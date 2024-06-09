Lazeez Indian Cuisine
Food
Small Plates
- Samosa
Amchur potatoes and green peas in hand rolled pastry$7.00
- Avocado Bhel Poori
Avocado sweet sour and spicy emulsion of Chat, puffed light rice and lentil noodles$8.00
- Samosa Chat
Roasted cumin, ginger, crushed samosa topped with onion, tomatoes & chuntney and white peas$10.00
- Chickpeas Salad
Mix greens, tomato, onion with passion fruit and rice vinaigrette$10.00
- Paneer Shashlik
Tandoori grilled paneer with bell peppers & onions$12.00
- Pahadi Murgh Kabab
Tandoor grilled hot & spicy chicken$12.00
- Tandoori Chicken Wings
7 spices marinated chicken wings$14.00
- Hyd Kheema with paratha
Minced lamb, green peas with butter paratha$14.00
- Shrimp Shahslik
Tandoori grilled shrimp with onions & bell peppers$12.00
- Chile Crab
Jumbo lump crab, tempered ginger, mustard seeds, green chilies and coconut$16.00
Indo - Chinese
- Gobi Manchurian
Cauliflower in hot cilantro garlic sauce$10.00
- Chili Chicken
Batter fried chicken tossed up with green chili and mix peppers$12.00
- Drums of Heaven
Deep fried chicken lollipops schezwan sauce$12.00
- Chicken 65
Chicken wok fried with cumin, mustard, curry leaf yogurt and lemon$12.00
- Jhinga Manchurian
Crispy shrimp in hot cilantro garlic sauce$14.00
- Paneer Chilli
Batter fried paneer tossed up with green chili and mix peppers$12.00
- Fried Rice
- Hakka Noodles
Biryani
Tandoori
- Chicken Tandoori
Half bone-in chicken marinated in yogurt & spices$18.00
- Chicken Malai
Mild ginger, white pepper marinated chicken tenders$20.00
- Reshmi Kebab
Marinated chicken tenders with saffron, cardamom & cream cheese$20.00
- Chicken Tikka
Ginger, garlic and cayenne marinated chicken$20.00
- Tandoori Shrimps
Creamy mild rubbed shrimp with white pepper$24.00
- Fish Tikka
Market fish, roasted garlic, mint and coriander chutney$24.00
- Lamb Chops
Rack of lamb, hint of nutmeg, black cumin and mace$34.00
Chef's Specials
- Dhaba wala kadai Chicken
Slow cooked chicken with tomato, onion & spices$20.00
- Dilliwala Butter Chicken
Chicken kabab in a creamy tikka masala sauce$21.00
- Lagan ka Murgh
Spice marinated chicken which is slow cooked, sautéed onion, ginger, garlic, tomato$20.00
- Lal Maas
Lamb meat, red chili sauce,garlic, coriander, garam masala$21.00
- Hyderabadi Gosht Bahar
Goat on the bone cooked in pounded spices$24.00
- Dhaba Chingri
Shrimp tempered in curry leaf, ginger and red onion coconut milk sauce$21.00
- Fish Malabari
Market fish curry cooked in coconut milk, green chilly. coriander and mustard seeds$21.00
Veg Delight
- Paneer Lababdar
Paneer in tomato butter sauce, fenugreek leaves$17.00
- Paneer Khurchan
Paneer cooked in onion tomato sauce, bell peppers, cumin, turmeric, fenugreek$17.00
- Crispy Okra
Juliennes of okra fried crisp and dusted with tangy powdered spices$16.00
- Tawa Aloo Gobi
Potatoes & Cauliflower, fenugreek$16.00
- Bhindi Masala
Spiced okra with onions & bell pepper sauce$16.00
- Chole Haldiram
Chickpeas cooked in onion tomato gravy$16.00
- Langarwali Dal
Ginger infused slow cooked black lentils in cream and butter$15.00
- Palak Bagara Dal
Spinach and pink masoor lentils, tempered garlic$13.00