Latte Factory Parks Mall
0
We are not accepting online orders right now.
FAVORITES
CLASSICS
COFFEE FREE
CHILLERS
KIDS
BITES
EXTRAS
Caramel Truffle
$6.20
White Chocolate
$5.90
Vanilla Mocha
$5.90
Cinnamon Bun
$6.20
Sweet Cold Foam Coffee
$6.20
Vanilla Matcha
$6.20
Skinny Vanilla Bliss
$5.70
WOWEEEE Refresher
$5.70
Latte
$4.20
Brewed Coffee
$3.20
Iced Coffee
$3.20
Assorted Hot Tea
$3.20
Iced Chai Latte
$6.20
Rasberry Matcha
$6.20
Vanilla Matcha
$6.20
Strawberry Refresher
$5.70
Mango Refresher
$5.70
Watermelon Splash
$5.70
Tropical Peach
$5.70
Caramel Swirl
$7.20
Cookie Crumble
$7.20
Horchata
$7.20
Chocolate Milk
$3.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$5.00
Mango Lemonade
$5.00
Muffin
$3.90
Belgian Waffle
$4.70
Danish
$4.70
Bagel
$4.70
Alt Milk
$0.90
Extra Shot
$1.90
Sauces
$0.90
Syrups
$0.70
Sweet Cold Foam
$1.50
Latte Factory Parks Mall Location and Ordering Hours
(817) 818-8284
3811 South Cooper Street, Arlington, TX 76015
Closed
All hours
