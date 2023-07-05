Le Crepe

James Dean

$13.00

FOOD

Crepes

Signature Ribeye Truffle

$16.50

The Mexican

$12.00

Washington Ave

$16.50

My Morning Jacket

$12.00
Monte Cristo

$12.75
Bon Appetit

$13.00

James Dean

$13.00
Garlic & Parmesan Crusted Smoked Salmon

$16.50

Smoked salmon, capers, red onion, avocado, and grape tomatoes served cold and open faced with dijon dill sour cream.

Deja Vu

$15.00
Sea Breeze

$15.00

Marinated shrimp, sundried tomato, bacon, red onion, parmesan cheese, in a crepe topped with Pesto.

The Obvious

$13.50

Chicken Truffle

$13.50

Spicy Chicken Truffle

$13.75

Brie & Basil

$13.50

The Green Goat

$16.50

Mushroom Madness

$13.50

Old Woodward

$13.50

The Standby

$13.50

Chocolate Eclair

$11.00

Nutty Monkey

$13.25
The Patriot

$13.50

Fresh bananas, blueberries, strawberries and nutella atop a fresh crepe, served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and powdered sugar.

Banana Exotique

$12.00

Appletastic

$11.50

S’more

$9.00

Cinnamon Sweet Cheese

$9.00

Mixed Berry

$12.00

BYO Crepe

$6.00

Kid's Nutella & Banana

$7.00

Kid's Pb&J

$7.00

Kid's Smore

$7.00

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Pizza Crepe

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Crispies & Nutella

$2.50

Kids Bowl Of Ice Cream

$2.50

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$2.50

Agave

$1.00

Butter

$1.00

Caramel

$1.00

Cherry Maple Glaze

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Chocolate Sauce

$1.00

Cinamon Syrup

$1.00

Clam Sauce Herb Vinaigrette

$1.00

Dijon Dill

$1.00

Hollandaise

$1.00

Hollandaise Spicy

$1.00

House Vingiarette

$1.00

Maple Syrup

$1.00

Nutella

$1.00

Oil

$1.00

Orange Jalapeno

$1.00

Pesto

$1.00

Raspberry Sauce

$1.00

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Roasted Shallot

$1.00

Spicy Hollandaise

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Tobasco

$0.50

Truffle Zip

$1.00

Vegan Zip Sauce

$1.25

Features

Crispies w/ Brie

$8.00

Le Club

$12.00

Caroline

$12.00

Peach Cobbler

$12.00

shrimp throb

$14.00

heart throb

$12.00

my first kiss

$12.00

Denise

$10.99

Boris

$10.99

Natasha

$10.99

Teniah

$11.99

Buffalo

$10.99

Fromage

$10.99

raspberry eclair

$12.00

Rue 317

$12.00

Cristal

$14.00

Rendez vous

$12.00

L'amore

$11.00

Lunch

Chicken Truffle

$10.00

Spicy Chicken Truffle

$10.00

Monte Cristo

$10.00

The Standby

$10.00

The Mexican

$10.00

The Obvious

$10.00

Lunch - Soup Du Jour

$2.50

Lunch - House Baby Green Salad

$2.50

Extras

Soup

$6.00

House Baby Green Salad

$6.00

Chevre & Apple Salad

$12.00

Blackened Steak Salad

$13.00

cherry maple glaze bottled

$6.99

orange jalenpeno bottled

$6.99

raspberry vinagrette

$6.99

roasted shallot dressing

$6.99

house vinaigrette dressing

$6.99

truffle zip bottled

$6.99

honey spoons 4

$20.00

honey spoons each

$5.00

chocolate Eiffel tower

$6.99

Crispies

Nutella Crispy

$7.00

Chorizo Con Queso Crispy

$8.50

Veggie Queso Crispy

$8.50

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Crispy

$8.50

Side Crispy

$3.00

DRINKS

Cold

The Kermito

$3.00

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Soy Milk

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Carafe of Juice

$10.00

Milk

$2.00

Half Caraf Juice

$5.00

Hot

Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$3.50

Mocha

$4.00

Espresso

$4.25

Mochaccino

$4.25

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

BREAKFAST

Featured Crepe

Crepe Et La Sauce

$11.00

Classic Breakfast

Classic Breakfast

$8.00

Gourmet Scrambles

Paris Garden

$9.00

Eiffel

$11.00

Harmony

$12.00

Adele

$11.00

Careme

$11.00

Le Crepe Sides

Side Crepe

$6.00

Side fresh fruit

$2.00

Side scrambled eggs

$2.50

Side egg whites

$3.50

Side potatoes

$2.00

fresh fruit bowl

$3.50

Side peanut butter

$1.00

Side nutella

$2.00

Side breakfast sausage patty

$3.00

Side turkey sausage patty

$3.00

Side Turkey bacon

$3.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side maple glazed ham

$3.00

Side chicken apple sausage

$3.00

side steak

$6.00

Ice Cream

$2.50

SPECIALS

FOOD

$16.50

rue 317

$12.00

