LA VOLTA PIZZA CLUB 900 West 10th Street
STARTERS
- BAGUETTE$8.00
Texas french bread baguette, house chili oil, garlic butter
- OLIVES$6.00
House marinated olives
- ARANCINI$15.00
taleggio, pink peppercorn, lemon
- MEATBALLS$12.00
beef meatballs, parmesan, arugula
- CAESAR SALAD$14.00
caesar dressing, focaccia, crouton, grana padano
- HOUSE SALAD$14.00
house vinaigrette, fennel, pepperonchini, tomatoes
PIES
- CLASSIC PIE$26.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozz, low-moisture mozz, pecorino, basil, extra virgin olive oil
- SUPREME PIE$34.00
classic pie with pepperoni, sausage, shallot, mushroom
- RED PIE$24.00
tomato sauce, garlic, red pepper flakes, oregano, olive oil
- VODKA PIE$30.00
spicy tomato cream sauce, fresh mozz, low-moisture mozz, basil, extra virgin olive oil
- MEATBALL PIE$34.00
meatball, mozz, roasted red pepper, oregano stracciatella, extra virgin olive oil
- PESTO PIE$32.00
wood fired chicken, tomato sauce, low-mosture mozz, marinated artichokes, arugula pesto
- WHITE PIE$30.00
LA VOLTA PIZZA BAR Location and Ordering Hours
(512) 291-6772
Open now • Closes at 10PM