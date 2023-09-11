Shakes

Certification: Gluten Free, Low GI, Heart Smart, Cellular Nutrition, NSF, Kosher, USDA Organic, Vegan, Non GMO, Vegetarian, NO artificial flavors, added colors, or added sugar
Snicker

Snicker

$9.99

36g protein 28g Carbs 5g Fats 21 Vitamins & Minerals BCAAs L-Glutamine

Cannelle Crunch

Cannelle Crunch

$9.99

28g protein 16g Carbs 4g Fats 21 Vitamins & Minerals 5g Fiber

Nutella'Mour

Nutella'Mour

$9.99

30g protein 22g Carbs 5g Fats 5g Fiber 21 Vitamins & Minerals BCAAs L-Glutamine

Peanut Monkey

Peanut Monkey

$9.99

30g protein 22g Carbs 5g Fats 5g Fiber 21 Vitamins & Minerals

Cococette

Cococette

$9.99

30g protein 22g Carbs 5g Fats 5g Fiber 21 Vitamins & Minerals

Vegan Chocolate Peanut

$9.99

24g protein 4g Carbs 4g Fats 21 Vitamins & Minerals Vegan

Vegan Vanilla Almond

$9.99

24g protein 4g Carbs 4g Fats 21 Vitamins & Minerals Vegan

Smoothies

Certification: Gluten Free, Low GI, Heart Smart, Cellular Nutrition, NSF, Kosher, USDA Organic, Vegan, Non GMO, Vegetarian, NO artificial flavors, added colors, or added sugar
Mighty Mangue

Mighty Mangue

$9.99

30g Protein 26g Carbs 5g Fats 7g Fiber 21 Vitamins & Minerals BCAAs L- Glutamine

Très Berry

Très Berry

$9.99

30g Protein 26g Carbs 5g Fats 8g Fiber 21 Vitamins & Minerals BCAAs L-Glutamine

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.99

24g Protein 19g Carbs 4g Fats 6g Fiber 21 Vitamins & Minerals

Banane Beast

Banane Beast

$9.99

36g Protein 28g Carbs 5g Fats 5g Fiber 21 Vitamins & Minerals BCAAs L-Glutamine

Vegan Berries

$9.99

Chillers

15 Calories, 1g Carbs, Caffeinated, Antioxidant Boost, Boost Metabolism, Reduces Calories, Niacin, Biotin, Thiamin, B Complex, Aloe Vera, Ginseng, Vit C. No artificial flavors, added colors or added sweeteners
Apple Power

Apple Power

$7.99

+BCAAs

4ever Young Oz 32

4ever Young Oz 32

$10.50

+Collagen +Guarana

Bonjour Sunshine

Bonjour Sunshine

$7.99
Bonjour Sunshine Oz 32

Bonjour Sunshine Oz 32

$10.50

+Guarana +Probiotics

Watermelon Lime

Watermelon Lime

$7.99
Watermelon Lime Oz 32

Watermelon Lime Oz 32

$10.50

+Guarana +Probiotics

La Passion

La Passion

$7.99
La Passion Oz 32

La Passion Oz 32

$10.50

+Guarana +Probiotics

Q' Mojito

Q' Mojito

$7.99
Q' Mojito Oz 32

Q' Mojito Oz 32

$10.50

+Guarana +Probiotics

Chai Explosion

Chai Explosion

$7.99
Chai Explosion Oz 32

Chai Explosion Oz 32

$10.50

+Guarana +Probiotics

Healthy Shots

Boost you daily nutrition intake with this effective shots.
Fat Reducer

Fat Reducer

$6.00

Reduces Fat

Green Boost Juice

$6.00
Immunity Shot

Immunity Shot

$5.00

Vegan Immunity Supports

$5.50
Digestive Shot

Digestive Shot

$6.00

Digestive Support Vegan

$5.00

Hot Teas

Lemon

$5.00

Chai

$5.00

Raspberry

$5.00

N-R-G

$5.00

Original

$5.00

Peach

$5.00

Coffees

Caffeinated, No Artificial flavors, added colors, or added sugar
Iced Coffee Latte

Iced Coffee Latte

$6.50

16g Protein 4g Carbs No artificial flavors or added colors or sweeteners

Iced Mocha Latte

Iced Mocha Latte

$6.50

16g Protein 4g Carbs No artificial flavors or added colors or sweeteners

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.50

16g Protein 4g Carbs No artificial flavors or added colors or sweeteners

Hot Cafe con leche

Hot Cafe con leche

$5.50

16g Protein 4g Carbs No artificial flavors or added colors or sweeteners

Hot Mocha

Hot Mocha

$5.50

16g Protein 4g Carbs No artificial flavors or added colors or sweeteners

Hot Caramel Macchiato

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

16g Protein 4g Carbs No artificial flavors or added colors or sweeteners

Snacks

Açai Bowl

Açai Bowl

$14.00

17g Protein 32g Carbs 4g Fat 8g Fiber

Pitaya Bowl

Pitaya Bowl

$14.00

17g Protein 32g Carbs 4g Fat 8g Fiber

Cookies 2

$5.00

Lemon Bar

$3.50