Le Crepe
FOOD
Crepes
Signature Ribeye Truffle
$16.50
The Mexican
$12.00
Washington Ave
$16.50
My Morning Jacket
$12.00
Monte Cristo
$12.75
Bon Appetit
$13.00
James Dean
$13.00
Garlic & Parmesan Crusted Smoked Salmon
$16.50
Smoked salmon, capers, red onion, avocado, and grape tomatoes served cold and open faced with dijon dill sour cream.
Deja Vu
$15.00
Sea Breeze
$15.00
Marinated shrimp, sundried tomato, bacon, red onion, parmesan cheese, in a crepe topped with Pesto.
The Obvious
$13.50
Chicken Truffle
$13.50
Spicy Chicken Truffle
$13.75
Brie & Basil
$13.50
The Green Goat
$16.50
Mushroom Madness
$13.50
Old Woodward
$13.50
The Standby
$13.50
Chocolate Eclair
$11.00
Nutty Monkey
$13.25
The Patriot
$13.50
Fresh bananas, blueberries, strawberries and nutella atop a fresh crepe, served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and powdered sugar.
Banana Exotique
$12.00
Appletastic
$11.50
S’more
$9.00
Cinnamon Sweet Cheese
$9.00
Mixed Berry
$12.00
BYO Crepe
$6.00
Kid's Nutella & Banana
$7.00
Kid's Pb&J
$7.00
Kid's Smore
$7.00
Kid's Ham & Cheese
$7.00
Kid's Pizza Crepe
$7.00
Kid's Grilled Cheese
$7.00
Kids Crispies & Nutella
$2.50
Kids Bowl Of Ice Cream
$2.50
Fresh Fruit Bowl
$2.50
Agave
$1.00
Butter
$1.00
Caramel
$1.00
Cherry Maple Glaze
$1.00
Chipotle Mayo
$1.00
Chocolate Sauce
$1.00
Cinamon Syrup
$1.00
Clam Sauce Herb Vinaigrette
$1.00
Dijon Dill
$1.00
Hollandaise
$1.00
Hollandaise Spicy
$1.00
House Vingiarette
$1.00
Maple Syrup
$1.00
Nutella
$1.00
Oil
$1.00
Orange Jalapeno
$1.00
Pesto
$1.00
Raspberry Sauce
$1.00
Raspberry Vinaigrette
$1.00
Roasted Shallot
$1.00
Spicy Hollandaise
$1.00
Sriracha
$1.00
Tobasco
$0.50
Truffle Zip
$1.00
Vegan Zip Sauce
$1.25
Features
Lunch
Extras
Soup
$6.00
House Baby Green Salad
$6.00
Chevre & Apple Salad
$12.00
Blackened Steak Salad
$13.00
cherry maple glaze bottled
$6.99
orange jalenpeno bottled
$6.99
raspberry vinagrette
$6.99
roasted shallot dressing
$6.99
house vinaigrette dressing
$6.99
truffle zip bottled
$6.99
honey spoons 4
$20.00
honey spoons each
$5.00
chocolate Eiffel tower
$6.99
Crispies
Sauces
DRINKS
Cold
Hot
BREAKFAST
Featured Crepe
Classic Breakfast
Gourmet Scrambles
Le Crepe Sides
Side Crepe
$6.00
Side fresh fruit
$2.00
Side scrambled eggs
$2.50
Side egg whites
$3.50
Side potatoes
$2.00
fresh fruit bowl
$3.50
Side peanut butter
$1.00
Side nutella
$2.00
Side breakfast sausage patty
$3.00
Side turkey sausage patty
$3.00
Side Turkey bacon
$3.00
Side Bacon
$3.00
Side maple glazed ham
$3.00
Side chicken apple sausage
$3.00
side steak
$6.00
Ice Cream
$2.50
SPECIALS
POETRY
RESTAURANT WEEK
Le Crepe Location and Ordering Hours
(248) 629-9391
317 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM