Le Peep Union Square
Starters
- Berry Nutty Oatmeal$9.00
Steam table oats topped with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, walnuts and almonds. We drizzle agave syrup on top for a little sweetness. served with a bagel and cream cheese.
- Gooey Buns$5.75
An English muffin broiled with brown sugar, cinnamon and almonds. Served with cream cheese and Mom's Sassy Apples.
- Aspen Fruit Blintz$8.50
Two crepes filled with creamy vanilla ricotta and topped with a choice of fresh fruit, blueberry compote or cinnamon apples with a touch of sour cream.
- Breakfast Banana Split$7.15
Banana, strawberries, blueberries, granola and vanilla Greek yogurt.
- Churro French Toast$6.50
We start with Texas toast, dip into our French toast batter, cook it up and roll it into cinnamon sugar. We finish it with a drizzle of cream cheese glaze.
- Salmon & Bagel$8.50
A toasted bagel served with Honey Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, red onion, tomato and cucumber.
- Avocado Toast$8.50
Start your day the right way! Smashed avocado lightly seasoned and spread across a toasted, wheat bread. All topped with an egg made your way and a sprinkle of green onions and pepper flakes.
The Hen House
- The Hen Pen$10.00
Two eggs made your way. A choice of bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, ham or corned beef hash along with an English muffin and peasant potatoes.
- Spinach & Pesto Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
Sourdough toast stuffed with spinach sauteed with a touch of red pepper flakes, basil pesto, mashed avocado, scrambled eggs and melted jack & cheddar cheese. a delicious way to get your greens. Served with Peasant Potatoes.
- The Hen Pen without Meat$6.95
Two eggs made your way. English muffin and peasant potatoes.
- Chicken Fried Steak$12.00
Chicken fried steak smothered in our hawg-wild sausage gravy with a sprinkle of paprika. Served with two eggs, Peasant potatoes and an English muffin.
- Homestead Breakfast$11.25
Two freshly baked biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy with a sprinkle of paprika. Served with two eggs, Peasant potatoes.
- Rock Lobster Scrambled$13.25
Scrambled eggs pampered with our rich lobster seafood blend, Brie cheese and a touch of dill topped with diced tomatoes. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce, Peasant Potatoes and a choice of English muffin.
- Dawn Breaker$11.75
Eggs scrambled together with mushrooms and crisp bacon. Top it with melted jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and green onions. Served with peasant potatoes and a choice of English muffin.
- Bagel Sandwich$8.95
One scrambled egg, two bacon strips, and cheese on a bagel. Served with Peasant Potatoes.
Benedicts
- Eggs Benedict$13.25
The Le Peep way! Poached eggs stacked on a ham steak on top of an English muffin smothered in creamy hollandaise. Served with Peasant Potatoes.
- Salmon Benedict$14.75
Honey Smoked Salmon placed on top of cream cheese and a toasted English muffin, poached eggs, hollandaise, a sprinkle of tomatoes and a lemon wedge. Served with Peasant Potatoes.
- Country Benedict$13.25
Hash browns with grilled onions topped with scrambled eggs and country ham. Cover it with creamy hollandaise and a sprinkle of green onions. Served with a side of fruit and an English muffin.
- Harvest Benedict$13.25
An English muffin topped with cream cheese, sauteed spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, broccoli and onions. Finish it with poached eggs, hollandaise and a sprinkle of green onions. Served with Peasant Potatoes.
- Baja Benedict$13.50
Start California dreaming with a Parmesan toasted English muffin topped with turkey, crisp bacon, slices of avocado and two poached eggs. Cover it with creamy hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika. Served with Peasant Potatoes.
The Griddle Good & Combos
- Plain Cakes$8.95
Two cakes made with Le Peep's homemade batter.
- Pancake of the Month$8.95
Every month Le Peep will feature a special pancake.
- Blueberry Granola$11.25
Two cakes filled with plump blueberries and crunchy granola.
- Le Petit Toast$9.25
Two pieces of French toast topped with a sprinkle of powder sugar and served with two strips of bacon.
- Stuffed French Toast$10.25
Custard dipped French toast stuffed with a vanilla ricotta and cream cheese filling with a touch of orange & lemon zest. Topped with strawberries and powder sugar.
- Belgian Waffle$8.50
A crisp waffle made for you, topped with a sprinkle of powder sugar.
- Lumberjack Breakfast$13.75
Two eggs served with a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage alongside peasant potatoes and a short stack of plain cakes.
- Pancake Sandwich$9.75
One egg, two mini pancakes and two bacon strips of bacon. It's not a sandwich but it stacks up like one!
- Eighteen Wheeler$13.75
Two slices of French toast, a pair of eggs and a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage and potatoes.
- Belgian Waffle Combo$13.75
A Belgian waffle served with 2 eggs and a choice of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage with peasant potatoes.
Healthy Habits & Famous Omelets
- Mini Greek Goddess$10.50
Eat like a goddess egg whites, fresh spinach, tomatoes, artichokes, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Served with Peasant Potatoes and an English muffin.
- Mini Veggie Omelet$10.50
A mini egg white omelet filled with diced tomatoes, green peppers, onions, broccoli, and combo cheese. Served with Peasant Potatoes and an English muffin.
- Colorado$12.95
An egg white omelet with lean smoked turkey, avocado, diced tomatoes and bacon. Topped with melted mozzarella. Served with Peasant Potatoes and an English muffin.
- White Lightning$12.95
An egg white omelet filled with lean diced chicken, onions, green chilies and blended cheese. Topped with fresh sliced avocado, diced tomatoes and a side of salsa. Served with Peasant Potatoes and an English muffin.
- Spinnaker$12.95
An egg white omelet filled with fresh spinach, mushrooms, crisp bacon and blended cheese. Topped with combo cheese, tomato wheel and green onion. Served with Peasant Potatoes and an English muffin.
- Omni Omelet$13.95
Ham, sausage and bacon along with bell pepper, onions, mushrooms and combo cheese. Top with sour cream, diced tomato and green onions. Served with Peasant Potatoes and an English muffin.
- Sir Benedict Omelet$13.95
Chicken, mushroom, broccoli and cream cheese in an omelet. Sealed with hollandaise and topped with tomato and cream cheese. Served with Peasant Potatoes and an English muffin.
- Mini Denver$10.50
A mini version of a classic. Ham, bell pepper, onions, and combo cheese. Served with Peasant Potatoes and an English muffin.
Create You Own Omelet
South of the Border
- Desperado$12.75
A skillet filled with peasant potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies, and onions. All covered in homemade salsa or pork green chili topped with combo cheese and basted eggs. Served with an English muffin.
- Breakfast Burrito$13.00
A flour tortilla, filled with a choice of chicken, chorizo, bacon, ham or sausage along with eggs, onions, green chilies, refried beans, and potatoes. Topped with our homemade pork green chili, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and green onions.
- Naked Burrito$12.95
We start with an omelet rolled to look like a burrito without the tortilla. Next we fill it with onions, green chilies, hash browns and a choice of bacon, sausage, chorizo, ham or chicken. Covered with our homemade green chili, Jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, green onions, and avocado.
- Breakfast Enchiladas$10.00
Two corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, onions, green chilies and chicken. Rolled up and topped with green enchilada sauce, melted jack & cheddar, sour cream, tomatoes and a touch of fresh cilantro. Served with a side of refried beans.
- Tex Mex Burger$11.75
A burger at breakfast never tasted so good! A lean burger cooked well and placed on crispy hash browns. Topped with our homemade pork green chili, cheese and an egg made your way. Served with a fried jalapeno and sliced avocado with an English muffin, on the side.
Panhandled Skillets
- Drifter$12.50
Peasant potatoes, mushrooms, onions, broccoli and bell peppers topped with melted cheese, and two basted eggs. Served with an English muffin.
- Gypsy$12.75
Peasant potatoes, diced ham, onions and mushrooms topped with combo cheese, and two basted eggs. Served with an English muffin.
- Wanderer$12.75
A skillet filled with peasant potatoes, crisp bacon, onions, tomatoes, and combo cheese all topped with two basted eggs.
- Harvest Hash$12.95
Broccoli, onion, green peppers and sweet potatoes diced and grilled up with lean turkey all topped with avocado and two eggs prepared your way. Served with an English muffin.
Le Peep Signature Burger
Crafted Sandwiches
- Triple Decker$13.25
Turkey, bacon, ham, avocado and mozzarella cheese stacked on toasted wheat bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
- California Turkey$13.25
Turkey, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese all nestled in a grilled flatbread with mayonnaise, avocado, lettuce, and tomato.
- The Crazy Cajun Wrap$13.50
Start with a chicken breast and grill it good with snappy Cajun spices. Wrap it up in a tortilla and finish it with melted mozzarella and two strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado with our house crafted ranch.
- Turkey, Apple, Brie Melt$12.50
Sourdough bread filled with turkey, apples and Brie cheese all stacked together and grilled until it is melted throughout.
- Pesto Chicken Melt$12.25
A chicken breast sauteed with spinach, artichokes and mozzarella cheese. All placed between two pieces of toasted sourdough bread with a basil pesto spread and mayonnaise. We grill it until it's all warm and melted.
Salad Creations
- Le Cobb Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce topped with diced bacon, chicken, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, avocado, boiled egg, and homemade croutons. Served with a Parmesan garlic toasted breadstick. Choice of dressing on the side.
- Greek Lemon Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed greens tossed with a homemade Greek dressing, Kalamata olives, red onions, artichoke hearts and feta cheese. Topped with a lemon seasoned drilled chicken breast and wedges of toasted flatbread.
- Super Food Salad$14.00
Spinach and romaine lettuce tossed with red onion, cucumber, avocado, apples and walnuts. Topped with Honey Smoked Salmon and served with a toasted Parmesan garlic breadstick. Choice of dressing on the side.
Savory Crepes
- Boulder Crepes$12.50
Spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, diced tomatoes, chicken and Brie sauteed together and place into our delicate crepes. Served with a side of hollandaise, Peasant Potatoes and a Parmesan garlic toasted breadstick.
- Monte Cristo Crepes$12.25
Two crepes filled with ham, turkey, melted Swiss cheese and bacon. Roll'em up and top with melted Swiss cheese, a sprinkle of powdered sugar, sliced strawberries and raspberry sauce on the side for dipping. Served with Peasant Potatoes and a Parmesan garlic toasted breadstick.
- Pikes Peak Crepes$12.25
Lean turkey, spinach, mushrooms and red pepper flakes rolled into our delicate crepes and topped with melted Swiss cheese. Served with a side of hollandaise, Peasant Potatoes and a Parmesan garlic toasted breadstick.
Kids Menu
- Funny Face Pancake$6.29
Every kid's favorite! A happy face pancake topped with fruit and whipped cream
- Little Peeple's Plate$6.99
One mini pancake, one egg made your way, and a choice of two pieces of bacon or one sausage link.
- Granny's French Toast$6.29
Two slices of our custard-dipped French toast sprinkled with powder sugar
- Jr. Chocolate Chipper$6.29
Two mini cakes chock full of sweet chocolate chips and topped with powder sugar.
- Kids Combo$6.99
One scrambled egg, two strips of bacon and a toasted English muffin. Served with fresh fruit.
- Baby Burrito$6.29
A tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheese and a choice of bacon or sausage. Served with a side of fruit.
- Le Chicken Fingers$6.99
Boneless breast of chicken, lightly battered and fried crisp. Served with crisscross fries and fruit.
- Grilled Cheese$6.99
Grilled cheese sandwich on toast. Served with crisscross fries and fruit
- Kid's Burger$6.99
A burger prepared well with cheese. Served with crisscross fries and fruit.
On the Side
- Egg$2.75+
- Hashbrowns$3.95
- Potatoes & Cheese$4.95
A side of our Peasant potatoes with melted Jack & Cheddar. Served with sour cream and green onions.
- Potatoes$3.95
A side of our Peasant potatoes served with sour cream and green onions.
- English Muffin$2.50
- Toast$2.50
- Bowl of Fruit$5.75
- Cup of Oatmeal$4.00
- 2 Dollar Size Cake$2.00
- Side Meat$4.25
- Biscuits 'n' Gravy$5.95
- French Fries$4.75
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.75