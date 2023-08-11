Popular Items

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$13.00

Chicken fried steak smothered in our Hawg wild sausage gravy with a sprinkle of paprika. Served with two eggs any style, choice of bread and peasant potatoes.

WAFFLE

$8.65

A crisp waffle made for you, topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar

Coffee

$3.25

Drinks

Mimosa

$6.25+

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25

Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Orange Juice

$3.25+

Apple Juice

$3.00+

Cranberry Juice

$3.00+

Tomato Juice

$3.00+

Milk

$3.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.25+

Soda

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

KID DRINK

$1.75

No Drink

Pineapple Refresher

$4.75

Cold Brew Vanilla Foam

$4.75

Honey Almond Chai Latte

$4.95

LePeep

STARTERS

GOOEY BUNS

$5.55

An English muffin broiled with brown sugar, cinnamon and Almond. Served with cream cheese and Mom's sassy apples

SALMON/BAGEL

$9.50

A toasted bagel served with Honey Smoked Salmon, cream cheese,red onion,tomato and cucumber

BERRY NUTTY

$9.50

Oatmeal topped with Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, Walnut and Almonds. We drizzle Agave syrup on top so it all comes together for a sweet and savory experience. Served with a bagel and cream cheese

BREAKFAST SPLIT

$7.15

Bananas, Strawberries, Blueberries, Granola and Greek yogurt.

AVOCADO TST

$9.50

Smashed Avocado lightly seasoned and spread across toasted wheat bread. All topped with a sliced of hard boiled egg and a sprinkle of chives and Red Pepper flakes.

SPINACH PESTO SANDWWICH

$9.45

Sour dough toast stuffed with spinach with a touch of red pepper flakes, basil pesto, mashed avocado, scrambled eggs and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a choice of fruit or potatoes.

BISCUITS&GRAVY

$6.50

FRUIT CREPE

$3.75

BAGEL&CRM CHS

$5.50

Bagel with a side of Cream Cheese

THROW BACK MENU

NUTTELA CREPES

$6.25

Two homemade Crepes stuffed full of creamy Nuttela.

ASPEN FRUIT BLINTZ

$8.50

Two homemade Crepes filled with creamy vanilla ricotta and topped with a choice of fruit, blueberry compote or Mom's Sassy Apples. Finished with a dollop of Sour Cream

BUMPER CROP

$11.75

Broccoli, mushrooms, a pinch of dill and cream cheese blended together with moist scrambled eggs with a side of Hollandaise. Served with potatoes and a choice of bread

COUNTRY COOL

$11.75

Ham, cream cheese and chives blended together with moist scrambled eggs. Served with choice of bread and potatoes

GREEN FIELDS

$11.75

Spinach, mushrooms, cream cheese and diced chicken and chives blended together with moist scrambled eggs. served with potatoes and a choice of bread

BANANA WALNUT CAKES

$11.00

Two cakes made with Le Peep's homemade batter, filled with fresh bananas and toasted walnuts.

BLUEBERRY GRANOLA

$11.00

Two cakes made with Le Peep's homemade batter filled with plump blueberries, and crunchy granola.

IRISH BENEDICT

$14.00

Poached eggs stacked on corned beef hash on top of an English muffin smothered in creamy Hollandaise sauce finished with a sprinkle of chives.

FARMERS BENEDICT

$14.00

Poached eggs stacked on a two sausage patties piled on top of an fluffy biscuit, smothered in creamy country gravy and finished with a sprinkle of chives

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$13.75

SPANISH OMELET

$12.75

BABY BREAKFAST BURRITO

$6.50

Warm flour tortillas wrapped around eggs, cheese and your choice of meat

SPINACH CREPES BENEDICT

$13.50

Spinach, Diced tomatoes, Diced broccoli, Mushrooms blended with creamy Hollandaise and folded into our homemade crepes. Served with peasant potatoes and a garlic Parmesan bread stick.

HOBO SKILLET

$10.50

LE EGG SAND

$9.00

DOWN HOME

$13.75

DUTCH APPLE

$9.50

MIGAS

$13.25

THE HEN HOUSE

THE HEN PEN

$7.95

Two eggs any style, your choice of side and bread

MEAT PEN

$11.25

Two eggs any style, your choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Corned Beef hash or Turkey sausage. Served with your choice of bread and peasant potatoes.

HOMESTEAD BREAKFAST

$12.00

Two fluffy biscuits smothered in our Hawg wild sausage gravy with a sprinkle of paprika. Served with two and peasant potatoes.

ROCK LOBSTER

$13.50

Scrambled eggs pampered with our rich lobster seafood blend, brie cheese and a touch of dill. Topped with diced tomatoes. served with a side of Hollandaise, choice of bread and potatoes.

BREAKER

$11.75

Eggs eggspertly scrambled together with crisp bacon, mushrooms and chives. Topped with combo cheese, diced tomatoes and chives. served with potatoes and a choice of bread.

GRIDDLE GOODS

PLAIN CAKES

$9.25

Two cakes made with Le Peep's homemade batter.

LE PETIT FR TST

$8.95

Two slices of Texas toast dipped in our homemade custard batter and grilled to golden perfection. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with two bacon slices

STUFFED FR TST

$10.75

Custard dipped french toast stuffed with our homemade ricotta cream cheese blend with a touch of Lemon and orange zest. Topped with fresh strawberries and dusted with powdered sugar

LUMBERJACK

$14.25

Two eggs served with a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage along side peasant potatoes and a short stack of pancakes.

EIGHTEEN WHEELER

$14.25

wo eggs served with a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage along side peasant potatoes and two slices of custard dipped french toast.

WAFFLE COMBO

$14.00

Two eggs served with a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage along side peasant potatoes and a crispy homemade waffle

POM

$10.00

A different offering every month

PANCAKE SANDWICH

$9.95

FRENCH TOAST

$11.50

SIDES

SIDE MEAT&EGGS

$7.00

SIDE ONE EGG

$2.75

SIDE TWO EGGS

$3.25

CUP OF BEANS

$3.75

CUP OF YOGURT

$4.50

GRITS

$4.50+

HASHBROWNS

$4.75

HASHBROWNS/CHZ

$4.95

OATMEAL

$4.50+

PEASANT POTATOES

$4.75

SIDE POTS&CHEESE

$4.95

SIDE FRUIT

$4.75+

SIDE OF AVOCADO (5)

$2.75

SIDE SAUTEED VEGGIES

$4.00

SIDE SL TOMS (5)

$3.75

SIDE BACON

$4.95

SIDE SAUSAGE PATTY

$4.95

SIDE SAUSAGE LINKS

$4.95

SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH

$4.95

SIDE HAM STEAK

$4.95

SIDE CHX BRST

$6.00

SIDE TURKEY SAUSAGE

$5.25

SIDE 5OZ SALMON

$8.00

SIDE 2 PIECE BACON

$2.75

SIDE 1 PIECE BACON

$1.75

SIDE 1 LINK

$1.75

SIDE 1 PATTY

$1.75

SIDE 1 TURKEY SAUSAGE

$1.75

SIDE MUFFIN

$2.75

SIDE TST

$2.75

BAGEL

$3.00

ONE CAKE

$4.50

DOLLAR CAKES

$2.50

1 MINI CAKE

$1.75

1 PIECE FRENCH TOAST

$3.00

1/2 WAFFLE

$5.00

PLAIN CREPE

$1.75

SIDE CC

$1.50

SIDE ENCHILADA SAUCE

$1.50

SIDE HONEY

$0.50

SIDE JAPS

$1.50

SIDE MAYO

$0.50

SIDE MUSTARD

$0.50

SIDE NUTTELA

$1.75

SIDE PB

$0.75

SIDE SALSA

$0.50

SIDE SC

$1.50

SIDE HOLLY

$1.50

CUP OF HOLLY

$3.75

SIDE RAM GRAVY

$1.50

SIDE CUP GRAVY

$3.75

CUP PRK GRN CHILI

$4.50

RAMIKEN PORK CHILI

$1.50

BOWL OF PRK GRN CHILLI

$6.50

SIDE ENCHILADA SAUCE

$1.50

SIDE SALSA

$0.50

SIDE BLUE COMP

$1.50

LUNCH SIDE

SIDE OF POTS

$4.75

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

SIDE CUP OF SOUP

$5.25

SIDE SOUP BOWL

$6.50

SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.75

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$4.75

BOWL OF FRUIT

$6.50

CUP OF FRUIT

$4.75

SIDE HASHBROWNS

$4.75

BENEDICTS

EGGS BENEDICT

$14.00

Poached eggs stacked on a black forest ham steak on top of an English muffin smothered in creamy Hollandaise sauce finished with a sprinkle of paprika

SALMON BENEDICT

$15.25

Honey smoked Salmon placed on top of cream cheese and a toasted English muffin, poached eggs, Hollandaise and a sprinkle of dill and diced tomatoes.

COUNTRY BENEDICT

$13.25

Crispy hash browns with grilled onions topped with scrambled eggs and country ham. Topped with creamy hollandaise and a sprinkle of chives. Served with a side of fruit and an English muffin.

HARVEST BENEDICT

$14.25

An English muffin topped with cream cheese, sauteed spinach, red onions, mushrooms, broccoli and bell peppers. Finish it with poached eggs, hollandaise and a sprinkle of chives.

BAJA BENEDICTS

$14.50

Start with Parmesan toasted English muffin topped with sliced Turkey, crisp bacon,Avocado slices and two poached eggs. Covered in creamy hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika.

CALLI BENNY

$14.50

SKILLETS

DRIFTER

$13.00

Peasant potatoes tumbled with fresh veggies, mushrooms, and onion. Topped with melted combo cheese and two basted eggs.

GYPSY

$13.75

Peasant potatoes diced ham, mushrooms and onions with a blanket of combo cheese and two basted eggs.

WANDERER

$13.75

Peasant potatoes Tomatoes, onions and crisp diced bacon topped with combo cheese and two basted eggs

POWER BOWL

$13.25

Power up with a bowl full of clean eating. Fill a bowl with black beans, fresh spinach and diced sweet potatoes. Top it with two eggs made your way/ sliced avocado and a sprinkle of feta cheese

DESPERADO

$13.75

A skillet filled with peasant potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies and onions all covered in homemade salsa. Capped with combo cheese and two basted eggs. Choice of bread

NOMAD

$13.75

Peasant potatoes tumbled with fresh veggies, mushrooms, and onion. Topped with melted combo cheese and two basted eggs.

SWEETIE PIE

$13.25

SOUTH OF THE BORDER

BEAKFAST BURRITO

$14.55

A flour tortilla filled with a choice of chicken, chorizo, bacon, ham, or sausage along with eggs, onions, green chilies re-fried beans and potatoes. Topped with our homemade pork green chili, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and green onions

NAKED BURRITO

$14.55

We start with an omelet rolled to look like a burrito without the tortilla. Next we fill it with onions, green chilies, hash-browns, black beans, and a choice of meat. Covered with pork green chilli, combo cheese, tomato,chives sour cream

BREAKFAST ENCHILADAS

$9.95

Two corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, onions, green chilies and chicken. Rolled up and topped with a green enchiladas

TEX MEX BURGER

$13.25

A lean burger cooked well and placed on a crispy hash-brown. Topped with our homemade pork green chili, cheese and an egg made your way. Sprinkled with diced tomatoes and green onion. Served with a fried Jalapeno and sliced avocado.

OMELETS

MINI DENVER

$10.45

A mini version of a classic. Ham, bell pepper, onion and combo cheese.

MINI GREEK GODDESS

$10.45

Eat like a goddess! Egg whites, fresh spinach,tomatoes, artichokes, Kalamata olives and feta cheese.

MINI VEGGIE

$10.45

A mini egg white omelet filled with diced tomatoes, green peppers, onions, broccoli and combo cheese

COLORADO

$12.95

OMNI

$14.25

Ham, sausage, bacon with blended veggies, mushrooms and combo cheese. Top with sour cream and green onions. Served with your choice of bread and potatoes

SIR BENEDICT

$14.00

Chicken, broccoli, mushrooms and cream cheese. sealed with hollandaise and topped with a tomato sliced and a cream cheese rosette.

SPINACH AND BACON

$13.25

Spinach, bacon, mushrooms and cream cheese cheese. Top with cream cream and green onions. Served with your choice of bread and potatoes

SPINNAKER

$13.25

An egg white omelet filled with fresh spinach, mushrooms, crisp bacon,and blended cheese. Topped with combo cheese, tomato wheel and green onion.

WHITE LIGHTNING

$13.25

An egg white omelet with lean chicken, onions,green chilies and blended cheeses topped with fresh Avocado, diced tomato and a side of homemade salsa

BYO OMELET

BYO OMELET

$10.50

Create your own combination with whole eggs or egg whites. Each ingredient is an additional $1.50

CREPES

BOULDER CREPES

$13.50

Spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, diced tomatoes, chicken and brie cheese sauteed together and placed in our delicate crepes, served with a side of hollandaise, peasant potatoes and a garlic Parmesan bread stick.

MONTI CRISTO CREPES

$13.50

Two crepe's filled with ham, turkey, melted Swiss cheese and bacon. Roll'em up and top with melted Swiss cheese, a sprinkle of powdered sugar, sliced strawberries and raspberry sauce on the side for dipping.

CARAMAL APPLE BRIE CREPES

$13.50

Three crepes filled with warm brie cheese topped with cinnamon apples, drizzled sweet caramel, walnuts and a touch of whipped cream

SALAD -SANDWICHES -BURGERS

SIGNATURE BURGER

$14.95

Angus beef burger served with on a brioche bun with mayo, cheese, bacon, an egg any style,arugula,tomato,onion and pickles.

TRIPLE DECKER

$13.75

Turkey, bacon, avocado, ham and mozzarella cheese stacked on toasted while wheat bread with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. served with soup, salad or fries

CALIFORNIA TURKEY

$13.75

Turkey, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese all nestled in grilled flat bread with mayonnaise, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with soup salad or fries

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.55

Two fried chicken tenderson a brioche bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickles. make it spicy and add roasted japapeno

TURKEY APPLE BRIE MELT

$13.25

Sourdough bread filled with turkey, apples and brie cheese all melted together and grilled golden. Served with soup salad or fries

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$14.55

Romaine lettuce tossed in homemade ranch dressing topped with diced bacon, tomato, avocado. combo cheese, hard boiled egg, croutons and diced fried chicken tenders

COBB SALAD

$14.55

Romaine lettuce topped with diced bacon chicken strips, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, avocado, boiled egg and homemade croutons.

CLASSIC BLT

$11.50

CRAZY CAJUN

$13.75

KIDS

KID CHIC TENDERS

$6.75

Two breaded chicken strips W/ waffle fries and a side of fruit

FUNNY FACE

$5.00

Topped W/ fresh fruit and whipped cream

GRANNYS

$5.00

Two slices of French Toast W/powdered sugar

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.75

Grilled Texas toast filled with melted Cheddar and Jack cheese. served with waffles fries and fresh fruit

KIDS BABY BURRITOS

$5.00

Two egg and cheese breakfast burritos with your choice of meat

CHOC CHIP CAKES

$5.00

Two mini Chocolate Chip Pancakes topped with powdered sugar

KIDS COMBO

$5.00

English muffin, two bacon strips, one scramble egg and fresh fruit

KID BURGER

$6.50

Served with waffle fries

LIL PEEPLES

$5.00

One pancake, two strips of bacon and one scrambled egg

SPRING MENU

ASPEN FRUIT CREPE

$10.95

BLTAE

$10.50

LOBSTER BENNY

$15.95

MEGA BOWL

$14.50

SUMMER MENU

BELLA BENEDICT

$15.25

FLORENTINE FRITTATA

$13.50

CHICKEN SHIP SALAD

$14.50

Merch/Gift cards

MERCHANDISE

T-SHIRTS

$24.99

MUG

$10.00

GIFT CARDS

$10 GIFT CARD

$10.00