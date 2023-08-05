Beverages (Bebidas)

Hot/Caliente

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Regular Coffee

$1.89

Bombon

$3.00

Espresso

$1.75

Cortadito

$1.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cafe Con Leche

$3.50+

Cold/Frio

H20

Milkshake

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Spanish Soda

$1.75

Malta

$2.00

Jarritos

$2.00

Tea

$2.50

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Breakfast

Plates

Bistec a Caballo

$11.00

Palomilla steak with grilled onions, two eggs, and French fries. Comes with toast. Bistec de palomilla con cebolla, dos huevos, y papitas fritas. Servido con tostada

Tortilla Cubana Cuban Omelet

$10.00

Omelet with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, Spanish sausage, ham, and sweet plantain. Comes with side and toast. Tortilla con queso swiso, tomatoes, ají Verde, cebolla, chorizo, jamón and maduros. Servido con un acompañante y tostada

3 Huevos / 3 Eggs

$6.00

Any style with your choice of side and toast. Cualquier estilo con un acompañante and tostada de su selección

2 Huevos / 2 Eggs

$5.00

Any style with your choice of side and toast. Cualquier estilo con un acompañante and tostada de su selección

Sandwiches

Machito

$6.50

Two eggs fried hard with bacon and yellow cheese, on Cuban bread. Dos huevos Fritos con queso amarillo y tocino, en pan Cubano

Cuban Pressed Breakfast / Desayuno Cubano

$6.50

Two eggs scrambled with ham, Swiss cheese, and onions, on Cuban bread. Dos huevos revueltos con jamon, queso swiso, y cebolla, en pan Cubano

Sides

Home Fries

$3.50

Grits

$3.00

Oatmeal/Avena

$3.00+

Cuban Toast

$2.25

Whole Chorizo

$3.50

Side Ham

$3.75

Bacon

$3.75

Egg

$1.00

Wheat

White

Yellow Cheese

$1.00

Favoritos

Empanda

Beef

$2.00

Chicken

$2.00

Cheese

$2.00

Colombiana

$2.00

SALSAS

Pastry

Guava Pastry

$2.00

Cheese Pastry

$2.00

Guava Cheese Pastry

$2.00

Stuffed Potato Ball

Potato Ball

$2.00

Ham Croquettes

Churro

$2.00

Ham Croquette

$2.00

2 pieces

Chicharron

Chicharron

$5.50

Lunch

House Specials

Meat Only

Milanessa

$16.00

Ropa Vieja Shredded Beef

$10.50

Masitas De Puerco Fritas Fried Pork Chunks

$10.50

Camarones Enchilados Shrimp Creole

$14.50

Camarones Al Ajillo Shrimp Scampi

$14.50

Pescado Frito Fried Fish

$14.00

Pescado a La Plancha Grilled Fish

$13.50

Pechuga Empanizado Breaded Chicken Breast

$13.50

Pechuga a La Plancha Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.50

Lechón Asado Roast Pork

$13.00

Higado Al Estilo Cubano Cuban Style Liver

$14.00

Vaca Frita Grilled Flank Steak

$13.50

Bistec Empanizado Breadec Steak

$13.50

Bistec De Palomilla Palomilla Steak

$12.50

Sandwiches

Qbano

$9.00

An old-time favorite made right. Sliced roast pork, ham, and Swiss cheese with pickles, and mustard on Cuban bread

Pan Con Bistec Steak Sandwich

$9.00

Palomilla steak, grilled onions, potato sticks, lettuce, and tomatoes on Cuban bread

Media Noche Midnite

$9.00

Sliced roast pork, ham, and Swiss cheese with pickles and mustard on midnite bread

Croquetta Preparada Quban Croquette Sandwich

$11.00

Two ham croquettes, sliced pork, ham, and cheese with pickles and mustard on Cuban bread

Pan Con Pechuga Chicken Steak Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, potato sticks, lettuce, and tomatoes on Cuban bread

Pan Con Lechon Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Shredded pork, chopped onions on Cuban bread

Choripan

$9.00

Spanish sausage, Swiss cheese, and potato sticks on Cuban bread

Jamón Y Queso Ham &Cheese

$8.00

Sliced ham and Swiss cheese with lettuce and tomatoes on Cuban bread

Pan Con Croquetta Croquette Sandwich

$5.00

Three ham croquettes, pickles, mustard, and mayonnaise on Cuban bread

Tostada Cubana Con Queso Cuban Cheese Toast

$5.00

Swiss cheese with butter on Cuban bread pressed to perfection

1/2 Cuban Combo

$7.00

1/2 of our Qbano sandwich served with your choice of black beans, French fries, or the soup of the day

Rice & Bean Wrap

$10.00

Flour wrap with white rice, black beans, and sweet plantains. Choice of palomilla steak, grilled chicken breast, and shredded pork

BLT

$8.00

Fish Wrap

$10.00

Soups/Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

32 Oz Caldo Gallego

$9.00

16 Oz Caldo Gallego

$7.00

8 Oz Caldo Gallego

$4.50

32 Oz Garbanzo Bean

$9.00

16 Oz Garbanzo Bean

$7.00

8 Oz Garbanzo Bean

$4.50

32 Oz Beef & Vegetables

$9.00

16 Oz Beef & Vegetables

$7.00

8 Oz Beef & Vegetables

$4.50

32 Oz Chicken Noodle

$8.00

16 Oz Chicken Noodle

$6.00

8 Oz Chicken Noodle

$4.00

Small Tossed Salad

$4.00

Large Tossed Salad

$6.00

Appetizers

Conch Fritters

$7.50

From the keys to us, conch mixed and fried. Served with special sauce. Desde los cayos para nosotros, frituras de caracol Marino

Devil Crab

$7.00

Two devil crab cakes fried in the shell. Dos pasteles de cangrejo Fritos dentro de la concha

Cuban Egg Rolls

$5.00

All your Cuban sandwich necessities chopped and fried into two crispy egg rolls. Todo lo que necesita para in sandwiche Cubano, picoteado y frito dentro de un rollito

Sides

32 Oz Red Beans

$5.00

16 Oz Red Beans

$4.00

8oz Red Beans

$3.00

32 Oz Black Beans

$5.00

16 Oz Black Beans

8 Oz Black Beans

$3.00

French Fries

$2.50

Yucca

$3.50

Tostones

$3.50

Sweet Plantains

$3.50

Yellow Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00

Rice and Beans

$6.00

Moro Rice

$5.50

Kids!

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$6.50

grilled cheese

$4.00

Burgers

Charburger

$7.50

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.50

Bongoburger

$11.00

Saturday Specials

Saturday (Sabado)

Picadillo Ground Beef*

$10.50

Espaghetti Cubano Cuban Spaghetti

$10.50

Comes with garlic bread and salad

Arroz Con Pollo Chicken and Y. Rice*

$10.50

Comes wit Salad

Beer/Wine

Budlight

Budligh

$4.00

Stella Artois

stella

$5.00

Budweiser

Budwiser

$4.00

Miller Lite

Miller lite

$5.00

Micalob Ultra

Micalob ultra

$5.00

Modelo

Modelo

$5.00

Food (Comida)

Lunch (Almuerzo) - Sides

White Rice

$3.00

Yellow Rice

$3.00

Moro Rice

$5.50

Sweet Plantains

$3.50

Tostones

$3.50

Yucca

$3.50

French Fries

$2.50

8 Oz Black Beans

$3.00

32 Oz Black Beans

$5.00

8oz Red Beans

$3.00

32 Oz Red Beans

$5.00

Rice and Beans

$6.00

Sandwiches

Qbano

$9.00

An old-time favorite made right. Sliced roast pork, ham, and Swiss cheese with pickles, and mustard on Cuban bread

Pan Con Bistec Steak Sandwich

$9.00

Palomilla steak, grilled onions, potato sticks, lettuce, and tomatoes on Cuban bread

Media Noche Midnite

$9.00

Sliced roast pork, ham, and Swiss cheese with pickles and mustard on midnite bread

Pan Con Pechuga Chicken Steak Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, potato sticks, lettuce, and tomatoes on Cuban bread

Pan Con Lechon Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Shredded pork, chopped onions on Cuban bread

Choripan

$9.00

Spanish sausage, Swiss cheese, and potato sticks on Cuban bread

Croquetta Preparada Quban Croquette Sandwich

$11.00

Two ham croquettes, sliced pork, ham, and cheese with pickles and mustard on Cuban bread

Pan Con Croquetta Croquette Sandwich

$5.00

Three ham croquettes, pickles, mustard, and mayonnaise on Cuban bread

Tostada Cubana Con Queso Cuban Cheese Toast

$5.00

Swiss cheese with butter on Cuban bread pressed to perfection

Jamón Y Queso Ham &Cheese

$8.00

Sliced ham and Swiss cheese with lettuce and tomatoes on Cuban bread

Rice & Bean Wrap

$10.00

Flour wrap with white rice, black beans, and sweet plantains. Choice of palomilla steak, grilled chicken breast, and shredded pork

1/2 Cuban Combo

$7.00

1/2 of our Qbano sandwich served with your choice of black beans, French fries, or the soup of the day

Appetizers (Antojitos)

Merenguitos

$2.00

Meat (Carne)

Bistec De Palomilla Palomilla Steak

$12.50

Bistec Empanizado Breadec Steak

$13.50

Vaca Frita Grilled Flank Steak

$13.50

Higado Al Estilo Cubano Cuban Style Liver

$14.00

Lechón Asado Roast Pork

$13.00

Ropa Vieja Shredded Beef

$10.50

Masitas De Puerco Fritas Fried Pork Chunks

$10.50

Milanessa

$16.00

Chicken (Pollo)

Pechuga a La Plancha Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.50

Pechuga Empanizado Breaded Chicken Breast

$13.50

From the Sea (Del Mar)

Pescado a La Plancha Grilled Fish

$13.50

Pescado Frito Fried Fish

$14.00

Camarones Al Ajillo Shrimp Scampi

$14.50

Camarones Enchilados Shrimp Creole

$14.50

Kids!

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$6.50

Other (Demas)

Colombian Empanadas

$2.00

Tamale

$3.50

Desserts (Postres)

Flan

$4.00

Tres Leches

$5.00