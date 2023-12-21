Latte Factory Grapevine
Latte Factory Menu
FAVORITES
- Caramel Truffle$6.20
- White Chocolate$5.90
- Vanilla Mocha$5.90
- Cinnamon Bun$6.20
- Sweet Cold Foam Coffee$6.20
- Vanilla Matcha$6.20
- Skinny Vanilla Bliss$5.70
- Berry Blast Refresher$5.70
- Pumpkin Pie$6.20
- Salted Caramel Truffle$6.20
- White peppermint mocha$6.20
- Coco mint latte$6.20
- Gingerbread latte$6.20
- Coco mint hot chocolate$5.20
COFFEE FREE
BITES
BEAN BAG
Latte Factory Menu (Copy)
FAVORITES
COFFEE FREE
BITES
Latte Factory Grapevine Location and Ordering Hours
(817) 818-8284
Open now • Closes at 8PM