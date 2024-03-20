Le Chat Noir
Lunch
Hors D'Oeurves / Appetizers
- Escargots$14.95
Snails in parsley-garlic butter
- Trio de Terroir$18.95
Duck mousse, country pate, Saucisson aux herbes de provence
- La belle des champs$29.00
Duck mouse, Pistachio country pate, garlic saucisson, Prosciutto ham, saucisson sec, seasonal greens, baguette.
- La laitiere$16.95
3 cheeses with garnish
- Le Cremier$25.95
5 cheese selections with garnish
- Crèpe fourrée$17.95
Crèpe stuffed with crabmeat, Bay scallops, mushrooms, Chablis cream sauce
- Saumon fumé$17.95
Norwegian smoked salmon, lemon, chives crème fraiche , & toasted baguette croutons, red onion confit & traditional garnish
- Forestiere$14.95
Silver dollar mushrooms stuffed with blue cheese, shallots, garlic and parsley with drizzle of balsamic reduction
- Lentille a la moutarde$14.95
French green lentil ragout, poached egg, dijon mustard
- Crepe du berger$14.95
With butternut squash, walnuts, pear, melted brie and fig coulis
- Cheeses
- Tart Provencal$14.00
SALADES
- Salade Maison$14.95
Artisan local baby spinach and greens, Haricots verts, cucumber, cherry tomato, oliveoilredwinevinaigrette
- Salade caesar$13.95
With heart of romaine, parmesan andgarliccroutons
- Salade de chèvre chaud$14.95
Warm Bouchevrette goat cheese crouton, mix greens
- Endive au Roquefort$16.95
Endive, poached pear, Roquefort cheese, walnuts, cranberries, and honey apple cider dressing
- Salade Nicoise$21.95
Grilled tuna, hardboiled egg, greens, tomato, bell peppers, cucumber, green beans, potato, olives, onion and anchovies
- Salade de poulet$17.95
Grilled chicken breast, mix greens, apple, toasted almonds, red onion, vinaigrette maison
SANDWICHES
- Casse-croute$19.95
Baguette, bavette steak, caramelized onion, Dijon mustard, melted swiss
- Normand$17.95
Baguette Ham,Belle etoile Brie cheese, cornichons, butter on a baguette
- Croque-Monsieur$17.95
Ham, Swiss cheese, toasted white bread, Mornay spread
- Croque-Madame$18.95
Sunny side egg,Swiss cheese,ham, toasted white bread, Mornay spread
- Merguez frites$19.95
Baguette Lamb sausage,feta crumble Dijon mustard, harissa,French fries, on a baguette
PLATS DE RESISTANCE
- Steak frites « le Chat Noir »$32.95
Master choice creek stone farm strip loin, maître d’hôtel butter,French fries
- Poulet a la Pistache$28.95
Roasted organic chicken, mint pistachio sauce, baby spinach salad, lemon zest grated jasmine rice
- Bouillabaisse$32.95
Poisson de Roches, Bay scallops, mussels, shrimps,crawfish fennel-Tomato-saffron broth, rouille,& garlic croutons
- Saumon Volant$28.95
Pan seared salmon, organic quinoa blend saffron poached pear, lemon- sage olive oil drizzle
- Boeuf Bourguignon$32.95
Classic braised beef stew in red Burgundy with pearl onion, mushrooms, carrot and bacon, linguini pasta
- Assiette Vegetarienne$29.95
Selection of seasonal vegetables with pesto drizzle
- Merguez lentille$21.95
French lentil stew, grilled lamb sausage Merguez side of pesto sauce and bouquet of greens
- Quiche du Jour$19.95
Served with french fries or salad
SIDE ORDERS
GALETTES / BUCKWHEAT CRÊPE
SWEET CRÊPES
DESSERTS
Dinner
Hors D'Oeurves / Appetizers
- Escargots$14.95
Snails in parsley-garlic butter
- Trio de Terroir$18.95
Duck mousse, country pate, Saucisson aux herbes de provence
- La belle des champs$29.00
Duck mouse, Pistachio country pate, garlic saucisson, Prosciutto ham, saucisson sec, seasonal greens, baguette.
- La laitiere$16.95
3 cheeses with garnish
- Le Cremier$25.95
5 cheese selections with garnish
- Crèpe fourrée$17.95
Crèpe stuffed with crabmeat, Bay scallops, mushrooms, Chablis cream sauce
- Saumon fumé$17.95
Norwegian smoked salmon, lemon, chives crème fraiche , & toasted baguette croutons, red onion confit & traditional garnish
- Forestiere$14.95
Silver dollar mushrooms stuffed with blue cheese, shallots, garlic and parsley with drizzle of balsamic reduction
- Lentille a la moutarde$14.95
French green lentil ragout, poached egg, dijon mustard
- Crepe du berger$14.95
With butternut squash, walnuts, pear, melted brie and fig coulis
- Tart Provencal$14.95
SALADES
- Salade Maison$14.95
Artisan local baby spinach and greens, Haricots verts, cucumber, cherry tomato, oliveoilredwinevinaigrette
- Salade caesar$13.95
With heart of romaine, parmesan andgarliccroutons
- Salade de chèvre chaud$14.95
Warm Bouchevrette goat cheese crouton, mix greens
- Endive au Roquefort$16.95
Endive, poached pear, Roquefort cheese, walnuts, cranberries, and honey apple cider dressing
- Salade du Jour$14.95
PLATS DE RESISTANCE
- Steak frites « le Chat Noir »$32.95
Master choice creek stone farm strip loin, maître d’hôtel butter,French fries
- Poulet a la Pistache$28.95
Roasted organic chicken, mint pistachio sauce, baby spinach salad, lemon zest grated jasmine rice
- Bijoux de Boeuf$35.95
Grilled beef tender Medaillon, Zucchini flan, pont neuf potato, black pepper-cognac sauce
- Bouillabaisse$32.95
Poisson de Roches, Bay scallops, mussels, shrimps,crawfish fennel-Tomato-saffron broth, rouille,& garlic croutons
- Saumon Volant$28.95
Pan seared salmon, organic quinoa blend saffron poached pear, lemon- sage olive oil drizzle
- Boeuf Bourguignon$32.95
Classic braised beef stew in red Burgundy with pearl onion, mushrooms, carrot and bacon, linguini pasta
- Assiette Vegetarienne$29.95
Selection of seasonal vegetables with pesto drizzle
- Quiche du Jour$19.95
Served with french fries or salad
- Poisson du Jour$35.95
- Plat du Jour$42.00