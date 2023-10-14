Le French - 9 & CO
Dinner
DINNER SMALL PLATES
ESCARGOT
"Escargot - Garlic-Parsley Butter, White Wine, Lemon *Ask for Option GF bread"
FOIE GRAS
"Foie Gras - Fig, Cognac, Balsamic, Pistachios, Brioche *Option - No Nuts *Ask for Option GF bread"
SAINT JACQUES
"Saint Jacques - Sea-Scallops, Pork Belly, French Caribbean House Aioli, Arugula, Pear GF"
BEEF TARTARE*
"Beef Tartare - Pickled Mustard Seeds And House Potato Chips"
CHARCUTERIE & FROMAGE
"Charcuterie & Fromage - Cured Meats and Paté, Pickled Vegetables, House Mustard Sauce. French and Colorado Cheeses, Seasonal Fruit, Local Honey, Baguette *Ask for Option GF bread"
LES PASTELS
"Les Pastels - Senegalese Fried Pastries, Tuna, Chili, Parsley, Caramelized Tomato-Onion Sauce Prescaterian"
HUITRES & NIAMBAAN
"Huitres - Oysters, Tamarind-Grapfuit Niambaan Mignonette GF"
BRIE & BAOBAB PRESEVES
"Brie & Baobab Preserves - Brie, Baobab-Stone Fruit Preserves, Cashews, Apple, and Baguette *Ask for Option GF bread"
TARTARE DE BETTRAVES
"Tartare De Betteraves - Beets, Lemon, Cumin, Coconut Milk, Cardamome, Honey Pistachios Vegan *Ask for Option NO nuts "
MERGUEZ
Lamb Sausage, Herb Mustard, Arugula, Pear, Baguette
POUTINE LA ROUROU
"Poutine La Rourou - French Fries, Roasted Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, Gravy, Cheese Curds GF, Vegetarian"
POUTINE LA BOURGUIGNON
"Poutine Bourguignonne - Warm bowl of French fries, beef short rib, red wine gravy, and cheese GF "
POUTINE POULET YASSA
"Poutine Poulet Yassa - Warm Bowl of French Fries, Braised Chicken, Lemony Onion Sauce, and Cheese Curd. GF"
DINNER SOUP & SALADS
FRENCH ONION SOUP
"French Onion Soup - Vegetable broth, caramelized onions, baguette croutons, gruyere cheese gratiné Vegetarian *Ask for Option GF bread "
SALAD NIÇOISE STYLE
"Salad Niçoise Style - Mixed Greens, Haricot Verts, Egg, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Potatoes, Dijon Vinaigrette *Option No egg - Vegetarian"
LYONNAISE STYLE SALAD
"Salad Lyonnaise Style - Frisée, Endives, Lettuce Pork Belly, Shallots, Sherry Vinaigrette, Fried Egg. *Option Dijon Vinaigrette (for no pork or no shallots) *Option No egg"
NOTRE CAESAR
Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Anchovy, Croutons, Parmesan
DINNER ENTREES
MOULES FRITES
"Moules Frites - P.E.I. Blue Mussels, Shallot, White Wine Garlic Broth, Baguette, Paprika-Lemon Aioli, French Fries Prescaterian * Ask for Option GF Bread"
BOUILLABAISSE
"Bouillabaisse - Tomato-Saffron Broth, Seafood, Paprika Aioli on Baguette Prescaterian * Ask for Option GF bread"
STEAK FRITES*
"Steak Frites - Pan-Seared Bavette Steak, French Fries, Béarnaise Aioli or Green & Black Peppercorn Sauce "
LAMB CHOPS*
"Lamb Chops & Sweet Potato - Prime Lamb Chops, Sweet Potato, Tamarind-Mint GF"
POULET YASSA
NOTRE BURGER*
"Notre Burger - Grass Fed Beef, Caramelized Onion, Brioche Bun, Your Choice of Cheese "
L'ENTRECÔTE
SAUMON POTATO-TRUFFLE EMULSION
BOEUF BOURGUIGNON
CHOU-FLEUR AU CURRY
Cauliflower florets, Coconut-Orange Curry, Squash, Cherry Tomato, Shallots
JOLLOF RICE & VEGETABLE
Rice, Peas, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Carrot, Pearl Onion
DINNER SIDES
ALA CARTE
Bacon
Parisian Ham
Cage Free Egg
Lyonnaise Potatoe
Avocado
Gluten Free Bread
Small Fruit
Large Fruit
Nutella
Truffle Fries
French Fries
Mixed Greens
Scoop Of Ice Cream
Side Chicken
Side Shrimp
Side Salmon
Side Tuna
Andouille Sausage
DINNER SAVORY CREPES
Desserts
Dessert
CRÊPE SUZETTE
"Crêpe Suzette - Citrus Marmalade, Mascarpone Chantilly, Grand Marnier, Orange Segments * Ask for Option GF"
Mousse Au Chocolat
TARTE TATIN
Pate Sucrée, Salted Butter Caramel, Vanilla Ice Cream