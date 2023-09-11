The League Kitchen and Tavern 807-League Bee Cave
BEGINNINGS
Appetizer Special
Crab Cake : Pan Seared Crab Cake--Red Pepper Remoulade--Spring Mix Salad
Coconut Shrimp
coconut tempura battered - red chili lime glaze
Fried Pickles
horseradish pickle chips – wing sauce - bleu cheese crumbles
Grilled Wings
house-made brooklyn bbq or buffalo sauce
Meatloaf Bites
chipotle ketchup – mashed potatoes
Onion Rings App
Short Rib Skins
Feature Appetizer 1 : Potato skin --Short Rib--Horseradish Sour Cream--Cheddar--Chive
Spinach Artichoke Dip
spinach – cream – Parmesan – tortilla chips
Truffle Deviled Eggs
house-made truffle deviled eggs, tobiko, truffle potato chip, truffle salt
Tuna Tartare Tacos
tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, wonton shell
FOLIAGE/SOUP
Cobb
artisan greens – rotisserie turkey - bleu cheese crumbles – avocado – tomatoes - sugar cured bacon – hard boiled egg – ranch
Kale Caesar
baby kale – croutons – pumpkin seeds – caesar dressing – parmesan cheese. Add your choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Salmon.
Shrimp Cilantro Lime Salad
grilled shrimp – artisan greens – avocado - charred corn – black beans – red onions - cherry tomatoes – jicama – tortilla strip – cilantro lime vinaigrette
Steak Salad
grilled sirloin – artisan greens – bleu cheese - pickled baby beets – tabasco shoestring onions - mustard vinaigrette
Tomato Basil Soup
pureed tomatoes – garlic – fresh basil – evoo
Chicken Jalapeno Soup
chicken broth, chicken, jalapeño, carrots, tortilla strips, cilantro
MAIN ATTRACTIONS
Fish Special
Fried Catfish : Cornmeal Breaded Catfish--Malted Tartar Sauce--Sweet Corn Hushpuppies--French Fries
Meat Special
Short Rib Beef Stroganoff : Braised Short Rib-- Egg Noodles--Sour Cream--Mushrooms--Au Jus
Prime Rib - THURSDAY ONLY
Served with mashers, sauteed mushrooms, rosemary au jus, and horseradish sour cream.
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
tuna, rice, cucumber, avocado, pineapple, cabbage slaw, sesame seeds, nori
Breakfast Anytime
3 eggs your way – honey buttermilk biscuit and jalapeño gravy – sugar cured bacon – hashbrowns
Chicken Fried Pork Chop
mashers – jalapeño gravy
Chicken Pot Pie
pulled chicken, puff pastry, carrots, potatoes, peas, savory cream sauce
Chipotle Glazed Meatloaf
House-made -beef and pork mixture – mashers – jalapeño gravy – Chipotle ketchup
Fat Tire Fish And Chips
beer battered cod – house-cut fries - malted tartar sauce
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Ginger Broccoli– Fresno chili vinaigrette
Herbed Rotisserie Chicken-GF
house roasted – fresh herb dredged – sweet potato
Short Rib
boneless short rib, mashers, beef gravy, roasted carrots & onions
Steak Frites
Grilled coulotte – Maitre D Butter – Hand-cut Fries
BUTCHER & BAKER
Burger of the Month
Cheesesteak with VooDoo Ranger Whiz : Shaved Steak, Sweet Peppers and Onions, Voodoo Ranger Cheese Whiz, Hoagie
Club
rotisserie turkey – sugar cured bacon - white cheddar – lettuce – tomato – aioli - sourdough bread
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
sourdough – sharp cheddar – american cheese - muenster – tomato basil soup
Prime Rib Sandwich
shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus
Southern Burger
sugar cured bacon – cheddar - tabasco shoestring onions – brooklyn bbq sauce
The Society Burger
lettuce – tomato – onion – horseradish pickle add a fried egg for an additional $1.99
Veggie Burger
black bean & sweet corn patty – lettuce – tomato - onion – avocado
CONFECTIONARY
Fried Banana Split
(feeds two) sweet tempura fried banana, vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauce, whipped cream, cherry
G-Ma’s Old Fashioned Dump Cake
traditional ww1-era dump cake – deconstructed with toffee chips & pecans – vanilla bean ice cream
Strawberry Shortcake
pound cake, strawberries, whipped cream
KID'S
Kids Chicken Strips
Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.
Kids Corn Dog
7 corn dog nuggets. Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.
Kids Fish ‘n Chips
Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.
Kids Mac 'n Cheese
Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.
Kids Pizza
Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.
Kids Drink
Kids Fries
Kids Fruit
Kids Side Mac & Cheese
Kids Salad
COUNTERPARTS
Baked Sweet Potato
Gluten-Free
Biscuits and Gravy (2)
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Gluten-Free
Coleslaw
Gluten-Free
Hand Cut Fries
Ginger Broccoli
Gluten-Free
Hash Browns
Mac & Cheese
Fat Tire Battered Onion Rings
Side Kale Caesar
baby kale – croutons – pumpkin seeds – caesar dressing – parmesan cheese
Side Salad
Truffle Fries
Yukon Mashers
Gluten-Free
BRUNCH ENTREES - 11:00AM to 2:00pm / served on saturdays & sundays only
Brunch Burger
Half Pound ground Brisket & Chuck Patty--Ham--Bacon--Gouda--Fried Egg--Aioli--Home Fries
Chicken Fried Pork Chop & Eggs
Chicken Fried Pork Chop--Home Fries--Fried Eggs--Jalapeno Gravy
Eggs Benedict
english muffin – ham – poached eggs - hollandaise - fruit
Kale Florentine Omelette
Kale--Tomato--Mozzarella--Home Fries--Toast
Lonnie's Chicken & Waffles
Champagne Waffle--Lonnie's Famous Fried Chicken Breast--Honey Butter--Hot Sauce
Sausage & Bacon Omelette
Hudson's Breakfast Sausage--Bacon--Cheddar--Home Fries--Toast
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
Avocado Mash--Smoked Salmon--Sprouts--Cherry Tomato--Pickled Onion--Fried Eggs--Cracked Black Pepper--Toasted Boule--Fruit
Steak & Eggs
coulotte – fried eggs – hash browns - chipotle beurre blanc
Truffle Honey Chicken & Biscuit
honey buttermilk biscuit – fried chicken jalapeño gravy – truffle honey - fruit
BRUNCH SIDES - 11:00AM to 2:00pm / served on saturdays & sundays only
A LA CARTE
Aioli-a la carte
American Cheese-a la carte
Apple Cider Vinaigrette-a la carte
Avocado-a la carte
Bacon-a la carte
BBQ Sauce-a la carte
Beef Patty-a la carte
Beets-a la carte
Bleu Cheese Crumbles-a la carte
Bleu Cheese Dressing-a la carte
Bread-a la carte
Buffalo-a la carte
Cherry Tomatoes-a la carte
Chicken-Grilled-a la carte
Cilantro Lime Dressing-a la carte
Cocktail Sauce-a la carte
Fresno Vinegrette-a la carte
Fruit-a la carte
Honey Mustard Vinagrette-a la carte
Horse Cream-a la carte
Jalapeno Gravy-a la carte
Jalapenos-a la carte
Mushrooms Raw-a la carte
Mustard Vinigrette-a la carte
Olives-a la carte
Onions Raw-a la carte
Onions Sauteed-a la carte
Pickles-a la carte
Ranch Dressing-a la carte
Red Wine Vinaigrette-a la carte
Roasted Peppers-a la carte
Full Salmon-a la carte
Shrimp-Grilled-a la carte
Spinach-a la carte
Tomatoes-a la carte
Turkey-a la carte
DRINK KITS
Margarita Flask
Cointreau, Agave, Lime Juice, and Espolon Tequila. Serves two.
Moscow Mule Flask
Ginger beer, lime juice, svedka vodka. Serves two.
Old Fashioned Flask
Angostora Bitters, Simple Syrup, Old Olverholt Rye. Serves two.
Ruby Cosmo Flask
deep eddy ruby red vodka – fresh lime cointreau – cranberry juice. Serves 2.