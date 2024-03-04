Skip to Main content
L'Atelier Yaffe
L'Atelier Yaffe
Mocktails
Mocktails
Winter Cream Soda
$7.00
Flower Power
$7.00
Butter Me Up
$7.00
Vanilla Skies
$7.00
L'Atelier Yaffe Location and Ordering Hours
(808) 354-9225
111 Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Suite 104, Portland, OR 97232
Open now
• Closes at 6PM
All hours
