
- Cold Buckwheat Noodle$14.99
buckwheat noodle, house-made tsuyu sauce, green onion
- Spicy Cold Wheat Noodle$15.99
noodle with a chewy texture, house-made gochujang sauce, vegetables
- Stone Pot Udon$16.99
udon with a house-made udon soup, skwered fish cake
- Tomato Spaghetti$17.99
- Cream Pasta w/ Seafood$19.99
Take Home (Meal Kits)
Take Home (Meal Kit)
- Donkatsu Meal kit for 2$20.00
Frozen donkatsu. Enjoy Cooking and Eating Lasung's Meal Kit at HOME!
- Shrimp Katus Meal kit for 2$30.00
Frozen Shrimp katsu. Enjoy Cooking and Eating Lasung's Meal Kit at HOME!
- Cheese Katus Meal kit for 2$25.00
Frozen Cheese Katus. Enjoy Cooking and Eating Lasung's Meal Kit at HOME!
- Buckwheat Noodle Meal Kit for 2$20.00
Enjoy Cooking and Eating Lasung's Meal Kit at HOME!
- Jjol-myeon Meal Kit for 2$20.00
Enjoy Cooking and Eating Lasung's Meal Kit at HOME!
- Tteok-bokki Meal Kit for 2$20.00
Enjoy Cooking and Eating Lasung's Meal Kit at HOME!
- Donkatus Sauce$5.00
house-made donkatus sauce
- Tartar sauce$6.00
house-made tartar sauce