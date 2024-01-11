Le Peep Cafe Mount Prospect
FOOD
Small Plates
- Gooey Buns$5.75
An English Muffin broiled with brown sugar butter, cinnamon, and almonds. Served with cream cheese, and Mom's Sassy Apples.
- Berry Oatmeal$9.75
Steel cut oats topped with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, pecans, and almonds. We drizzle agave syrup on top so it all comes together for a sweet & savory experience. Served with a bagel & cream cheese.
- Lox and Bagel$16.25
An everything bagel served along with Norwegian smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, tomato, and capers.
- Breakfast Banana Split$8.00
Bananas, strawberries, blueberries, granola, and vanilla Greek yogurt.
- Monster Cinnamon Roll$7.00
Wake up to a warm cinnamon roll covered in a cream cheese frosting.
- Le Petit Toast$10.50
Two pieces of French toast topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar and served with two strips of bacon.
- Le Egg Sandwich$8.75
One scrambeled egg, two strips of bacon on your choice of bread.
- Avocado Toast$10.75
Hearty Homestyle Breakfast
- Meat Pen$11.50
Two Eggs made your way. A choice of bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, ham, or corned beef hash along with a English muffin and Peasant Potatoes.
- Hen Pen$9.00
Two eggs made your way. Served with an English Muffin and Peasant Potatoes.
- Chicken & Waffle$13.75
Breaded chicken on top of a jalapeno cheddar waffle, drizzled with pecan honey with peasant potatoes.
- Chicken Fried Steak$13.75
Chicken fried steak smothered in our hawg-wild sausage gravy with a sprinkle of paprika. Served with two eggs, Peasant Potatoes and a English Muffin.
- Homestead Breakfast$12.50
Two Freshly baked biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy with a sprinkle of paprika. Served with two eggs and Peasant Potatoes.
- Breakfast Panini$10.95
Multi-grain filled with a scrambled egg, sauteed spinach, oven-roasted tomato, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Press it and grill it Panini-style. Served with Peasant Potatoes.
- Dawn Breaker$11.95
Eggs scrambled together with mushrooms and crisp bacon. Topped with jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, bacon, and green onions. Served with Peasant Potatoes and toasted English muffin.
- Lumberjack Breakfast$14.50
Two eggs served with a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage alongside Peasant Potatoes, and a short stack of plain pancakes.
- Eighteen Wheeler$14.50
Two Slices of French toast, a pair of eggs and a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage, and Peasant Potatoes.
- Belgain Waffle Combo$14.50
A Belgain waffle served with two eggs and a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage, served with Peasant Potatoes.
- Breakfast Burrito$14.50
A flour tortilla, filled with choice of chicken, chorizo, bacon, ham, or sausage along with eggs, onions, green chilies, beans, and potatoes. Topped with our homemade pork green chili or red salsa, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and onions.
- Tostada Tango$10.50
Two corn tostada shells topped with black beans, scrambled eggs, chorizo, mozzarella cheese, diced tomato, diced avocado, and cilantro. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- Breakfast Enchilidas$10.50
Two corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, onions, green chilies and chicken. Rolled up and topped with a green enchiliada sauce, melted jack and cheddar, sour cream, tomatoes, and a touch of cilantro. Served with a side of beans.
Benedicts
- Eggs Benedict$14.00
The Le Peep way! Poached eggs and Bavarian ham stacked on top of a toasted English muffin and covered in creamy Hollandaise sauce.
- Smoked Salmon Benedict$16.25
Norwegain salmon grilled and placed on top of an English muffin, with cream cheese, sliced tomato, red onion, and poached eggs, creamy Hollandaise and capers.
- Harvest Benedict$14.00
English muffin topped with cream cheese, sauteed spinach, green peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, and onions. Finish it with poached eggs, Hollandaise and a sprinkle of green onions.
- Lobster Benedict$15.25
Pancakes/Waffles/FrenchToast
- Homespun Pancakes$9.00+
Our ultra-light batter makes our cakes rise up fluffy.
- Blueberry Granola$11.00
A Le Peep signature item! Our homespun pancakes filled with plump blueberries and crunchy granola.
- Inga's Swedish$10.75
Inga's signature cakes come sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with lingonberries and our homemade lingonberry butter.
- Inga's Swedish Combo$13.75
Two of Inga's signature Swedish cakes with two eggs and a choice of 2 pieces of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage, served with Peasant Potatoes.
- French Toast$10.50
Our French toast bread dipped in custard batter and grilled golden. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with a choice of Mom's Sassy Apples or strawberries.
- Stuffed French Toast$11.00
Custard dipped French toast stuffed with a vanilla ricotta and cream cheese filling with a touch of orange and lemon zest. Topped iwht strawberries and powdered sugar.
- Belgian Waffle$9.50
A crisp waffle made for you, topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
- Pancake of the Month 2$11.50
Pancake of the Month Each month Le Peep will feature a Signaure pancake. Ask today about what our pancake of the month is.
Crepes
- Spinach Crepes Benedict$13.50
Fresh Spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, and diced tomatoes rolled into our delicate crepes and topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with Peasant Potatoes and a toasted breadstick.
- Monte Cristo Crepes$13.95
Two crepes filled with ham, turkey, bacon, and melted Swiss cheese. Roll'em up and top with melted Swiss cheese, a sprinkle of powdered sugar, sliced strawberries and raspberry sauce on the side for dipping. Served with Peasant Potatoes and a toasted breadstick.
- Nutella Crepes$10.95
Two crepes filled with Nutella and topped with strawberries, bananas, whipped cream and powdered sugar.
- Aspen Crepes$9.75
Two crepes filled with creamy vanilla ricotta and topped with a choice of fresh blueberries, strawberries, or cinnamon apples. Served with a side of sour cream.
Skillets
- Drifter$12.50
Peasant Potatoes tumbled with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, broccoli, and spinach. All topped with melted cheese and two eggs your way.
- Gypsy$13.75
Peasant potatoes, diced ham, onions, and fresh mushrooms with a blanket of combination and two eggs.
- Wanderer$14.00
Peasant potatoes, crisp bacon, onions, tomatoes, and combination cheese all topped with two eggs you way.
- Meat Lovers Skillet$14.50
Our potatoes topped with bacon, ham, and sausage, melted mozzarella cheese and two eggs your way,
- Desparado$14.25
A skillet filled with Peasant Potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies and onions all covered in a choice of homemade red salsa or pork green chili. Capped with combination cheese and basted eggs. Served with an English muffin.
- Build Skillet$13.00
Potatoes topped with your choice of 2 ingredients. 1.00 for each additional ingredient. Capped with two eggs your way.
- Birria Skillet$14.50
Potatoes topped with our seasoned birria, consomme, mozzarella cheese, two eggs, onions & cilantro. served with salsa verde and corn tortillas.
Omelets
- Omni Omelet$14.25
Ham, sausage, and bacon, a blend of veggies, mushrooms, combination cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, and green onions.
- Mini Denver$10.75
A two egg omelet, ham, green pepper, onion, and combination cheese.
- Spinach, Artichoke & Goat Cheese Frittata$13.95
An open-faced omelet filled with baby spinach, artichoke hearts, goat cheese and herbs. Topped with a touch of diced tomato.
- Build Your Own Omelet$11.50
Choose two items and we will fold them into an omelet. Sub egg-whites 1.00 Each additional item 1.50.
- California Omelet$13.75
An omelet filled with roasted tomatoes, avocado, fresh basil, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese, served with Peasant Potatoes, and English muffin.
- North Shore$13.25
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese, served with a side of salsa.
- Greek$12.50
Eat like a goddess, fresh spinach, tomatoes, artichokes, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
- Healthy Scrambler$13.25
Turkey sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and chives all scrambled with cheddar cheese.
- Mini Veggie Omelet$10.75
A mini omelet filled with diced tomatoes, green peppers, onions, broccoli, and combo cheese.
- Colorado$13.75
Lean smoked turkey, avocado, diced tomatoes, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
- The Lightning$13.75
Lean diced chicken, onions, green chilies and combo cheese, topped with avocado, diced tomato, and served with a side of salsa.
- Smoked Salmon Frittata$16.25
Sandwiches
- Triple Decker$14.25
Turkey, bacon, ham, avocado, mozzarella cheese stacked on toasted wheat bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
- Chicken Avocado Club$14.25
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Swiss cheese, tomato, crisp bacon, and sliced avocado, served on grilled sourdough with pesto mayonnaise.
- The Crazy Cajun$14.50Out of stock
Chicken breast, seasoned with cajun spices grilled, topped with melted mozzarella, crisp bacon, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and ranch.
- Turkey Club Panini$13.25
Smoked turkey breast, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, and mayonnaise pressed panini style on our sourdough.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.25
Breaded chicken tossed in our spicy Buffalo sauce, stuffed in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, and ranch.
- California Turkey Sandwich$13.25
Grilled flat bread with turkey, bacon strips and melted Swiss cheese, with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and sliced avocado.
- Ultimate BLTA$12.25
Toasted Wheat, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and avocado, with Mayo.
- Chicken Salad Wrap$13.00
Homemade chicken salad made with grapes, almonds, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and combo cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese$11.00
Cheddar jack, mozzarella, and Swiss cheeses, on grilled Italian bread. Add Bacon, tomato, and avocado 1.00 each
- Signature Burger$13.00
Hand crafted signature 1/3 lb burger, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion garnish. Add toppings to make it your own way!
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.95
Fresh Salads
- Chicken Pecan$14.50
Romaine lettuce, with diced bacon, tomatoes, avocado, combination cheese, pecans and a sliced grilled chicken breast.
- Cafe Cobb$14.50
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken breast, avocado, egg, cucumber, tomato, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles.
- Chicken Haystack$14.50
Romaine lettuce, with cucumber, tomato, diced bacon, combination cheese, black beans, corn and pecans, topped with diced bread chicken and tortilla strips.
- Chef Salad$14.50
Fresh greens topped with turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss and American cheese, hard boiled egg, avocado, onion, and tomato.
- Garden Salad$12.00
Tomato, green pepper, cucumber, red onion, on a bed of lettuce. Add a protein grilled or fried chicken for 3.00 or grilled salmon for 6.00
Kids
- Funny Face Pancake$6.29
A happy face pancake with fruit and whipped cream.
- Little Peeple's Plate$6.99
One mini pancake, one egg made your way and a choice of 2 pieces of bacon or 1 sausage link.
- Granny's French Toast$6.29
Two slices of our custard dipped French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar.
- Jr Chocolate Chipper$6.29
A pancake chock full of sweet chocolate chips topped with powdered sugar.
- Kids Combo$6.99
One scrambled egg, two strips of bacon and a toasted English muffin.
- Le Chicken Fingers$6.99
Boneless breast of chicken, lightly battered and fried crisp, served with waffle fries.
- Grilled Cheese$6.99
Grilled American cheese on Texas Toast, served with waffle fries.
- Kids Burger$6.99
2 mini burgers cooked well with cheese, served with waffle fries.
Specials
Gluten Free
- GF - Avocado Toast$11.50
- GF - Breaklast Sandwich$9.75
- GF - Hen Pen$10.00
- GF - Meat Pen$12.00
- GF - Dawn Breaker$12.95
- GF - Breakfast Tacos$12.00
- GF - Pancakes$10.00
- GF - Lumberjack$15.00
- GF - Waffle$10.50
- GF - Waffle Combo$15.00
- GF - French Toast$11.00
- GF - Eighteen Wheeler$15.00
- GF - Stuffed Frtst$11.75
- GF - BlueGran2$12.00
- GF - Drifter$13.50
- GF - Gyspy$14.75
- GF - Wanderer$14.75
- GF - Meatlovers$14.75
- GF - Denver$11.50
- GF - Omni$14.75
- GF - Build Omelet$11.50
- GF - California Omelet$14.25
- GF - Breakfast Panini$11.95
- GF - Northshore Omelet$14.25
- GF - Greek Omelet$13.50
- GF - Colorado Omelet$14.25
- GF - Lightning$14.25
- GF - Spinach, Artichoke, Goat Chs Frittata$14.95
- GF - Salmon Frittata$16.75
- GF - California Turkey$14.00
- GF - Burger$14.00
- GF - Chicken Avocado$15.25
- GF - Turkey Club Panini$14.00
- GF - Triple Decker$15.00
- GF - Cafe Cobb$14.50
- GF - Chicken Pecan$14.50
- GF - Chef's Salad$14.50
- GF - $1.00$1.00
- GF - BLTA$13.25
Vintage Items
Breakfast Sides
- Side Bacon$5.00
- Sd Crisp Bacon$5.00
- Side Sausage$5.00
- Side Turkey Sausage$5.00
- Side Corned Beef Hash$5.00
- Side Ham$5.00
- One Egg$2.75
- Two Eggs$3.25
- Biscuits 'n' Gravy$6.50
- Hash Browns$4.75
- Potatoes$4.75
- Potatoes with Cheese$5.75
- Cup of Oatmeal$3.95
- Fruit Bowl$6.25
- Fruit Cup$4.25
- English Muffin$2.50
- Two Dollar Size Cakes$3.25
- Sd Cream Cheese$1.50
- Sd Peanut Butter$1.50
- Sd Nutella$1.50
- Hashbrowns with Cheese$5.75
- Side of Lox$7.25
Lunch Sides
Alcohol To Go
Quiche ToGo
- French Country Quiche$14.99
House Made egg pie filled with fresh spinach, tomato, onion, goat cheese, ham, and Monterey Jack cheese.
- Lorraine Quiche$14.99
House Made - egg pie filled with bacon, onion, and Swiss cheese.
- Florentine Quiche$14.99
House Made egg pie filled with fresh spinach, tomato, and Mozzarella cheese.
- Bacon, Cheddar, & Potato Quiche$14.99
House Made egg pie filled with bacon, potatoes, and cheddar cheese.
- Broccoli & Cheddar Quiche$14.99
House Made egg pie filled with broccoli and cheddar cheese.
DRINKS
Non-Alcoholic
- Coke$3.75
- Diet$3.75
- Sprite$3.75
- Lemonade$4.25
- Iced Tea$3.95
- Arnold Palmer$4.25
- Kids Soda$2.25
- Club Soda$2.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.95
Our Lemonade mixed with infused strawberry puree, served blended or over ice.
- Orange Juice$3.49+
- Strawberry OJ$3.49+
- Grapefruit$2.89+
- Cranberry$2.89+
- Tomato$2.89+
- Apple$2.89+
- Strawberry Fields$6.00
- Chuck Berry$6.00
- Funky Monkey$6.00
- Green Power$6.75
- Kids Fields$1.99
- Kids Berry$1.99
- Kids Monkey$1.99
- Vanilla Shake$5.95
- Chocolate Shake$5.95
- Strawberry Shake$5.95
- Hazelnut Crunch$5.95
- Mocha Blast$6.50
- Milk$3.50+
- Chocolate Milk$3.75+
- Hot Chocolate$4.50
- Kids Hot Chocolate$2.50
- Taffy Apple Cider$5.25
- Pumpkin Latte$5.99
Coffee and Tea
- Coffee$3.50
- Small To Go Coffee$2.50
- Medium To Go Coffee$3.00
- Large To Go Coffee$3.50
- Cold Brew$3.50
- Cafe Americano$5.00
- Cafe Latte$4.75
- Cafe Vienna$5.50
- Cappuccino$4.75
- Chai Tea Latte$4.75
- Cinnamon Roll Latte$5.50
- Espresso$4.00
- Mocha$5.50
- Red Eye$5.00
- Pumpkin Latte$5.99
- Caramel Macchiato$5.50
- Hot Tea Lipton$3.95
- Steamy Earl$4.95
- Loose Leaf Tea$4.50
Drink Specials
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.95
Our Lemonade mixed with infused strawberry puree, served blended or over ice.
- Vanilla Cold Foam Cold Brew$4.75
- Pumpkin Caramel Latte$4.95
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew$4.95
- Dirty Chai Latte$4.95
- Caramel Apple Mimosa$7.50
- Eggnog Chai Latte$4.95
- Eggnog Cold Brew$4.95
- White Hot Chocolate$4.95
- White Choco Latte$7.45