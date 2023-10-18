LAYALI MIAMI
Appetizers
Spicy, meat & chicken
Five Appetizers and Salads of Choice
Ground beef mixed with onions & parsley, grilled in pita bread
Spicy potato cubes, chopped cilantro, garlic & pepper
Marinated in garlic and lemon sauce, charcoal grilled
A spicy mixture of ground chickpeas, cilantro, parsley and onions, deep fried and served with tahini sauce
Fava bean mixed with lemon juice, mint, garlic and olive oil
Our homemade garlic dip
A blend of chickpeas with sesame sauce and lemon juice
Crushed wheat blended with meat and stuffed with onions, pine nuts, and ground meat.
Fresh raw meat blended with crushed wheat and spices
Homemade condensed yogurt served with olive oil and hint of mint
Seasoned fried & served with lemony tahini sauce
Middle Eastern sausage fried & served with lemon juice and garlic
Stuffed cabbage leaves with rice & meat cooked with lemon juice & olive oil
Grilled eggplant blended with sesame purée and lemon juice
A blend of red pepper, walnut & pomegranate sauce
Rice and lentils cooked together, topped with fried onions and served with homemade yogurt
Our homemade dough stuffed with choice of meat or cheese
Homemade cheese balls topped with olive oil and thyme, served with diced onions and tomatoes
Marinated beef or chicken roasted slowly served with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles and tahini sauce rolled in pita bread & served in mini bites
Spicy homemade sausages cooked with lemon juice and garlic
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, your choice of meat or vegetables
Dough topped with thyme mixed with olive oil & served with tomato slices
Salads & Soup
Chopped parsley, mint, tomatoes, onion, and crushed wheat. Blended with olive oil and onions.
Toasted pita bread pits with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, green pepper, radish, parsley topped with our house dressing
Slices of tomatoes with balsamic vinegar and olive oil topped with feta cheese.
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, black olives, onions topped with feta cheese, and served with house dressing.
Chopped cucumber and mint mixed with homemade yogurt.
Chopped tomatoes, green peppers, and cucumber with tahini sauce.
Lentil soup spiced with garlic, cumin, and topped with fried onion.
Entrees
Hummus, falafel, baba ghanouj, vegetarian grape leaves and Tabbouleh salad
Hummus, falafel, baba ghanoui, meat grape leaves and Tabbouleh salad and fried kibbe
Two skewers of select cut ground seasoned beef with parsley, served with angel hair rice and marinated onion
Two skewers of select cut ground chicken blended with parsley & onions served with angel hair rice and marinated onion
Two skewers of tender marinated beef served with angel hair rice and marinated onion
Two skewers of boneless, skinless marinated chicken breast served with angel hair rice and marinated onion
Two skewers of tender marinated lamb served with angel hair rice and marinated onion
Marinated chicken, roasted slowly, served with Green salad or angel hair, rice and marinated onions
Marinated beef, roasted slowly, served with Green salad or angel hair, rice and marinated onions
Choice of Greek Salad or Angel Hair Rice
3 pieces of jumbo shrimp served with angel hair and marinated onion
Slices of boneless, skinless marinated chicken breast with artichoke hearts sautéed in lemon and garlic served with angel hair rice & marinated onions
Rack of lamb charcoal grilled served with angel hair rice and marinated onions
Tender loin steak charcoal grilled served with angel hair rice and marinated onions
Combination Platter of Kafta, Chicken Tawook and Shish Kabab
Add Shrimp ($20)
fried red snapper, mediterranean seasoning and served with French fries or angel hair and marinated onions
Kids Menu
Chicken Tenders with Choice of Fries or Rice
Chicken Kabab with Choice of Fries or Rice
Kafta Kabab with Choice of Fries or Rice
Shish Kabab with Choice of Fries or Rice