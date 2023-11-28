Le Botaniste 11 W 42nd Street
LE BOTANISTE SPECIALS
Plant a tree in Le Botaniste Forest
FOOD
Bowls
- Tibetan Mama$15.50
Brown rice, coconut peanut butter curry sauce, steamed greens and ghentse kimchi. Contains: onion, peanut, buckwheat, soy, garlic, cilantro. Gluten- free. Organic.
- Spicy Chili Sin Carne$15.50
Brown rice, chickpeas, kidney beans, lentils, quinoa, chili sin carne, ersatz sour cream, turmeric onion. Contains : Textured soy protein, miso, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. Gluten-free. Organic.
- Pasta Bolo$15.50
Quinoa Fusilli, bolognese sauce, supersede mix, green herbal oil, fresh herbs. Contains : Textured soy protein, soy, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. Gluten-free. Organic.
- Magic Miso Soup$15.50
Quinoa noodles, magic miso broth, green peas, free range tofu, root vegetables, pea shoots, served with ginger velvet dressing. Contains : soy, onion, garlic, cashew, ginger, seaweed, cilantro. Gluten-free. Organic.
- Vegetable Tajine$15.50
Quinoa, Yukon potato, Moroccan vegetable stew, root vegetables, pea shoots, served with lemon harissa dressing. Contains : onion, garlic, porcini, harissa, cumin, cilantro. Gluten-free. Organic.
- Botanical Salad$15.50
Salad mix, quinoa, superseed avocado, root vegetables, turmeric onion, red sauerkraut, pea shoots, served with saffron aioli dressing. Contains: cashew, mustard, sunflower oil, garlic, onion. Gluten-free. Organic.
- Fall Beet Salad$15.50
Salad mix, lentil salad, roasted beets, jackuna, sunflower seeds, served with caesar dressing. Contains: Nuts, soy, garlic. Gluten-free. Organic.
- DIY Hot Bowl$15.95
Do it yourself following the prescription: choose your base, pick a sauce, choose 3 toppings and a dressing. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten-free. Organic.
- DIY Cold Bowl$15.95
Do it yourself following the prescription: choose your base, choose 4 toppings and a dressing. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten-free. Organic.
- Botanical Menu$15.95
Soup of the day with your choice of one half-portion bowl. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten-free. Organic.
- Full Therapy$35.00
Three half-portion bowls of choice. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten-free. Organic.
Starters
- Soup Of The Day$7.95
Our vegetable of the day soup contains: onion, garlic, salt, olive oil. Gluten-free crackers on request. Gluten-free. Organic.
- Veggie Sushi Roll$8.95
Nori, quinoa, rice, pickled ginger, wasabi, red sauerkraut, turmeric onions, free-range tofu, root vegetables, served with ginger velvet and saffron aioli dressings. Contains: garlic, cashew, onion, soy, mustard, apple cider vinegar. No substitutions. Gluten-free. Organic.
- Superseed Avocado$8.95
Superseed avocado served with jalapeño oil and gluten-free crackers. Contains : Sunflower oil. Gluten-free. Organic.
- Veggie Balls$8.50
Superseeds, beet, carrot, onion, corn flour. Veggie balls are served with seasonal spread. Contains: seeds (flax, hemp, chia seeds), corn, pea flour, sesame, cashew. No substitutions. Gluten-free. Organic.
- Green Pea Hummus$7.95
Green peas, cashew, mint, tahini, spirulina, red sauerkraut. Served with gluten-free crackers. Gluten-free. Organic.
- Turmeric Lemon Hummus$7.95
Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, turmeric. Served with gluten-free crackers. Gluten-free. Organic.
- Young Coconut Ceviche$8.95
Coconut meat, cashew, cilantro, jalapeños, garlic. Served with gluten-free crackers. Gluten-free. Organic.
- Mezze$15.00
An assortment of 4 botanical spreads served with gluten-free crackers. Contains: onion, garlic, soy, cashew, tahini, apple cider vinegar, jalapeños, cilantro. Gluten-Free. Organic.
- Side Salad$7.95
Salad mix, root veggies, and your choice a spread and a dressing. Gluten-free. Organic.
- Jackuna$7.95
Jackfruit, celery, black pepper, whole grain mustard, soy milk, apple cider vinegar, sunflower oil, salt, lentils, sesame seed, sunflower seed. Contains: Soy. Gluten-free. Organic.
Desserts
- Omega 3 Brownie$6.50
Flax seed, cocoa, brown sugar, buckwheat flour, corn flour, chia. Served with cashew cream. Contains: Nuts. Gluten-free. Organic.
- Quinoa Peanut Butter Cookie$5.50
Peanut butter, quinoa, sunflower oil, corn flour. Contains: Nuts, sunflower, buckwheat. Gluten-free. Organic.
- Red Fruit Chia Pudding$6.50
Coconut milk, chia seed, agave. Served with red berry compote. Contains: Coconut. Gluten-free. Organic.
- Chocolate Pecan Cookie$5.75
Pecan, brown sugar, buckwheat, rice flour, flax, plant-based butter. Contains: Soy, nuts. Gluten-free. Organic.
- Chocolate Chia Mud$6.50
Dark chocolate, almond milk, chia seed, agave, and mini brownies. Contains: nut (almond), buckwheat, corn, Gluten-free. Organic.
Family Style Trays
- Tibetan Mama Family Style$84.00
This Tibetan Mama kit serves 5. Brown rice, coconut peanut butter curry sauce, steamed greens, kimchi and fresh herbs. Contains: onion, peanut, buckwheat, soy, garlic, cilantro. No substitutions. Gluten free. Organic.
- Spicy Chili Sin Carne Family Style$84.00
This Spicy Chili Sin Carne kit serves 6. Packaged to be easily warmed up to enjoy in the comfort of your home! Brown rice, 3 beans, quinoa, chili sin carne, ersatz sour cream, turmeric onion and fresh herbs. Contains : Textured soy protein, miso, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. No substitution. Gluten free. Organic.
- Pasta Bolo Family Style$84.00
This Pasta Bolo kit serves 6. Packaged to be easily warmed up to enjoy in the comfort of your home! Gluten free fusilli, bolognese sauce, green herbal oil, gomasio and fresh herbs. Contains: Textured soy protein, miso, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. No substitution. Gluten free. Organic.