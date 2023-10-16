Bread

White Sourdough Miche

$7.00Out of stock

Mildly sour with notes of sour cream or cottage cheese. Perfect with jams or butter. Use to make dressing/croutons or grilled cheese sandwiches. White enriched unbleached bread flour, water, sea salt, starter Vegan

Whole Wheat Sourdough Miche

$8.00

Moderate sour flavor, slightly stronger than the White Sourdough with a wheaty counterpart. Pair with roasted or grilled meats and creamy soups. White enriched unbleached bread flour, stone-ground wheat flour, water, sea salt, starter. Made with locally-sourced flour from Miller Dohrmann Farm's Glenn wheat berries. Vegan

Rustic Country Miche

$7.00

Earthy and robust, like a mushroom. Essence of balsamic vinegar, smoky. Thick chewy crust. Good with any soup, especially creamy (mushroom) soups. Soft cheeses, preserved meats (prosciutto, hard sausages) or red wine. White enriched unbleached bread flour, medium rye flour, water, sea salt, yeast, starter Vegan

Baguette White

$4.00

Nutty, buttery aftertaste with a thin crust. Most versatile bread. Good for crostini, bruschetta, table bread, with soups or sandwiches. White enriched unbleached bread flour, water, sea salt, yeast Vegan

Parisian

$6.00

Nutty, buttery aftertaste with a thin crust. Most versatile bread. Good for crostini, bruschetta, table bread, with soups or sandwiches. White enriched unbleached bread flour, water, sea salt, yeast Vegan

Honey Whole Wheat Pan Loaf

$6.00Out of stock

A blend of whole wheat and white yeasted doughs with a thin crust. A surefire way to get whole grains into a picky eater’s lunchbox. Toast and top with arugula and an over-easy egg. White enriched unbleached bread flour, stone-ground wheat flour, water, honey, sea salt, starter. Made with locally-sourced flour from Miller Dohrmann Farm's Glenn wheat berries. Vegan-ish

Multigrain Pan Loaf

$5.00

Light yet hearty. Works well for lunch sandwiches, especially ones piled high with veggies or alfalfa sprouts. Amazing when toasted! Try it for grilled cheese or morning toast with butter, hummus, avocado, or nut butter. White enriched unbleached bread flour, water, multigrain mix (winter wheat, soft white wheat, corn, barley, oats, rye, millet, flaxseed and buckwheat), sea salt, yeast Vegan

Ciabatta 6 pack

$6.00

Light flavor, soft open crumb, hints of Yukon Gold potatoes and yogurt. Great for grilled sandwiches or a bratwurst bun. White enriched unbleached bread flour, water, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, yeast Vegan

Pizza Crust

$7.00Out of stock

Subtle flavor, with airy crumb. Crisps easily on oven rack, pizza stone, or grill. Keep 'em in the freezer for easy storage. Delicious with arugula or microgreens as a finish. White enriched unbleached bread flour, water, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, yeast Vegan

Dessert

Cheesecake

$4.00Out of stock

Three layered dessert with a graham cracker crust, deliciously rich tangy sweet cream cheese filling and topped with either chocolate ganache, a fruity compote, or nuts. Flavor: Pumpkin

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.00

Chocolate fluffy cake topped with chocolate frosting. Sold individually or in packs of 4

Chocolate Cupcake 4-pack

$10.00

Chocolate fluffy cake topped with chocolate frosting. Sold individually or in packs of 4

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$4.00

This dessert might fool you with its size, but it’s packing an intense chocolate flavor. Gluten Free and Nut Free

French Macaron 5pack

$10.00Out of stock

Assorted buttercream flavors sandwiched between two delicate meringue cookies. Sold individually or in packs of 5. Gluten Free Flavors: Cinnamon, Pumpkin, Cream Cheese, Chocolate, & Apple

French Macaron Individual

$2.25

Assorted buttercream flavors sandwiched between two delicate meringue cookies. Sold individually or in packs of 5. Gluten Free Flavors: Cinnamon, Pumpkin, Cream Cheese, Chocolate, & Apple

Haystack

$2.00

A mound of toasted coconut dipped in semisweet French chocolate. Also known as a coconut macaroon. Gluten Free

Lemon Bar

$3.00

An almond shortbread crust with tart lemon curd filling. The perfect balance of sweet and sour

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Everything you love about pecan pie in a delightful 3 bites.

Apple Spiced 4-pack

$12.00Out of stock

Apple Spiced Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Fluffy cake topped with frosting. Flavors change seasonally. Sold individually or in packs of 4 Seasonal Cupcake: Almond Amaretto

Toffee Bag

$6.50

Sticky, crunchy, snappy, chewy toffee. Made with dark chocolate and sliced almonds. Gluten Free

Mixed Cupcakes

$11.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Tart

$6.00

Pastry

Croissant

$2.75

The traditional flaky, buttery French pastry. All of our dough is laminated in house, with love

Pain au Chocolate

$3.25

This chocolate croissant or chocolatine includes 2 batons of Noel French chocolate wrapped inside our traditional croissant dough.

Almond Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Double baked croissant with almond pastry cream filling. Topped with powdered sugar and almonds.

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Double baked pain au chocolat with almond pastry cream filling. Topped with powdered sugar and almonds.

Mixed Berry Danish

$3.75

Pronounced dan-whah. Our danishes are made with our signature croissant dough and filled with vanilla pastry cream and berries

Pecan Roll Individual

$4.00Out of stock

Fluffy cinnamon rolls covered in pecans and a caramelized brown sugar glaze. Sold individually or in pans of 4. Made with Twin Spring Pecans

Cinnamon Roll Individual

$3.50

Sweet dough with cinnamon, sugar, and spices. Topped with rich cream cheese frosting. Sold individually or in pans of 4. Extra frosting available for purchase.

Pain aux Raisin

$3.25

Two types of rum-soaked raisins, rolled up into a spiral of flaky croissant dough

Seasonal Danish

$3.50

Pronounced dan-whah. Our danishes are made with our signature croissant dough and filled with vanilla pastry cream, berries, or other seasonal flavors. Seasonal Flavor: Strawberry Lemonade

Scone

$2.50Out of stock

Tender cream scone with seasonal flavors. Seasonal Flavor: Cranberry Lemon

Pecan Roll Pan

$12.00Out of stock

Fluffy cinnamon rolls covered in pecans and a caramelized brown sugar glaze. Sold individually or in pans of 4. Made with Twin Spring Pecans

Cinnamon Roll Pan

$10.00Out of stock
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.50
Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

$2.50
Extra Frosting 8 oz.

$3.00

Cruffin/Muffin

$4.00Out of stock