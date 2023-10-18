Spend $100, save $10
Appetizers

3 Hummus Combination
3 Hummus Combination
$22.00

Spicy, meat & chicken

Al Rahib
Al Rahib
$11.00
Appetizers Combo (Meza)
Appetizers Combo (Meza)
$57.00

Five Appetizers and Salads of Choice

Arayes
Arayes
$13.00

Ground beef mixed with onions & parsley, grilled in pita bread

Batata Harra
Batata Harra
$11.00

Spicy potato cubes, chopped cilantro, garlic & pepper

Chicken Liver
Chicken Liver
$11.00
Chicken Wings
Chicken Wings
$12.00

Marinated in garlic and lemon sauce, charcoal grilled

Falafel
Falafel
$11.00

A spicy mixture of ground chickpeas, cilantro, parsley and onions, deep fried and served with tahini sauce

fatayer (spinach)
fatayer (spinach)
$11.00
Foul Moudamas
Foul Moudamas
$11.00

Fava bean mixed with lemon juice, mint, garlic and olive oil

Garlic Dip
Garlic Dip
$8.00

Our homemade garlic dip

Hummus
Hummus
$11.00

A blend of chickpeas with sesame sauce and lemon juice

Kibbe
Kibbe
$13.00

Crushed wheat blended with meat and stuffed with onions, pine nuts, and ground meat.

Kibbe Nayeh
Kibbe Nayeh
$19.00

Fresh raw meat blended with crushed wheat and spices

Labneh
Labneh
$10.00

Homemade condensed yogurt served with olive oil and hint of mint

Lemon Cauliflower
Lemon Cauliflower
$13.00

Seasoned fried & served with lemony tahini sauce

Makanek
Makanek
$12.00

Middle Eastern sausage fried & served with lemon juice and garlic

Malfouf
Malfouf
$11.00

Stuffed cabbage leaves with rice & meat cooked with lemon juice & olive oil

Moutabel ( Baba Ghamouj)
Moutabel ( Baba Ghamouj)
$11.00

Grilled eggplant blended with sesame purée and lemon juice

Muhamara
Muhamara
$11.00

A blend of red pepper, walnut & pomegranate sauce

Mujaddarah (Lentil Rice)
Mujaddarah (Lentil Rice)
$8.00

Rice and lentils cooked together, topped with fried onions and served with homemade yogurt

Octopus
Octopus
$24.00
Sanbousik
Sanbousik
$13.00

Our homemade dough stuffed with choice of meat or cheese

sfiha
sfiha
$12.00
Shanklish
Shanklish
$12.00

Homemade cheese balls topped with olive oil and thyme, served with diced onions and tomatoes

Shawarma Bites
Shawarma Bites
$13.00

Marinated beef or chicken roasted slowly served with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles and tahini sauce rolled in pita bread & served in mini bites

Soujouk
Soujouk
$13.00

Spicy homemade sausages cooked with lemon juice and garlic

Warak inab (Grape Leaves)
Warak inab (Grape Leaves)
$11.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, your choice of meat or vegetables

Zaatar (Manaeesh)
Zaatar (Manaeesh)
$11.00

Dough topped with thyme mixed with olive oil & served with tomato slices

Fried Halloumi
Fried Halloumi
$12.00

Salads & Soup

Tabbouleh Salad
Tabbouleh Salad
$12.00

Chopped parsley, mint, tomatoes, onion, and crushed wheat. Blended with olive oil and onions.

Fattoush Salad
Fattoush Salad
$12.00

Toasted pita bread pits with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, green pepper, radish, parsley topped with our house dressing

Tomato Salad
Tomato Salad
$11.00

Slices of tomatoes with balsamic vinegar and olive oil topped with feta cheese.

Greek Salad
Greek Salad
$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, black olives, onions topped with feta cheese, and served with house dressing.

Yogurt Cucumber Salad
Yogurt Cucumber Salad
$10.00

Chopped cucumber and mint mixed with homemade yogurt.

Arabic Salad
Arabic Salad
$12.00

Chopped tomatoes, green peppers, and cucumber with tahini sauce.

Lentil Soup
Lentil Soup
$7.00

Lentil soup spiced with garlic, cumin, and topped with fried onion.

Entrees

Veggie Mezza Combo
Veggie Mezza Combo
$26.00

Hummus, falafel, baba ghanouj, vegetarian grape leaves and Tabbouleh salad

Meat Mazza Combo
Meat Mazza Combo
$28.00

Hummus, falafel, baba ghanoui, meat grape leaves and Tabbouleh salad and fried kibbe

Meat Kafta Kabab Entree
Meat Kafta Kabab Entree
$24.00

Two skewers of select cut ground seasoned beef with parsley, served with angel hair rice and marinated onion

Chicken Kafta Kabab Entree
Chicken Kafta Kabab Entree
$22.00

Two skewers of select cut ground chicken blended with parsley & onions served with angel hair rice and marinated onion

Shish Kabab entree
Shish Kabab entree
$25.00

Two skewers of tender marinated beef served with angel hair rice and marinated onion

Chicken Kabab Entree
Chicken Kabab Entree
$23.00

Two skewers of boneless, skinless marinated chicken breast served with angel hair rice and marinated onion

Lamb Kabab entree
Lamb Kabab entree
$29.00

Two skewers of tender marinated lamb served with angel hair rice and marinated onion

Chicken Shawarma
Chicken Shawarma
$23.00

Marinated chicken, roasted slowly, served with Green salad or angel hair, rice and marinated onions

Beef Shawarma
Beef Shawarma
$24.00

Marinated beef, roasted slowly, served with Green salad or angel hair, rice and marinated onions

Shawarma Combo
Shawarma Combo
$26.00

Choice of Greek Salad or Angel Hair Rice

Grilled Tiger Shrimp
Grilled Tiger Shrimp
$34.00

3 pieces of jumbo shrimp served with angel hair and marinated onion

Lemon Chicken
Lemon Chicken
$24.00

Slices of boneless, skinless marinated chicken breast with artichoke hearts sautéed in lemon and garlic served with angel hair rice & marinated onions

Rack Of Lamb
Rack Of Lamb
$33.00

Rack of lamb charcoal grilled served with angel hair rice and marinated onions

New York Steak
New York Steak
$28.00

Tender loin steak charcoal grilled served with angel hair rice and marinated onions

Mixed Grill
Mixed Grill
$33.00

Combination Platter of Kafta, Chicken Tawook and Shish Kabab

Meet the Meat
Meet the Meat
$140.00

Add Shrimp ($20)

Fried Fish (snapper)
Fried Fish (snapper)
$26.00

fried red snapper, mediterranean seasoning and served with French fries or angel hair and marinated onions

Grilled Salmon
Grilled Salmon
$28.00
Veggie Burger
Veggie Burger
$18.00
Grilled Farooj
$24.00

Kids Menu

I Don't Know (chicken tenders)
$12.00

Chicken Tenders with Choice of Fries or Rice

I Don't Care (chicken kabab)
$12.00

Chicken Kabab with Choice of Fries or Rice

I'm Not Hungry (kafta kabab)
$12.00

Kafta Kabab with Choice of Fries or Rice

I Don't Want That (shish kabab)
$12.00

Shish Kabab with Choice of Fries or Rice

Sides

Angel Hair Rice
$7.00
Plain Homemade Yogurt
$5.00
Grilled Vegetable Skewer
$8.00
House Salad
$5.00
Fried Pita Chips
$5.00
French Fries
$8.00
Mixed Pickles
$6.00
Feta Cheese and Olives
$8.00

Desserts

Baklava
Baklava
$6.00
Knafe
Knafe
$10.00
Muhalabieh
Muhalabieh
$7.00

Milk Pudding

Creme Brulee
Creme Brulee
$8.00
Ashta Ice Cream
Ashta Ice Cream
$12.00

Pita Wraps

Falafel Wrap (Vegetable)
$12.00
Chicken Kabab Wrap
$12.00
Shish Kabab Wrap
$13.00
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
$12.00
Beef Shawarma Wrap (Gyro)
$13.00
Meat Kafta Wrap
$13.00
Chicken Kafta Wrap
$12.00
Makanik Wrap
$13.00
Sujuk Wrap
$13.00
Kibbe Wrap
$11.00

Lunch Specials

Meat Kafta Platter
$13.00
Chicken Kafta Platter
$12.00
Lamb Kabab Platter
$15.00
Layali Meat Platter
$15.00
Layali Vegetarian Platter
$14.00
Shish Kabab Platter
$13.00
Chicken Kabab Platter
$12.00
Chicken Shawarma Platter
$12.00
Beef Shawarma Platter
$13.00