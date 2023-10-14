Dinner

DINNER SMALL PLATES

ESCARGOT

$16.00

"Escargot - Garlic-Parsley Butter, White Wine, Lemon *Ask for Option GF bread"

FOIE GRAS

$27.00

"Foie Gras - Fig, Cognac, Balsamic, Pistachios, Brioche *Option - No Nuts *Ask for Option GF bread"

SAINT JACQUES

$24.00

"Saint Jacques - Sea-Scallops, Pork Belly, French Caribbean House Aioli, Arugula, Pear GF"

BEEF TARTARE*

$29.00

"Beef Tartare - Pickled Mustard Seeds And House Potato Chips"

CHARCUTERIE & FROMAGE

$22.00

"Charcuterie & Fromage - Cured Meats and Paté, Pickled Vegetables, House Mustard Sauce. French and Colorado Cheeses, Seasonal Fruit, Local Honey, Baguette *Ask for Option GF bread"

LES PASTELS

$13.00

"Les Pastels - Senegalese Fried Pastries, Tuna, Chili, Parsley, Caramelized Tomato-Onion Sauce Prescaterian"

HUITRES & NIAMBAAN

$17.00

"Huitres - Oysters, Tamarind-Grapfuit Niambaan Mignonette GF"

BRIE & BAOBAB PRESEVES

$17.00

"Brie & Baobab Preserves - Brie, Baobab-Stone Fruit Preserves, Cashews, Apple, and Baguette *Ask for Option GF bread"

TARTARE DE BETTRAVES

$15.00

"Tartare De Betteraves - Beets, Lemon, Cumin, Coconut Milk, Cardamome, Honey Pistachios Vegan *Ask for Option NO nuts "

MERGUEZ

$15.00

Lamb Sausage, Herb Mustard, Arugula, Pear, Baguette

POUTINE LA ROUROU

$16.00

"Poutine La Rourou - French Fries, Roasted Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, Gravy, Cheese Curds GF, Vegetarian"

POUTINE LA BOURGUIGNON

$19.00

"Poutine Bourguignonne - Warm bowl of French fries, beef short rib, red wine gravy, and cheese GF "

POUTINE POULET YASSA

$17.00

"Poutine Poulet Yassa - Warm Bowl of French Fries, Braised Chicken, Lemony Onion Sauce, and Cheese Curd. GF"

DINNER SOUP & SALADS

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$10.00

"French Onion Soup - Vegetable broth, caramelized onions, baguette croutons, gruyere cheese gratiné Vegetarian *Ask for Option GF bread "

SALAD NIÇOISE STYLE

$16.00

"Salad Niçoise Style - Mixed Greens, Haricot Verts, Egg, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Potatoes, Dijon Vinaigrette *Option No egg - Vegetarian"

LYONNAISE STYLE SALAD

$17.00

"Salad Lyonnaise Style - Frisée, Endives, Lettuce Pork Belly, Shallots, Sherry Vinaigrette, Fried Egg. *Option Dijon Vinaigrette (for no pork or no shallots) *Option No egg"

NOTRE CAESAR

$15.00

Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Anchovy, Croutons, Parmesan

DINNER ENTREES

MOULES FRITES

$29.00

"Moules Frites - P.E.I. Blue Mussels, Shallot, White Wine Garlic Broth, Baguette, Paprika-Lemon Aioli, French Fries Prescaterian * Ask for Option GF Bread"

BOUILLABAISSE

$32.00

"Bouillabaisse - Tomato-Saffron Broth, Seafood, Paprika Aioli on Baguette Prescaterian * Ask for Option GF bread"

STEAK FRITES*

$29.00

"Steak Frites - Pan-Seared Bavette Steak, French Fries, Béarnaise Aioli or Green & Black Peppercorn Sauce "

LAMB CHOPS*

$47.00

"Lamb Chops & Sweet Potato - Prime Lamb Chops, Sweet Potato, Tamarind-Mint GF"

POULET YASSA

$29.00

"Poutine Poulet Yassa - Warm Bowl of French Fries, Braised Chicken, Lemony Onion Sauce, and Cheese Curd. GF"

NOTRE BURGER*

$19.00

"Notre Burger - Grass Fed Beef, Caramelized Onion, Brioche Bun, Your Choice of Cheese "

L'ENTRECÔTE

$48.00

SAUMON POTATO-TRUFFLE EMULSION

$34.00

BOEUF BOURGUIGNON

$39.00

CHOU-FLEUR AU CURRY

$27.00

Cauliflower florets, Coconut-Orange Curry, Squash, Cherry Tomato, Shallots

JOLLOF RICE & VEGETABLE

$24.00

Rice, Peas, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Carrot, Pearl Onion

DINNER SIDES

Truffle Fries

$9.00

French Fries

$5.00

Roasted Veg

$10.00

Mixed Greens

$5.00

NO side

Ratatouille

$10.00

Rice & Sweet Peas

$10.00

Pomme- Puree

$10.00

Side Jollof Rice

$10.00

ALA CARTE

Bacon

$3.00

Parisian Ham

$3.00

Cage Free Egg

$3.00

Lyonnaise Potatoe

$5.00

Avocado

$5.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Bread

$2.00

Small Fruit

$5.50

Large Fruit

$9.00

Nutella

$2.50

Truffle Fries

$9.00

French Fries

$5.00

Mixed Greens

$5.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$3.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Tuna

$15.00

Andouille Sausage

$3.00

DINNER SAVORY CREPES

CRÊPE JAMBON FROMAGE

$15.00

"Crêpe Jambon Fromage - Parisian Ham, Béchamel, Gruyère GF"

POULET PISTOU CRÊPE

$18.00

"Poulet Pistou Crêpe - Tarragon Roasted Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Basil Pistou, Gruyère GF"

Desserts

Dessert

CRÊPE SUZETTE

$15.00

"Crêpe Suzette - Citrus Marmalade, Mascarpone Chantilly, Grand Marnier, Orange Segments * Ask for Option GF"

Mousse Au Chocolat

$14.00

TARTE TATIN

$15.00

Pate Sucrée, Salted Butter Caramel, Vanilla Ice Cream

CHOCOLATE AND FRUITS CRÊPE

$14.00

SORBET MAISON

$12.00

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$3.00
PAVLOVA TROPICAL

$15.00

Birthday Ice Cream

Birthday Sorbet

Dessert Drinks

Prosecco - Le Colture “Sylvoz” Brut

$13.00

Dragonfly Espresso Martini

$14.00Out of stock

2015 Lions De Suduiraut Sauternes

$15.00Out of stock

Tawny Port 20 - Taylor Fladgate

$22.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

Out of stock

Sauternes

$15.00+

TAYLOR TAWNY 10 YR

$15.00

Armanac

$13.00+

Bakery

Viennoiseries

Butter Croissant

$5.50

Almond Croissant

$5.65

Chocolate Croissant

$5.65

French Cinnamon Roll

$5.65

Classic Viennoiseries Box

$60.00

French Baguette

$5.00

Patisseries

Brownie (GF)

$3.50

Lemon Tart

$7.00

Box of Assorted Macarons

$24.00

Lemon Macaron

$2.25

Chocolate Macaron

$2.25

Pistachio Macaron

$2.25

Espresso Macaron

$2.25

Raspberry Macaron

$2.25

Box of 6 Assorted Mini Tarts

$24.00

Box of 12 Assorted Mini Tarts

$48.00

Mini Creme Brulee Tart

$4.75

Mini Fruit Tart

$4.75

Mini Salted Caramel Ganache

$4.75

Mini Lemon Tart

$4.75

Mini Chocolate Espresso Tart

$4.75

Mini Chocolate Passion/Pear Tart

$4.75

GF Wh Choc Caramel Peanut Financier

$6.00

Scone- Choc Milk & Lemon Zest

$4.50

Vanilla Macaroon

$2.25

Mini Berry Tart

$4.75

Mini Banana/Choc Tart

$4.75