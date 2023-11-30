2x points now for loyalty members
Le Petit Bleu
Espresso, Coffee & Tea
Espresso
- Just a Shot$2.75
A single shot of Italian espresso
- Double Espresso$3.50
A double shot of Italian espresso.
- Small Cappuccino$4.95
Italian Espresso and steamed milk topped with milk foam
- Large Cappucinno$5.75
Double shot of italian espresso, steamed milk topped with milk foam.
- Small Latte$4.95
A single shot of Italian Espresso and hot steamed milk.
- Large Latte$5.75
A double shot of Italian Espresso and hot steamed milk.
- Small Caramel Macchiato Latte$5.95
A single shot of Italian Espresso, caramel flavor and steamed milk, topped with milk froth and caramel drizzle.
- Large Caramel Macchiato Latte$6.75
A double shot of Italian Espresso, caramel flavor and steamed milk, topped with milk froth and caramel drizzle.
- Small Americano$2.75
A single shot of Italian Espresso and hot water.
- Large Americano$3.50
A double shot of Italian espresso and hot water.
- Small Mocha$5.75
A single shot of Italian espresso mixed with chocolate syrup and topped with steamed milk.
- Large Mocha$6.25
A double shot of Italian espresso mixed with chocolate syrup and topped with steamed milk.
Coffee
- Small Coffee & Chicory$2.75
Blend made from Columbian and Brazilian beans with French chicory added after roasting. The flavor is bold, robust, sweet and full-bodied.
- Large Coffee & Chicory$3.75
Blend made from Columbian and Brazilian beans with French chicory added after roasting. The flavor is bold, robust, sweet and full-bodied.
- Small French Truck Medium Roast Coffee$2.75
A blend of three Latin American coffees. Bold, yet accessible with a clean finish.
- Large French Truck Medium Roast Coffee$3.75
A blend of three Latin American coffees. Bold, yet accessible with a clean finish.
- Small French Truck Decaf Coffee & Chicory$2.75
A decaf blend made from Columbian and Brazilian beans with French chicory added after roasting. The flavor is bold, robust, sweet and full-bodied.
- Large French Truck Decaf Coffee & Chicory$3.75
A decaf blend made from Columbian and Brazilian beans with French chicory added after roasting. The flavor is bold, robust, sweet and full-bodied.
- Small Cafe au Lait$4.00
Commander's Palace Coffee & Chicory with hot milk.
- Large Cafe au Lait$4.50
Commander's Palace Coffee & Chicory with hot milk.
- Iced Coffee$5.50
Commander's Palace Coffee & Chicory blend with cold milk, served over ice.
To-Go Food
Soups & Salads To-Go
- Turtle Soup$12.00
The authentic Louisiana Favorite with veal fond, egg and crushed lemon.
- Gumbo$12.00
Slow cooked stock with toasted garlic, creole seasonings and local hot sauce
- Commander's Romaine Salad$9.00
Hearts of romaine, grated Parmesan, French bread croutons, Gruyere and creamy black pepper dressing. Add your choice of protein for an extra charge.
- Chow Chow Chicken Salad$11.00
Curry chicken and green tomato chow chow on a bed of fresh greens.
- Gulf Shrimp Salad$13.00
Tangy New Orlean's style remoulade over baby spinach.
- White Bean Cassoulet$9.50
Andouille sausage, bacon and smoky tasso.
Breakfast To-Go
- Buttermilk Biscuit$4.00
Buttermilk biscuit with whipped salted butter & local sugarcane syrup.
- Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake Muffin$3.00
- Croissant$4.00
with whipped salted butter & local sugarcane syrup.
- Commander's Candied Pecan Biscotti$4.00
- Quiche Lorraine$11.00
Local Chisesi ham, Gruyere, caramelized onions and baby spinach.
Savory Crepes To-Go
- Cheese, Sweet & Heat$12.00
Tasso ham, pimento cheese, pepper jelly & cracklin'
- The Cajun$13.00
Charred chili pork boudin, spicy arugula, chicken liver mousse, crushed crispy hog cracklin' and herb salad.
- Ham & Cheese$13.00
Local Chisesi ham, Gruyere, baby spinach & pickled sweet onions.
- Chicken Chow Chow$13.00
Curried chicken salad, baby spinach and green tomato chow chow.
- Sassy Greens$13.00
Local sassafras & Creole cream cheese creamed collard greens, roasted portobella mushrooms and spicy pepper jelly.
- PB&J$12.00
Roasted New Roads pecan butter, Mississippi blueberry jam, Maldon Sea salt.
Sweet Crepes To-Go
- Strawberries & Bavarian Cream Crepe$10.00
Strawberries, creole cream cheese & granola
- Bananas Faster Crepe$10.00
A crepe version of our world famous Banana's Foster. Fresh sliced bananas, vanilla ice cream, and cinnamon sugar
- Tart Lemon Curd & Blueberry Crepe$10.00
Tangy and tart.
- Rich Chocolate Ganache & Ice Cream Crepe$10.00
with vanilla ice cream and toasted almonds
Snacks To-Go
Sandwiches To-Go
- Beef Debris$18.00
Buttered ciabatta, tender beef roast, provolone cheese, green tomato chow chow.
- The Garden District Croissant$18.00
Jumbo lump blue crab, avocado, arugula and sauce ravigote.
- Le Not Petit Grilled Cheese$15.00
Gooey brie, pimento and gruyere cheeses. Add: Chicken $8 | Ham $6 | Crumbled Bacon $8
- The Creoletta By George!$16.00
Thinly shaved Cajun tasso, andouille sausage, pepperjack & provolone cheeses with trinity-mirliton relish.
Dessert To-Go
For Later...
- Frozen Cafe Pierre Lacquered Quail Dinner for 2$42.00
- Frozen Shrimp & Grits Dinner for 2$48.00
- Frozen 14oz Milk Fed Veal Chops$35.00
- Frozen Veal Stock$22.00
- Frozen Turtle Soup (Qt.)$36.00
- Frozen Seafood Gumbo (Qt.)$36.00
- Frozen Chicken & Andouille Gumbo (Qt.)$36.00
- Andouille Stuffing$24.00
- Sweet Potatoes$24.00
- Turkey$42.00
- Gravy$14.00
- Whole Pie$28.00
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Tip Top Canned Cocktail$9.00
- Vitamin Water White$4.50
- Vitamin Water Red$4.50
- Boylan Ginger Ale$4.50
- La Croix Lime$2.50
- La Croix Grapefruit$2.50
- Natalie's Lemonade$4.50
- Natalie's Orange Juice$4.50
- Horizon Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Honest Apple Juice$2.50
- Pellegrino$3.50
- Aqua Panna$3.50
Retail
Cookbooks
- CP Kitchen Cookbook$36.45
Commander's Kitchen takes readers behind the doors of a truly exciting culinary experience. Featuring 150 recipes from the restaurant's extensive offerings and other Brennan family recipes, Commander's Kitchen describes step-by-step the secrets to Shrimp and Tasso Henican with Five-Pepper Jelly, Eggs Louis Armstrong, Pan-Seared Crusted Sirloin Steak with Cayenne Butter, Braised Lamb Shanks with Merlot Mushroom Sauce, and, the queen of Creole desserts, Bread Pudding Souffle.
- Commander's Wild Side Cookbook$32.50
Dozens of dishes featuring wild game, fish, and fowl from one of america's favorite restaurants. With legendary talent, the freshest ingredients possible, and a tradition of fun, Commander's Palace proves that great restaurants only get better with time.
- In the Land of Cocktails Book$22.99
Can't tell a Gin Fizz from a Gimlet? Think a Sidecar is something you'd see at the racetrack? If your idea of a wild night is a few Lemondrop shots washed back with a Cosmo, you're in need of some cocktail therapy! And there's no one better to tell you everything you need to know about a Brandy Crusta, a French 75, a Cacha'a Swing, and much, much more than Ti Adelaide Martin and Lally Brennan, who will take you on a rip-roaring trip. . . .In the Land of Cocktails.
- Miss Ella Book$27.99
Ella Brennan, “Miss Ella,” changed the way America eats. At 18 years old, she went to work at her brother’s bar on Bourbon street. The New Orleans dining scene had no idea what was about to hit it. Turns out it was one of America’s greatest business coaches, whose impact on the restaurant industry and Creole cuisine is evident across the nation today. The story of our restaurant family matriarch!
Gift Sets
- Cook it Like Commander's Gift Set$55.00
Commander's Kitchen Cookbook & Commander's Palace Apron
- Let's Spice Things Up Gift Set$45.00
Commander's Wildside Cookbook, Commander's Palace Seafood Seasoning, Commander's Palace Meat Seasoning
- Shake & Sip Gift Set$49.99
Set of three cocktail mixers: Tequila Mockingbird #2, Adelaide Swizzle & Lime Daquiri
- Wake Up & Wind Down Gift Set$32.00
French Truck x Commander's Palace Chicory & Coffee Blend, Tequila Mockingbird #2 Cocktail Mixer
Apparel
- Bonfolk Socks$19.99
It just doesn't get much better than this, folks! Two iconic New Orleans brands have teamed up to celebrate great food and timeless style that's comfortable! Introducing Commander's Palace and Bonfolk socks featuring Tally, our little blue heron! Our socks are a festive and comfortable way to remember all of the deliciously fun moments you've had at Commander's Palace! So whether you sport them in the Board Room or at a celebratory brunch, they are sure to be a new favorite wardrobe addition. Featuring repeating pattern of Tally with balloons and Commander's Palace on the bottom. CREW / MID-CALF LENGTH UNISEX ADULT ONE SIZE, FITS MOST: US MEN'S SHOE SIZES 5-12 & US WOMEN'S SHOE SIZES: 6-12 EMBROIDERED SIGNATURE STREETCAR LOGO DOUBLE THREADED USING THE HIGHEST QUALITY COMBED COTTON, NYLON & SPANDEX REINFORCED HEEL & TOE CAP FOR ADDED DURABILITY EXTRA TALL, DOUBLE CUFF KEEPS SOCKS IN PLACE BONFOLK DONATES A PAIR OF SOCKS FOR EVERY PAIR SOLD TO NONPROFITS ACROSS THE USA
- CP Apron$24.99
Our Commander's Palace apron is a stylish accessory for every cook. This adjustable apron features an image of the restaurant just above the Commander's Palace name. Our apron makes a great gift for family and friends!
- Tally Hat$30.00
Treat yourself to a stylish, well-crafted hat that celebrates your love for great food and timeless style. Introducing our new baseball hat featuring Tally, our little blue heron! Whether on the golf course or running errands (hello bad hair day!), this hat is sure to be a new favorite wardrobe addition. Made with high-quality materials, this hat features a classic design with a curved brim and a comfortable fit. Material: • 100% garment-washed cotton twill Feature: • 6-panel, unstructured, low-profile • Tuck-away leather back strap with antiqued brass buckle and grommet • Cool-Crown™ mesh lining • Four-row stitching on bill
Table Top
- Corkcicle$49.00
Celebrate and drink in style! Introducing the Commander's Palace branded Corkcicle 16 oz. tumbler - the perfect on-the-go tumbler to use on the parade route and every day! Whether you are starting the day off with coffee or a brandy milk punch, our Tally Tumbler will keep your drink cold for 9 hours or hot for 3. Featuring the CP logo and Tally, our little blue heron and the newest addition to the Commander's family. Made from triple-insulated stainless steel, with sliding, shatter-proof crystal clear lid, stay-put silicone bottom, and easy-grip, flat sides. Care Instructions: Handwash only.
- Roux Spoon$900.00Out of stock