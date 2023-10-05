Main Dishes

Uzbek Pilaf

$15.00

Rice Pilaf cooked in traditional Uzbek Kazan with carrots, onions, rice and lamb.

Laghman (Noodles)

$15.00

Diced bell pepper, Asian cabbage, Daikon, Assorted vegetables and Spices served with handmade noodles.

Fried Laghman (Noodles)

$15.00

Sauted beef and vegetables (Bell pepper, onion, cabbage) with handmade noodles

Golubtsy

$15.00

Bell peppers stuffed with ground beef and rice

Bifshteks

$15.00

Steamed rice, buckwheat, mashed potatoes and beef batty with gravy

Chicken tabaka

$20.00

Pan fried crispy chicken (Served 1/2 or whole)

Kazan kebab

$20.00

Cast iron seared and Kazan baked lamb served with potato and onion

Manti (5pc)

$15.00

Uzbek style dumpling with special seasoning

Jiz-Biz

$20.00

Pan fried lamb, roasted potato served with sweet onion

Kebabs

Lamb kebab (1 Skewer)

$12.00

Beef kebab (1 Skewer)

$10.00

Ground beef kebab (1 Skewer)

$8.00

Chicken kebab (1 Skewer)

$8.00

Mix kebab (3 Skewers)

$26.00

Ribeye steak

$28.00

Sides

Tandoor bread

$4.00

Tandoor Samsa

$5.00

Dough staffed with finely chopped with mixture of beef and lamb, seasoned then baked to perfection

Oven Samsa

$5.00

Eggplant rolls

$2.00

French fries

$4.00

whole pizza

$12.00

Beef Burger

$9.00

Chicken Burger

$9.00

Shawerma Sandwich

$9.00

Shawerma Plate

$12.00

Drinks

Pepsi can

$2.00
Coca-Cola can

$2.00
Yogurt Drink Orginal

$4.00

Apricot Kompot

$10.00

Yogurt Drink Turkish style

$4.00

Diet Pepsi can

$2.00

S. Pellegrino sparkling

$3.00

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sprite can

$2.00

Perrier Sparkling

$2.00

Coca-Cola glass

$2.00

Beypazari Elma

$2.00

Sarikiz Elma

$2.00

Sarikiz Mandalina

$2.00

Nigde Gazozu

$2.00

Jarritos Sparkling

$2.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Arizona Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea Green

$3.00

Hot Tea Black

$3.00

Soups

Chuchvara

$12.00

Homemade mini mixture of beef and onion ravioli and onions in a clear broth

Sho'rva

$12.00

Lamb and vegetable (Carrot, Potato and bell pepper) soup with assorted herbs

Mastava

$12.00

Uzbek rice soup in vegetable and beef broth

Ko'za sho'rva

$15.00

Lentil soup

$6.00

Salads

Fresh Salad

$5.00

Greek Salad

$8.00

Morkovcha

$5.00

Achichuk

$5.00

Thinly sliced tomatoes and onions

Yogurt Salad

$5.00