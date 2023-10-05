LAZZAT 670 Wise Rd
Main Dishes
Uzbek Pilaf
$15.00
Rice Pilaf cooked in traditional Uzbek Kazan with carrots, onions, rice and lamb.
Laghman (Noodles)
$15.00
Diced bell pepper, Asian cabbage, Daikon, Assorted vegetables and Spices served with handmade noodles.
Fried Laghman (Noodles)
$15.00
Sauted beef and vegetables (Bell pepper, onion, cabbage) with handmade noodles
Golubtsy
$15.00
Bell peppers stuffed with ground beef and rice
Bifshteks
$15.00
Steamed rice, buckwheat, mashed potatoes and beef batty with gravy
Chicken tabaka
$20.00
Pan fried crispy chicken (Served 1/2 or whole)
Kazan kebab
$20.00
Cast iron seared and Kazan baked lamb served with potato and onion
Manti (5pc)
$15.00
Uzbek style dumpling with special seasoning
Jiz-Biz
$20.00
Pan fried lamb, roasted potato served with sweet onion
Kebabs
Sides
Drinks
Pepsi can
$2.00
Coca-Cola can
$2.00
Yogurt Drink Orginal
$4.00
Apricot Kompot
$10.00
Yogurt Drink Turkish style
$4.00
Diet Pepsi can
$2.00
S. Pellegrino sparkling
$3.00
Bottle of Water
$2.00
Dr Pepper
$2.00
Sprite can
$2.00
Perrier Sparkling
$2.00
Coca-Cola glass
$2.00
Beypazari Elma
$2.00
Sarikiz Elma
$2.00
Sarikiz Mandalina
$2.00
Nigde Gazozu
$2.00
Jarritos Sparkling
$2.00
Jarritos Mandarin
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Arizona Tea
$2.00
Hot Tea Green
$3.00
Hot Tea Black
$3.00
Soups
