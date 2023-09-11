Le Plug Protein House @ Main Street Loft
Shakes
Snicker
36g protein 28g Carbs 5g Fats 21 Vitamins & Minerals BCAAs L-Glutamine
Cannelle Crunch
28g protein 16g Carbs 4g Fats 21 Vitamins & Minerals 5g Fiber
Nutella'Mour
30g protein 22g Carbs 5g Fats 5g Fiber 21 Vitamins & Minerals BCAAs L-Glutamine
Peanut Monkey
30g protein 22g Carbs 5g Fats 5g Fiber 21 Vitamins & Minerals
Cococette
30g protein 22g Carbs 5g Fats 5g Fiber 21 Vitamins & Minerals
Vegan Chocolate Peanut
24g protein 4g Carbs 4g Fats 21 Vitamins & Minerals Vegan
Vegan Vanilla Almond
24g protein 4g Carbs 4g Fats 21 Vitamins & Minerals Vegan
Smoothies
Mighty Mangue
30g Protein 26g Carbs 5g Fats 7g Fiber 21 Vitamins & Minerals BCAAs L- Glutamine
Très Berry
30g Protein 26g Carbs 5g Fats 8g Fiber 21 Vitamins & Minerals BCAAs L-Glutamine
Strawberry Cheesecake
24g Protein 19g Carbs 4g Fats 6g Fiber 21 Vitamins & Minerals
Banane Beast
36g Protein 28g Carbs 5g Fats 5g Fiber 21 Vitamins & Minerals BCAAs L-Glutamine
Vegan Berries
Chillers
Apple Power
+BCAAs
4ever Young Oz 32
+Collagen +Guarana
Bonjour Sunshine
Bonjour Sunshine Oz 32
+Guarana +Probiotics
Watermelon Lime
Watermelon Lime Oz 32
+Guarana +Probiotics
La Passion
La Passion Oz 32
+Guarana +Probiotics
Q' Mojito
Q' Mojito Oz 32
+Guarana +Probiotics
Chai Explosion
Chai Explosion Oz 32
+Guarana +Probiotics
Healthy Shots
Coffees
Iced Coffee Latte
16g Protein 4g Carbs No artificial flavors or added colors or sweeteners
Iced Mocha Latte
16g Protein 4g Carbs No artificial flavors or added colors or sweeteners
Iced Caramel Macchiato
16g Protein 4g Carbs No artificial flavors or added colors or sweeteners
Hot Cafe con leche
16g Protein 4g Carbs No artificial flavors or added colors or sweeteners
Hot Mocha
16g Protein 4g Carbs No artificial flavors or added colors or sweeteners
Hot Caramel Macchiato
16g Protein 4g Carbs No artificial flavors or added colors or sweeteners