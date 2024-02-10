Latin Flavors Steakhouse
Starters
- Pulpo a La Parrilla$15.00
Achiote marinated octopus, fresh farm green salad
- 4 Empanadas Mixtas$14.00
Beef, chicken, corn and cheese, or shrimp and cheese
- Fried Seafood Platter$16.00
Calamari, fish, shrimp, yuca, aji amarillo aioli
- Fresh Guacamole$13.00
Chunks of avocado, lime juice and pico de gallo. Served with chips
- Peruvian Ceviche$20.00
Fish marinated in "La leche de tigre", red onions, cilantro, crispy plantains, sweet potato and toasted corn. Consuming raw or undercookedto order meats, seafood, shellfish, poultryor eggs may increase your risk of food-born illness
- Chicken Avocado Lettuce Wraps$12.00
Iceberg lettuce leaf, grilled chicken, fresh guacamole
- Cheese Dip Clasico 8 Oz$10.00
- 3 Latin Tostones$12.00
Grilled steak strips, cheese, fresh guacamole, bacon
- 8 Chicken Wings$16.00
Traditional chicken wings. Hot, mild, mango habanero, or lemon pepper
- Nachos Texanos$15.00
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, roasted peppers, onions, cheese dip
Soup & Salad
- Peruvian Shrimp Chowder$10.00
Shrimp, potatoes, green peas
- Mexican Tortilla Soup$10.00
Shredded chicken, pico de gallo, rice, avocado, tortilla strips, lime
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, herb croutons, Parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
- House Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, candied tamarind, toasted almonds, jicama, mandarin orange, radishes, tamarind vinaigrette
- Mexican Salad$12.00
Baby kale lettuce, carrots, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, corn, cashews, cilantro vinaigrette dressing
From the Grill
- Churrasco Rio Grande$38.00
12 oz Delmonico ribeye, steak potato fries, chimichurri sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked to order meats, seafood, shellfish, poultry or eggs may increase your risk of food-born illness
- Brazilian Picanha$30.00
10 oz grilled top sirloin cap, sweet plantains, spicy chimichurri sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked to order meats, seafood, shellfish, poultry or eggs may increase your risk of food-born illness
- The Hanger Steak$28.00
8 oz hanger steak, Mexican chorizo, roasted garlic mushrooms, Mexican tomato sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked to order meats, seafood, shellfish, poultry or eggs may increase your risk of food-born illness
- New York Strip$28.00
10 oz New York strip steak, asparagus, chimichurri sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked to order meats, seafood, shellfish, poultry or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness
- Classic American Burger$17.00
House-made patty, American & Cheddar cheese, crispy potato chips, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, secret sauce, steak potato fries. Consuming raw or undercooked to order meats, seafood, shellfish, poultry or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne il
- Pollo a La Parrilla$20.00
Herb marinated double airline chicken breast, roasted herb potatoes, salmoriglio sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked to order meats, seafood, shellfish, poultry or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness
- Parrillada Mixta$45.00
Grilled airline chicken breast, Brazilian picanha, new york steak, grilled sausage, steak potato fries, chimichurri sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked to order meats, seafood, shellfish, poultry or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness
- Grilled Chicken Carbonara$22.00
Grilled chicken, creamy sauce, bacon, roasted peppers, Parmesan cheese
- Pork Chop$22.00
12 oz grilled pork chop, loaded mashed potatoes, apple chutney
Fish & Shrimp
- Red Snapper$45.00
Fried whole snapper fish, steamed white rice, tostones, mixed salad, Amarillo aioli
- Fired Roasted Salmon$30.00
Grilled Scottish salmon, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli
- Herb Crusted Salmon$30.00
Smothered in herbs Scottish salmon, steamed white rice, steamed broccoli
- Shrimp Pasta$25.00
Sautéed jumbo shrimp, pesto cream sauce, spaghetti pasta, pine nuts
Lunch Menu
Chef Specialities
- Steak House Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, candied tamarind, toasted almonds, jicama, mandarin orange, radishes, tamarind vinaigrette. Consuming raw or undercooked to order meats, seafood, shellfish, poultry or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness
- Mexican Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken, baby kale lettuce, carrots, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, corn, cashews, cilantro vinaigrette dressing
- Classic American Burger$15.00
House-made patty, American & Cheddar cheese, crispy potato chips, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, secret sauce, steak potato fries. Consuming raw or undercooked to order meats, seafood, shellfish, poultry or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne il
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, secret sauce, steak potato fries
- Shrimp Pasta$18.00
Sautéed jumbo shrimp, pesto cream sauce, spaghetti pasta, pine nuts
- Grilled Chicken Carbonara$16.00
Grilled chicken, creamy sauce, bacon, roasted peppers, Parmesan cheese
- Fired Roasted Salmon$20.00
Grilled Scottish salmon, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli
- Texas Rice$14.00
Steamed white rice, grilled chicken, grilled steak, grilled shrimp, roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheese dip
- Nachos Texanos$15.00
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, roasted peppers, onions, cheese dip
- Classic California Burrito$15.00
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, avocado, cheese dip
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Gingerale$3.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Tonic Water$3.00
- Bottled Water$2.00
- S'Pellegrino$6.00
- Mexican Coke$4.00
- Mexican Sprite$4.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Red Bull Sugar Free$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Espresso Coffe$4.00
- Caramel Latte$6.00
- Vanilla Latte$6.00
- Hazelnut Latte$6.00
- Coffe$4.00
- Decaf Coffe$4.00
- Mighty Tea$4.00