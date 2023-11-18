Le Chic Restaurant, Inc 2152 W Oakland Park Blvd
Breakfast
- Plantain Fried Egg's/ Banane aux oeufs$10.00
Very meaty, cooked in red sauce w/onions and peppers
- Liver boiled plantain/ Bannann an Fwadi$12.00
Cooked in a red sauce w/onions and peppers
- Corn/ Mais Moulu$13.00+
Cooked w/onions, peppers, and creole seasonings
- Spaghetti$10.00
Haitian style w/hot dogs, onions, peppers and sauce
Lunch/Dinner
- Fried Pork/ Griot$14.99+
- Fried Goat /Tassot cabrit$20.00+
- Stew Goat /Cabrit en Sauce$21.50+
Cooked w/potato, onions and peppers. Sundays only
- Le Chic Wings$12.00+
(3) for small plate/(6) for large plate
- Stew Pigs Feet /Ragout$17.00+
Creole sauce w/lima beans (delish) call to see if available
- Oxtails / Queue Boeuf$22.00+
Sundays only cooked w/butter beans, onions, and peppers
- Strew Turkey / Turkey en Sauce$14.00+
(Poul mou ak pwa frons)
- Stew Chicken/ Sos Poul$15.00+
(Poul ak jerk sauce) Saturdays and Sundays only
- Fried Chicken/ Poul Fri$13.00+
- Fried Turkey / Tassot Turkey$14.99+
(Legim Bef)
- Stew Beef with Okra$8.00+
(Kalaou ak bef)
- Stew Beef w/string beans$8.00+
(Pwatann ak bef)
- Kalalou ak Bèf /Crabs$18.00
(Lalo krab ak bef)
- Touterelle$30.00
- White Rice/ Du riz blanc
- Rice and Beans/ Du riz kole
- Black Rice / Du riz Djondjon
- Le Chic Burger$12.00
- Legumes$14.00+
- Salad$15.00
- Lalo$23.50
Fish
Sides
Le Chic Restaurant, Inc 2152 W Oakland Park Blvd Location and Ordering Hours
(954) 548-7017
Closed • Opens Sunday at 8AM