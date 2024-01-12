Le Cafe Station Grill 1889 N Winnebago Ave
Full Menu
Appetizers
Soups & Salads
- Brussels Sprouts Caesar$13.00
Romaine, brussels sprouts, tomato, shaved Parmesan, herb croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing
- Le Station Salad$14.00
Arugula, goat cheese, apples, cranberries, grilled pineapple, grape tomato, roasted walnuts, oranges, raspberry, and vinaigrette
- Southwest Salad$14.00
Romaine, tomato, onions, black beans, elotes, Cheddar cheese, guajillo ranch, avocado, and tortilla chips
- The Cobb$15.00
Romaine, bacon, eggs, blue cheese, tomato, cucumber, onions, avocado, and ranch dressing
- Chicken Soup$5.00
- Rosted poblano soup$5.00
- clam chowder soup$5.00
Entrées
- Chicken Cajun Pasta$18.00
Andouille sausage, penne pasta, cherry tomato, grilled chicken, creamy cajun, and garlic crostini. This item can be undered raw, undercooked, or may contain raw or under ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs
- Blue Line Quesadilla$14.00
Chicken, onions, peppers, Cheddar cheese, and fries
- Steak Tacos$15.00
3 tacos, onions, and cilantro served with fries. This item can be undered raw, undercooked, or may contain raw or under ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Tequila Shrimp Tacos$16.00
3 tacos, mango, pineapple relish, and fries. This item can be undered raw, undercooked, or may contain raw or under ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Tinga Chicken Tacos$16.00
3 tacos, chicken tinga, queso fresco, lettuce, tomato, onions, and fries. This item can be undered raw, undercooked, or may contain raw or under ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of
- Alfredo Cheese Ravioli$16.00
Alfredo sauce, garlic bread
- Shrimp Carbonara$18.00
Bacon, green peas, alfredo sauce, and penne pasta. This item can be undered raw, undercooked, or may contain raw or under ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Tacos Al Pastor$15.00
3 tacos al pastor, pineapple, onions, and cilantro. This item can be undered raw, undercooked, or may contain raw or under ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Veggie Tacos$12.00
Mushrooms, spinach, onions, tomato, queso fresco, and fries
Sides
Special Pizzas
- Arugula & Prosciutto$16.00
Garlic confit, mozzarella, provolone, and truffle oil
- Pork Shoulder Pizza$16.00
Braised pork, caramelized onions, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, provolone, and BBQ
- Margarita Pizza$14.00
House-made red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, and provolone
- Italian Pizza$16.00
House-made red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, and basil
- Hawaiian Pizza$14.00
Bacon, house-made red sauce, roasted red peppers, and pineapple
- Gluten-Free Pizza$18.00
Pesto sauce, spinach, goat cheese, tomato, and arugula
- Make Your Own Pizza$16.00
Choose up to 3 toppings
- Pizza Slice$5.00
Sandwiches
- Mexican Burger$15.00
Triple blend patty, chorizo, avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, onions, grilled jalapeños, and pepper Jack cheese
- Blue Cheeseburger$14.00
Triple blend patty, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, and garlic aioli
- Single Triple Blend Burger$14.00
Single or double patty burger, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, garlic aioli, American cheese, and brioche bun
- Double Triple Blend Burger$17.00
Single or double patty burger, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, garlic aioli, American cheese, and brioche bun
- Le Station Steak$16.00
Sliced ribeye, American & Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli, and hoagie roll
- El Cubano$15.00
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, dijon, pickles, and hoagie roll
- Santa Fe Grilled Chicken$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, grilled onions and peppers, pepper Jack cheese, and chipotle aioli
- The Ultimate Gyro$13.00
Gyro meat, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, and tzatziki sauce
- Chicken Caprese$15.00
Pesto, chicken, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, basil, aioli, balsamic glaze, and ciabatta bread
- Avocado BLT$14.00
Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, basil, and aioli
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, pickles, and roasted garlic aioli
Wraps
- Mediterranean Chicken$15.00
Lettuce, lemon chicken, tomato, pickle onions, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, feta cheese, and lemon aioli
- Grilled Chicken Caesar$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, Parmesan cheese, and creamy Caesar
- Roasted Turkey BLT$14.00
Lettuce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, and aioli
- Le Station Steak*$16.00
Lettuce, sliced ribeye, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, tomato, and garlic aioli
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$15.00
Lettuce, black beans, elotes, tomato, onions, avocado, Cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, and flour tortilla
- Mango Habanero Chicken$15.00
Lettuce, crispy chicken, tomato, onions, and blue cheese crumbles
Breakfast side
Entrees with soup or salad
Lunch Special
Breakfast special
Breakfast
Breakfast Favorites
- Steak and Eggs$25.00
Skirt steak, chimichurri, potatoes, and 2 eggs
- Blue Line Burrito$15.00
Sausage, bacon, tomato, onions, peppers, black beans, elotes, scrambled eggs, cheese, and potatoes
- Spicy Chorizo Burrito$15.00
Chorizo, grilled onions, tomato, jalapeño, eggs, Cheddar, cheese, and potatoes
- Station Chilaquiles$16.00
Chorizo, queso fresco, onions, tomato, avocado, 2 eggs, salsa verde, and sour cream
- Crispy Quesadilla$14.00
Mozzarella cheese, eggs, tomato, spinach, avocado, roasted tomatillo sauce, and potatoes
- Green Line Tacos 3$14.00
Queso fresco, onions, elotes, tomato, avocado, and potatoes
- Chorizo Tacos 3$15.00
Chorizo, queso fresco, scrambled eggs, onions, elotes, tomato, avocado, and potatoes
- Yellow Line$14.00
2 slices of bacon, 2 pancakes, and 2 eggs
- Western Station$14.00
Choice of meat (bacon or sausage), 2 eggs any style, and potatoes
Station Omelettes
- Green Line Omelette$15.00
Spinach, onions, mushroom, tomato, peppers, mozzarella cheese
- Red Line Omelette$15.00
Ham, sausage, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese
- California Omelette$15.00
Bacon, onions, tomato, avocado, and pepper Jack cheese topped with sour cream
- Mexican Omelette$15.00
Chorizo, onions, peppers, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and sour cream topped with pico de gallo
- Create Your Own Omlette$14.00
Station Skillets
- Pancho Villa Skillet$15.00
Chorizo, onions, peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, 2 eggs, and potatoes
- Green Line Skillet$15.00
Mushroom, spinach, tomato, onions, peppers, mozzarella, 2 eggs, and potatoes
- Country Skillet$15.00
Ham, sausage, bacon, onions, potatoes, Cheddar cheese, 2 eggs, and potatoes
- Le Station Skillet$16.00
Thin sliced ribeye, mushrooms, onions, American & swiss cheese, 2 eggs, and potatoes
- Grilled Pineapple and Chorizo Skillet$14.00
Chorizo, grilled pineapple, cilantro, pepper jack cheese, 2 eggs, and potatoes
- Carnitas Skillet$15.00
Roasted pork, onions, cilantro, grilled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, 2 eggs, and potatoes
- Southwest Skillet$15.00
Sausage, onions, peppers, tomato, elote, black beans, Cheddar cheese, 2 eggs, and potatoes
- Al Pastor Skillet$15.00
Al pastor, potatoes, pineapple, onions, cilantro, 2 eggs, and potatoes
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Brown Line Turkey Bacon$15.00
Fried egg, lettuce, tomato, basil aioli, provolone cheese, and multi-grain bread
- O'hare Bagel$14.00
Ham, Cheddar cheese, spinach, roasted tomato, scrambled eggs, and basil oil
- Train Avocado Toast$14.00
Fried egg, avocado spread, arugula, pickled onions, roasted peppers, and multi-grain bread
- Avocado Toast with Smoked Salmon$16.00
Goat cheese, avocado spread, capers, pickles onions, and sliced tomato
- Veggie Croissant$14.00
Spinach, tomato, mushroom, scrambled egg, mozzarella cheese, and basil aioli
- Chicken Sausage & Avocado$15.00
Roasted tomato, arugula, provolone, scrambled egg, and croissant
- Stop Lox and Bagel$16.00
Smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, arugula, tomato, pickled onions, capers, lemon, and olive oil
- The English Sandwich$13.00
Egg, avocado spread, roasted tomato, arugula, pickled onions, roasted peppers, and Swiss cheese
- Breakfast Burger$15.00
Triple blend patty, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onions, garlic aioli, and American cheese
- Coconut Waffle Sandwich$15.00
Sausage, fried egg, avocado spread, roasted tomato, arugula, Swiss cheese, and maple syrup on side
- Ham Egg and Cheese in a Croissant$13.00
Ham, scrambled egg, and American cheese
- Jerry's Muffin$13.00
Crispy bacon or sausage, fried egg, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and white Cheddar
- Crispy Coconut Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Coconut chicken, waffle, berries, and maple syrup on side
Sweet Station
- Banana & Berries French Toast$13.00
Flamed bananas, berries, maple syrup, and blueberry sauce
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$12.00
3 buttermilk pancakes and maple syrup
- Station Pancake$10.00
3 small pancakes, strawberry, and maple syrup
- Granola & Coco Parfait$13.00
Greek yogurt, granola, shaved coconut, fresh fruit, coconut honey
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Single Triple Blend Burger$14.00
Single or double patty burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, garlic aioli, & American cheese on a brioche bun
- Double Triple Blend Burger$17.00
Single or double patty burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, garlic aioli, & American cheese on a brioche bun
- Chicken Caprese$15.00
Pesto chicken, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, basil aioli, & balsamic glaze on ciabatta bread
- Crispy Chicken$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, coleslaw, & roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun
- Steak Sandwich$16.00
Sliced ribeye, American & Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, & garlic aioli on a hoagie roll
- Caesar Wrap$14.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, & creamy Caesar dressing on a flour tortilla
- Southwest Wrap$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, black beans, elotes, Cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, & avocado on a flour tortilla
Soups & Salads
- Soups$5.00
- Southwest Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, black beans, elotes, Cheddar cheese, guajillo ranch, avocado, & tortilla chips
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, brussels sprouts, shaved Parmesan, herb croutons, & creamy Caesar dressing
- Le Station Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, goat cheese, arugula, apples, cranberries, grilled pineapple, grape tomatoes, roasted walnuts, oranges, strawberry vinaigrette, & crostini