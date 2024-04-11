Le Sud
Dinner Menu
Small Plates
- French Onion Soup$12.00
Gruyere cheese, brandy, and French baguette
- Burrata$19.00
Confit cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic, fig balsamic, and crostinis
- Spanish Octopus$21.00
Crispy smoked potatoes with beef butter and sumac, Calabrian pepper aioli, lemon preserves, and frisee
- Rustic Ciabatta$6.00
Chef's selection of sweet & savory butters
- Rustic Baguettes$6.00
Chef's selection of sweet & savory butters
- Moroccan Lamb Meatballs$15.00
Tomato sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano, and herbs of provence
- Escargot Au Gratin$16.00
Baked melted cheese, garlic butter, and crostinis
- Tirokafteri$14.00
Spicy whipped feta & Calabrian pepper, parsley, roasted pine nuts, and grilled pita
Salads
- Le Bleue$16.00
Kale, red grapes, radicchio, roasted butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, blue cheese, and berry vinaigrette
- Harvest Greens$17.00
Grilled Granny Smith apple, goat cheese, shaved fennel, mint leaves, toasted pecans, and orange vinaigrette
- Santorini$16.00
Baby arugula, Greek feta, Mediterranean olives, shaved radishes, sun-dried tomatoes, cucumber, garbanzo beans with ras el hanout, and lemon-mint vinaigrette
- Caprese Salad$15.00
Heirloom Tomatoes, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Ciliegina Mozzerella, Nut-Free Pesto.
Large Plates
- Steak & Frites$35.00
8 oz New York strip, maitre d' butter, frites, and black garlic aioli. This item is cooked to order: consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medica
- Filet Mignon$39.00
Smash potato, beef butter, herbs d' provence, and bordelaise glaze. This item is cooked to order: consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical c
- Seared Scallops$33.00
Wild caught Maine scallops, black lentils, chorizo broth, and asparagus spears
- Wood-Grilled Tri-Blend Burger$19.00
Gruyere, caramelized onions, frisée, garlic aioli, brioche bun, and pommes frites. This item is cooked to order: consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have ce
- Presa Iberico Pork$34.00
8 oz of Spanish Iberico, white truffle, Parmigiano Reggiano, mashed potato, apricot chutney, micro herbs and fresh shaved radishes. This item is cooked to order: consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your ris
- Moroccan Chicken Tagine$27.00
Tagine broth with shallot, garlic, olives, apricots, raisins, and fennel, pearl couscous, chicken thighs and drum
- Duck Breast$36.00
Rohan farms duck, butternut squash puree, crispy potatoes, and cranberry sauce. This item is cooked to order: consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certa
- Lamb Osso Buco$35.00
Braised lamb, tomato braising reduction sauce, and creamy polenta
- Mussels Provencal$24.00
Pickled-curried fennel, fire roasted tomatoes, shaved garlic, shallots, smoked paprika, herbs de provence, grilled lemon, and house-made spiced pita
- Grilled Branzino$36.00
Mediterranean wild caught, tabbouleh salad, romesco sauce, and grilled lemon
- Atlantic Swordfish$32.00
Pan-seared wild-caught, fondant potato, shiitake mushrooms, peas, sautéed with herb butter sauce
Pasta
- Crab Spag$27.00
Jumbo crab, garlic chili, shallots, fresh basil, and Parmigiano Reggiano
- Lamb Pappardelle$26.00
Lamb ragu, roasted tomatoes, mint, ricotta cheese, and sliced almonds
- Truffle & Mushroom Tagliatelle$23.00
Cremini mushroom, shaved Pecorino, and truffle peels
- Potato Gnocchi with Shrimp$29.00
Sweet potato, spinach, Parmigiano Reggiano, and fresh sage
Sides
- Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Pan-seared garlic, shallots, pickled red onion, and feta cheese
- Parmesan-Garlic Frites$9.00
Fine herbs and lemon garlic aioli
- Smashed Potatoes$9.00
Beef butter and fresh herbs de provence
- Haricot Vert$12.00
Sun-dried tomatoes, shaved almonds, lemon juice, garlic, and shallots
- Roasted Veggies$9.00
Seasonal vegetables, garlic, shallots, butter, lemon juice, herbs de provence, and za'atar
- Side Pita$3.00
Desserts
Kids Menu
Family Meals
Family Meal
- STEAK FRITES FAMILY MEAL$85.00
New York Strip, Maitre d’ Butter, Skin On Frites, Black Garlic Aioli. The meal comes with side of potatoes and vegetables.
- MOROCCAN CHICKEN TAGINE (GLUTEN FREE)$75.00
Moroccan Chicken Tagine Broth, Olives, Apricots, Raisins, Fennel, Israeli Couscous, Chicken Thighs.
- PAN-SEARED SWORDFISH (GFLUTEN FREE)$85.00
Pan seared Wild Caught, Fondant Potato, Shiitake Mushrooms, Peas, Sauteed with Herb Butter Sauce
- GRILLED BRANZINO FAMILY MEAL$85.00
Mediterranean Wild Caught, Tabbouleh Salad, Romesco Sauce, Grilled Lemon.
- POTATO GNOCCHI WITH SHRIMP FAMILY MEAL$85.00
Potato Gnocchi With Shrimp (GF) Sweet Potato, Spinach, Parmigiano Reggiano, Fresh Sage
- TRUFFLE & MUSHROOM TAGLIATELLE FAMILY MEAL$70.00
Truffle & Mushroom Tagliatelle (VEG) Cremini Mushroom, Shaved Pecorino, Truffle Peels. Vegetarian.
- LAMB PAPPARDELLE FAMILY MEAL$85.00
- CRAB SPAG$79.00
Crab Spag Jumbo Crab, Garlic Chili, Shallots, Fresh Basil, Parmigiano Reggiano