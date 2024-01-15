Latin Chef Peruvian Cuisine
Appetizer
- Salchipapa$9.00
Sliced and fried hot dog served with french fries
- Yuca Frita$9.00
Fried Cassava served with huancaina sauce on the side
- Platanos Fritos$9.00
Fried Plantains
- Peruvian Salad$10.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black peruvian olives and slices of boiled eggs in a peruvian style dressing
- Leche de Tigre$12.00
A refreshing sauce of fresh fish and shrimp marinated in lime juice
- Papa a la Huancaina$11.00
Creamy sauce made of aji amarillo and cheese served over potatoes
- Anticuchos$13.00
Grilled and skewered pieces of beef heart
- Ceviche De Pescado$19.00
- Ceviche Mixto$22.00
- Ceviche De Camaron$21.00
- Choros a la Chalaca$10.00
Seafood
- Ceviche de Pescado$19.00
Fresh White swai fish marined in lemon juice
- Ceviche de Camaron$21.00
shrimp marinated with fresh squeeze lemon juice
- Arroz con Mariscos$23.00
Rice with seafood (Paella Style)shrimp, mussels, calamari and octopus
- Pescado Frito$18.00
Pan fried swai fish fillet served with rice and salad
- Pescado a la Chorrillana$18.00
Chorrillo style swai fish filet pan fried or steamed topped with red onions and tomatoes sauteed with peruvian spices. served with rice
- Tallarin Saltado Seafood$23.00
Open flame sauteed shrimp, octopus, calamari, onions, tomatoes and noodles
- Arroz chaufa seafood$23.00
Peruvian chinese style fried rice with seafood, scrambled eggs, green onions, cilantro and soy sauce
- Pescado a lo Macho$23.00
Filet of fish pan fried or steamed topped with a special sauce made of shrimp, calamari, and octopus served over rice
- Picante de Mariscos$23.00
Shrimp, calamari, and octopus in a delicious creamy tomatoe sauce. Served with rice and slices of boiled potatoes
- Seafood saltado$23.00
Open flame sauteed seafood with red onions french fries and tomatoes served over rice
- Jalea$31.00
Varieity of fried seafood and fish. served with yuca, fried potatoes, sarza and aji dipping sauces
- Chaufa De Camaron$21.00
- Tallarin De Camaron$21.00
- Saltado De Camaron$21.00
Peruvian Soups
Chicken dish
- Arroz chaufa de Pollo$19.00
Peruvian chinese style fried rice with chicken, green onions, scramble eggs
- Pollo Saltado$19.00
Open flame sauteed chicken with red onions, tomatoes, cilantro and french fries with rice
- Tallarin saltado de pollo$19.00
Open flame sauteed strips of chicken with red onions, tomatoes, and noodles
- Tallarines verdes con pollo$19.00
Fried Chicken breast tossed with noodles in a peruvian style pesto sauce made of basil
Beef dish
- Arroz Chaufa De Carne$21.00
- Lomo Saltado$21.00
Open flame sauteed strips of beef with red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and french fries served with rice
- Tallarin Saltado de Res$21.00
Open flame sauteed strips of beef with red onions, tomatoes and noodles
- Tallarines verdes con Bistek$22.00
Top sirloin steak tossed with noodles in a peruvian style pesto sauce made of basil
- Bistek a lo pobre$22.00
Top sirloin steak with french fries, fried platains, and a fried egg served with rice
Vegetarian dish
- Arroz chaufa de Tofu$17.00
Peruvian chinese style fried rice with tofu, green onions, cilantro, scrambled eggs and soy sauce
- Tallarin saltado de Tofu$17.00
Open flame sauteed strips of tofu, red onions, tomatoes and noodles
- Chaufa de Quinoa$17.00
Stew cooked in a flavorful soy sauce served with egg and veggies
- Tallarines verdes con Tofu$17.00
Tofu tossed with noodles in a peruvian style pesto made of basil and spinach