Lawson's Finest Liquids 155 Carroll Rd
Packaged Beer
Cans
Beach Party IPA (4pk)
This refreshing IPA is packed with lemony citrus, orange, and tropical hop flavors. It’s a full-flavored brew that’ll take you to the beach and back in each sip. 3.4% ABV 16oz cans (4 Pack)
Double Sunshine IPA (4pk)
Double Sunshine is our American Double India Pale Ale which is packed with juicy, lush fruit character and dank herbal aromas, thanks to the abundance of U.S. grown hops. 8% ABV 16oz Cans (4 Packs)
Elderberry Gose (4pk)
Delightfully well-balanced, tart wheat beer with elderberry.
Hazy Rays IPA (4pk)
Our new juicy and hazy IPA features a blend of Citra and Mandarina Bavaria to deliver a tropical medley of tangerine, clementine, and mandarin oranges. Hazy Rays is soft on the palate and incredibly quaffable! 5.3% ABV 16oz cans (4 Packs) 12oz cans (12 Packs)
Hopcelot IPA (4pk)
Inspired by a dreamy combination of music, hops and beer. Celebrate with us as we revel in the glory of 8 varieties of hops from around the world, brewed to create intricate flavor and delight your senses! 7% ABV 16oz Cans (4 Pack)
Kingdom Trails IPA (4pk)
Kingdom Trails IPA is pale yellow in color, soft and refreshing on the palate with a mild bitterness and an intensely fruit forward and floral nose. By drinking this IPA, you’re supporting the Kingdom Trails Trail Ambassador program and protecting a vital trail network in Northeast Vermont. 6.2% ABV 16oz Cans (4 Pack)
Kiwi Double IPA (4pk)
Brewed with a massive charge of New Zealand grown Nelson Sauvin & Pacific Jade hops, Kiwi Double IPA brings you the terroir of our hop-loving friends in the Southern Hemisphere. 8.1% ABV 16oz Cans (4 Pack)
Little Sip IPA (4pk)
Our little cousin to Sip of Sunshine IPA has a juicy, fruit-forward character layered with tropical hop flavors and bright floral aromas. Notes of grapefruit and pineapple complement this delectably balanced beer. 6.2% ABV 16oz Cans (4 Pack)
Loungewear Golden Sour (4pk)
Our golden sour ale collaboration with Hermit Thrush. Our Space in Between with Passion Fruit rested for a year in red wine barrels and rum barrels.
Mad River Maple Ale (4pk)
Mad River Maple is our robust, rich maple ale which is loaded with 100% pure Vermont maple syrup. It delivers a smooth and palate pleasing mouth feel with a slightly sweet finish! 8% ABV 16oz Cans (4 Pack)
Scrag-arita Pilsner (4pk)
Scrag Mountain Pils (4pk)
Scrag Mountain Pils was inspired by the traditional Czech Pilsner style. Our house lager is a tribute to the source of Waitsfield’s town water and the aquifer deep beneath Scrag Mountain. 4.8% ABV
Sip of Sunshine IPA (4pk)
This lupulin-laden India Pale Ale is packed with juicy tropical fruit character, bright floral aromas and delectable layers of hop flavor. Our Sip of Sunshine IPA is brewed by Lawson’s Finest Liquids in Stratford, CT at Two Roads Brewing and it will continue to be produced at that location. Sip of Sunshine is a beer inspired by the original Double Sunshine IPA, brewed in Vermont (previously in Warren, now at our brewery in Waitsfield). They have recipes with distinct differences in the hops, specialty malts and water source for the beer, yet they share a similar juicy, tropical fruit character and a floral aroma that jumps from the glass! Pour mindfully, inhale deeply and enjoy a tropical vacation in a glass. Always store cold, enjoy fresh and stay cool! 8% ABV
Super Lemonova (4pk)
Blonde ale with lemon zest.
Hazy Rays IPA (12pk)
Our new juicy and hazy IPA features a blend of Citra and Mandarina Bavaria to deliver a tropical medley of tangerine, clementine, and mandarin oranges. Hazy Rays is soft on the palate and incredibly quaffable! 5.3% ABV 16oz cans (4 Packs) 12oz cans (12 Packs)
Scrag Mountain Pils (12pk)
Scrag Mountain Pils was inspired by the traditional Czech Pilsner style. Our house lager is a tribute to the source of Waitsfield’s town water and the aquifer deep beneath Scrag Mountain. 4.8% ABV
Super Session IPA (12pk)
After years of serving our beloved Super Session numbered series, we have decided to stick to one, year round option. Our session IPA is so tasty and quaffable that it will leave you craving more! Super Session features clean malts and a blend of our favorite hops, Mosaic and Lotus. Packed with citrus aromas and tropical fruit flavors – It’s our best session yet! 4.8% ABV
Sip of Sunshine IPA (Single)
This lupulin-laden India Pale Ale is packed with juicy tropical fruit character, bright floral aromas and delectable layers of hop flavor. Our Sip of Sunshine IPA is brewed by Lawson’s Finest Liquids in Stratford, CT at Two Roads Brewing and it will continue to be produced at that location. Sip of Sunshine is a beer inspired by the original Double Sunshine IPA, brewed in Vermont (previously in Warren, now at our brewery in Waitsfield). They have recipes with distinct differences in the hops, specialty malts and water source for the beer, yet they share a similar juicy, tropical fruit character and a floral aroma that jumps from the glass! Pour mindfully, inhale deeply and enjoy a tropical vacation in a glass. Always store cold, enjoy fresh and stay cool! 8% ABV