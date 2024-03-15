Skip to Main content
LDU Coffee University Park
LDU Coffee University Park
Hot Black
Espresso
$3.50
House Coffee
$3.00+
Long Black
$3.50+
Captain America
$4.50+
Decaf Coffee
$3.50+
Hot White
Latte
$4.00+
Cappuccino
$4.00+
Flat White
$4.00+
Magicman (Cortado)
$4.00
Machoman
$6.00
Mocha
$4.00+
Chai Latte
$4.00+
Hot Chocolate
$4.00+
Steamer
$3.00+
Iced Black
Iced Coffee
$3.50+
Cowboy
$4.00+
Space Cowboy
$5.00+
Deep Space
$6.00+
Iced White
Iced Boss
$4.00
Iced Latte
$5.50+
Iced Mocha
$5.50+
Iced Chai Latte
$5.50+
Pastries
Toasted Banana Bread
$4.00
Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake
$4.00
Blueberry Loaf
$4.00
Morning Glory Loaf
$4.00
Portugese Lemon Loaf
$4.00
Spiced Pumpkin Bread
$4.00
Gluten Free Oat Bar
$4.50
Choc Chip Cookie
$3.00
Muffin
$4.00
Sandwiches
Ham and Cheese Grilled Sandwich
$8.00
Si Si Griled Sandwich
$9.00
Marco Pollo Grilled Sandwich
$9.50
Yolk O Oh No Grilled Sandwich
$9.50
Papa Pro Bono Grilled Sandwich
$9.50
Retail
12oz Retail Coffee Beans
$13.00
Magic Bean Juice
$18.00+
Coffee Traveler
$28.00
Dog Treats
$4.00
6# Retail
$95.00
Tea and Water
Water Bottle
$1.00
Sparkle Water
$3.00
Iced Black Tea
$4.00
Iced Green Tea
$4.00
Iced Lemongrass Tea
$4.00
Iced Mint Tea
$4.00
English Breakfast Tea
$4.00
Green Tea
$4.00
Lemongrass Tea
$4.00
Mint Tea
$4.00
Earl Grey Tea
$4.00
Merch
Tee
$30.00
Long Sleeve Tee
$35.00
Hoodie/Sweater
$45.00
Kids Tee
$20.00
Tumbler
$25.00
Mug
$15.00
Socks
$15.00
Koozie
$5.00
Dad Hat
$25.00
Fancy Hat
$35.00
Trucker Patch Hat
$25.00
Donuts
Glazed Donut
$2.00
Cake Donut
$2.00
Fritter
$3.00
Sprinkle Donut
$3.00
Cinnamon Bun
$4.00
Cronut
$4.00
LDU Coffee University Park Location and Ordering Hours
(469) 441-5567
6913 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75205
Open now
• Closes at 4PM
All hours
