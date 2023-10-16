Le Quartier Bakery & Café - Loveland 2501 S 90th Street Suite 115
Bread
White Sourdough Miche
Mildly sour with notes of sour cream or cottage cheese. Perfect with jams or butter. Use to make dressing/croutons or grilled cheese sandwiches. White enriched unbleached bread flour, water, sea salt, starter Vegan
Whole Wheat Sourdough Miche
Moderate sour flavor, slightly stronger than the White Sourdough with a wheaty counterpart. Pair with roasted or grilled meats and creamy soups. White enriched unbleached bread flour, stone-ground wheat flour, water, sea salt, starter. Made with locally-sourced flour from Miller Dohrmann Farm's Glenn wheat berries. Vegan
Rustic Country Miche
Earthy and robust, like a mushroom. Essence of balsamic vinegar, smoky. Thick chewy crust. Good with any soup, especially creamy (mushroom) soups. Soft cheeses, preserved meats (prosciutto, hard sausages) or red wine. White enriched unbleached bread flour, medium rye flour, water, sea salt, yeast, starter Vegan
Baguette White
Nutty, buttery aftertaste with a thin crust. Most versatile bread. Good for crostini, bruschetta, table bread, with soups or sandwiches. White enriched unbleached bread flour, water, sea salt, yeast Vegan
Parisian
Honey Whole Wheat Pan Loaf
A blend of whole wheat and white yeasted doughs with a thin crust. A surefire way to get whole grains into a picky eater’s lunchbox. Toast and top with arugula and an over-easy egg. White enriched unbleached bread flour, stone-ground wheat flour, water, honey, sea salt, starter. Made with locally-sourced flour from Miller Dohrmann Farm's Glenn wheat berries. Vegan-ish
Multigrain Pan Loaf
Light yet hearty. Works well for lunch sandwiches, especially ones piled high with veggies or alfalfa sprouts. Amazing when toasted! Try it for grilled cheese or morning toast with butter, hummus, avocado, or nut butter. White enriched unbleached bread flour, water, multigrain mix (winter wheat, soft white wheat, corn, barley, oats, rye, millet, flaxseed and buckwheat), sea salt, yeast Vegan
Ciabatta 6 pack
Light flavor, soft open crumb, hints of Yukon Gold potatoes and yogurt. Great for grilled sandwiches or a bratwurst bun. White enriched unbleached bread flour, water, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, yeast Vegan
Pizza Crust
Subtle flavor, with airy crumb. Crisps easily on oven rack, pizza stone, or grill. Keep 'em in the freezer for easy storage. Delicious with arugula or microgreens as a finish. White enriched unbleached bread flour, water, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, yeast Vegan
Dessert
Cheesecake
Three layered dessert with a graham cracker crust, deliciously rich tangy sweet cream cheese filling and topped with either chocolate ganache, a fruity compote, or nuts. Flavor: Pumpkin
Chocolate Cupcake
Chocolate fluffy cake topped with chocolate frosting. Sold individually or in packs of 4
Chocolate Cupcake 4-pack
Flourless Chocolate Torte
This dessert might fool you with its size, but it’s packing an intense chocolate flavor. Gluten Free and Nut Free
French Macaron 5pack
Assorted buttercream flavors sandwiched between two delicate meringue cookies. Sold individually or in packs of 5. Gluten Free Flavors: Cinnamon, Pumpkin, Cream Cheese, Chocolate, & Apple
French Macaron Individual
Haystack
A mound of toasted coconut dipped in semisweet French chocolate. Also known as a coconut macaroon. Gluten Free
Lemon Bar
An almond shortbread crust with tart lemon curd filling. The perfect balance of sweet and sour
Pecan Pie
Everything you love about pecan pie in a delightful 3 bites.
Apple Spiced 4-pack
Fluffy cake topped with frosting. Flavors change seasonally. Sold individually or in packs of 4 Seasonal Cupcake: Almond Amaretto
Toffee Bag
Sticky, crunchy, snappy, chewy toffee. Made with dark chocolate and sliced almonds. Gluten Free
Mixed Cupcakes
Peanut Butter Tart
Pastry
Croissant
The traditional flaky, buttery French pastry. All of our dough is laminated in house, with love
Pain au Chocolate
This chocolate croissant or chocolatine includes 2 batons of Noel French chocolate wrapped inside our traditional croissant dough.
Almond Croissant
Double baked croissant with almond pastry cream filling. Topped with powdered sugar and almonds.
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Double baked pain au chocolat with almond pastry cream filling. Topped with powdered sugar and almonds.
Mixed Berry Danish
Pronounced dan-whah. Our danishes are made with our signature croissant dough and filled with vanilla pastry cream and berries
Pecan Roll Individual
Fluffy cinnamon rolls covered in pecans and a caramelized brown sugar glaze. Sold individually or in pans of 4. Made with Twin Spring Pecans
Cinnamon Roll Individual
Sweet dough with cinnamon, sugar, and spices. Topped with rich cream cheese frosting. Sold individually or in pans of 4. Extra frosting available for purchase.
Pain aux Raisin
Two types of rum-soaked raisins, rolled up into a spiral of flaky croissant dough
Seasonal Danish
Pronounced dan-whah. Our danishes are made with our signature croissant dough and filled with vanilla pastry cream, berries, or other seasonal flavors. Seasonal Flavor: Strawberry Lemonade
Scone
Tender cream scone with seasonal flavors. Seasonal Flavor: Cranberry Lemon
Pecan Roll Pan
