Latin American Cafe
Breakfast
Plates
Bistec a Caballo
Palomilla steak with grilled onions, two eggs, and French fries. Comes with toast. Bistec de palomilla con cebolla, dos huevos, y papitas fritas. Servido con tostada
Tortilla Cubana Cuban Omelet
Omelet with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, Spanish sausage, ham, and sweet plantain. Comes with side and toast. Tortilla con queso swiso, tomatoes, ají Verde, cebolla, chorizo, jamón and maduros. Servido con un acompañante y tostada
3 Huevos / 3 Eggs
Any style with your choice of side and toast. Cualquier estilo con un acompañante and tostada de su selección
2 Huevos / 2 Eggs
Any style with your choice of side and toast. Cualquier estilo con un acompañante and tostada de su selección
Sandwiches
Machito
Two eggs fried hard with bacon and yellow cheese, on Cuban bread. Dos huevos Fritos con queso amarillo y tocino, en pan Cubano
Cuban Pressed Breakfast / Desayuno Cubano
Two eggs scrambled with ham, Swiss cheese, and onions, on Cuban bread. Dos huevos revueltos con jamon, queso swiso, y cebolla, en pan Cubano
Sides
Favoritos
Stuffed Potato Ball
Ham Croquettes
Chicharron
Lunch
House Specials
Meat Only
Milanessa
Ropa Vieja Shredded Beef
Masitas De Puerco Fritas Fried Pork Chunks
Camarones Enchilados Shrimp Creole
Camarones Al Ajillo Shrimp Scampi
Pescado Frito Fried Fish
Pescado a La Plancha Grilled Fish
Pechuga Empanizado Breaded Chicken Breast
Pechuga a La Plancha Grilled Chicken Breast
Lechón Asado Roast Pork
Higado Al Estilo Cubano Cuban Style Liver
Vaca Frita Grilled Flank Steak
Bistec Empanizado Breadec Steak
Bistec De Palomilla Palomilla Steak
Sandwiches
Qbano
An old-time favorite made right. Sliced roast pork, ham, and Swiss cheese with pickles, and mustard on Cuban bread
Pan Con Bistec Steak Sandwich
Palomilla steak, grilled onions, potato sticks, lettuce, and tomatoes on Cuban bread
Media Noche Midnite
Sliced roast pork, ham, and Swiss cheese with pickles and mustard on midnite bread
Croquetta Preparada Quban Croquette Sandwich
Two ham croquettes, sliced pork, ham, and cheese with pickles and mustard on Cuban bread
Pan Con Pechuga Chicken Steak Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, potato sticks, lettuce, and tomatoes on Cuban bread
Pan Con Lechon Pork Sandwich
Shredded pork, chopped onions on Cuban bread
Choripan
Spanish sausage, Swiss cheese, and potato sticks on Cuban bread
Jamón Y Queso Ham &Cheese
Sliced ham and Swiss cheese with lettuce and tomatoes on Cuban bread
Pan Con Croquetta Croquette Sandwich
Three ham croquettes, pickles, mustard, and mayonnaise on Cuban bread
Tostada Cubana Con Queso Cuban Cheese Toast
Swiss cheese with butter on Cuban bread pressed to perfection
1/2 Cuban Combo
1/2 of our Qbano sandwich served with your choice of black beans, French fries, or the soup of the day
Rice & Bean Wrap
Flour wrap with white rice, black beans, and sweet plantains. Choice of palomilla steak, grilled chicken breast, and shredded pork
BLT
Fish Wrap
Soups/Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
32 Oz Caldo Gallego
16 Oz Caldo Gallego
8 Oz Caldo Gallego
32 Oz Garbanzo Bean
16 Oz Garbanzo Bean
8 Oz Garbanzo Bean
32 Oz Beef & Vegetables
16 Oz Beef & Vegetables
8 Oz Beef & Vegetables
32 Oz Chicken Noodle
16 Oz Chicken Noodle
8 Oz Chicken Noodle
Small Tossed Salad
Large Tossed Salad
Appetizers
Conch Fritters
From the keys to us, conch mixed and fried. Served with special sauce. Desde los cayos para nosotros, frituras de caracol Marino
Devil Crab
Two devil crab cakes fried in the shell. Dos pasteles de cangrejo Fritos dentro de la concha
Cuban Egg Rolls
All your Cuban sandwich necessities chopped and fried into two crispy egg rolls. Todo lo que necesita para in sandwiche Cubano, picoteado y frito dentro de un rollito
Sides
Beer/Wine
Budlight
Stella Artois
Budweiser
Miller Lite
Micalob Ultra
Modelo
Food (Comida)
Lunch (Almuerzo) - Sides
