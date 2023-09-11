BEGINNINGS

Appetizer Special

$21.99

Crab Cake : Pan Seared Crab Cake--Red Pepper Remoulade--Spring Mix Salad

Coconut Shrimp

$16.99

coconut tempura battered - red chili lime glaze

Fried Pickles

$9.99

horseradish pickle chips – wing sauce - bleu cheese crumbles

Grilled Wings

$14.99

house-made brooklyn bbq or buffalo sauce

Meatloaf Bites

$13.99

chipotle ketchup – mashed potatoes

Onion Rings App

$11.99
Short Rib Skins

$16.99

Feature Appetizer 1 : Potato skin --Short Rib--Horseradish Sour Cream--Cheddar--Chive

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.99

spinach – cream – Parmesan – tortilla chips

Truffle Deviled Eggs

$12.99

house-made truffle deviled eggs, tobiko, truffle potato chip, truffle salt

Tuna Tartare Tacos

$16.99

tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, wonton shell

FOLIAGE/SOUP

Cobb

$16.99

artisan greens – rotisserie turkey - bleu cheese crumbles – avocado – tomatoes - sugar cured bacon – hard boiled egg – ranch

Kale Caesar

$13.99

baby kale – croutons – pumpkin seeds – caesar dressing – parmesan cheese. Add your choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Salmon.

Shrimp Cilantro Lime Salad

$18.99

grilled shrimp – artisan greens – avocado - charred corn – black beans – red onions - cherry tomatoes – jicama – tortilla strip – cilantro lime vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$21.99

grilled sirloin – artisan greens – bleu cheese - pickled baby beets – tabasco shoestring onions - mustard vinaigrette

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.99+

pureed tomatoes – garlic – fresh basil – evoo

Chicken Jalapeno Soup

$5.99+

chicken broth, chicken, jalapeño, carrots, tortilla strips, cilantro

MAIN ATTRACTIONS

Fish Special

$19.99

Fried Catfish : Cornmeal Breaded Catfish--Malted Tartar Sauce--Sweet Corn Hushpuppies--French Fries

Meat Special

$22.99

Short Rib Beef Stroganoff : Braised Short Rib-- Egg Noodles--Sour Cream--Mushrooms--Au Jus

Prime Rib - THURSDAY ONLY

$34.99+Out of stock

Served with mashers, sauteed mushrooms, rosemary au jus, and horseradish sour cream.

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$26.99

tuna, rice, cucumber, avocado, pineapple, cabbage slaw, sesame seeds, nori

Breakfast Anytime

$14.99

3 eggs your way – honey buttermilk biscuit and jalapeño gravy – sugar cured bacon – hashbrowns

Chicken Fried Pork Chop

$19.99

mashers – jalapeño gravy

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.99

pulled chicken, puff pastry, carrots, potatoes, peas, savory cream sauce

Chipotle Glazed Meatloaf

$19.99

House-made -beef and pork mixture – mashers – jalapeño gravy – Chipotle ketchup

Fat Tire Fish And Chips

$19.99

beer battered cod – house-cut fries - malted tartar sauce

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$26.99

Ginger Broccoli– Fresno chili vinaigrette

Herbed Rotisserie Chicken-GF

$17.99

house roasted – fresh herb dredged – sweet potato

Short Rib

$36.99

boneless short rib, mashers, beef gravy, roasted carrots & onions

Steak Frites

$34.99

Grilled coulotte – Maitre D Butter – Hand-cut Fries

BUTCHER & BAKER

Burger of the Month

$19.99

Cheesesteak with VooDoo Ranger Whiz : Shaved Steak, Sweet Peppers and Onions, Voodoo Ranger Cheese Whiz, Hoagie

Club

$17.99

rotisserie turkey – sugar cured bacon - white cheddar – lettuce – tomato – aioli - sourdough bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$13.99

sourdough – sharp cheddar – american cheese - muenster – tomato basil soup

Prime Rib Sandwich

$19.99

shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus

Southern Burger

$17.99

sugar cured bacon – cheddar - tabasco shoestring onions – brooklyn bbq sauce

The Society Burger

$15.99

lettuce – tomato – onion – horseradish pickle add a fried egg for an additional $1.99

Veggie Burger

$15.99

black bean & sweet corn patty – lettuce – tomato - onion – avocado

CONFECTIONARY

Fried Banana Split

$10.99

(feeds two) sweet tempura fried banana, vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauce, whipped cream, cherry

G-Ma’s Old Fashioned Dump Cake

$9.99

traditional ww1-era dump cake – deconstructed with toffee chips & pecans – vanilla bean ice cream

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.99

pound cake, strawberries, whipped cream

KID'S

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.99

Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.

Kids Corn Dog

$8.99

7 corn dog nuggets. Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.

Kids Fish ‘n Chips

$8.99

Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.

Kids Mac 'n Cheese

$8.99

Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.

Kids Pizza

$8.99

Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.

Kids Drink

$1.00

Kids Fries

$1.99
Kids Fruit

$2.99
Kids Side Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Kids Salad

$1.99Out of stock

COUNTERPARTS

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.99

Gluten-Free

Biscuits and Gravy (2)

$5.99
Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$6.99

Gluten-Free

Coleslaw

$4.99

Gluten-Free

Hand Cut Fries

$4.99
Ginger Broccoli

$4.99

Gluten-Free

Hash Browns

$3.99
Mac & Cheese

$5.99
Fat Tire Battered Onion Rings

$6.99

Side Kale Caesar

$4.99

baby kale – croutons – pumpkin seeds – caesar dressing – parmesan cheese

Side Salad

$4.99
Truffle Fries

$9.99
Yukon Mashers

$4.99

Gluten-Free

BRUNCH ENTREES - 11:00AM to 2:00pm / served on saturdays & sundays only

Breakfast Anytime

$14.99

3 eggs your way – honey buttermilk biscuit and jalapeño gravy – sugar cured bacon – hashbrowns

Brunch Burger

$18.99

Half Pound ground Brisket & Chuck Patty--Ham--Bacon--Gouda--Fried Egg--Aioli--Home Fries

Chicken Fried Pork Chop & Eggs

$19.99

Chicken Fried Pork Chop--Home Fries--Fried Eggs--Jalapeno Gravy

Eggs Benedict

$16.99

english muffin – ham – poached eggs - hollandaise - fruit

Kale Florentine Omelette

$12.99

Kale--Tomato--Mozzarella--Home Fries--Toast

Lonnie's Chicken & Waffles

$18.99

Champagne Waffle--Lonnie's Famous Fried Chicken Breast--Honey Butter--Hot Sauce

Sausage & Bacon Omelette

$13.99

Hudson's Breakfast Sausage--Bacon--Cheddar--Home Fries--Toast

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$17.99

Avocado Mash--Smoked Salmon--Sprouts--Cherry Tomato--Pickled Onion--Fried Eggs--Cracked Black Pepper--Toasted Boule--Fruit

Steak & Eggs

$20.99

coulotte – fried eggs – hash browns - chipotle beurre blanc

Truffle Honey Chicken & Biscuit

$13.99

honey buttermilk biscuit – fried chicken jalapeño gravy – truffle honey - fruit

BRUNCH SIDES - 11:00AM to 2:00pm / served on saturdays & sundays only

Sugar-Cured Bacon

$3.99
Biscuit

$1.99
Two Eggs Any Way

$3.99
Home Fries

$3.99
Fruit

$4.99
Breakfast Sausage

$3.99
Toast

$1.99

A LA CARTE

Aioli-a la carte

$0.49

American Cheese-a la carte

$0.99

Apple Cider Vinaigrette-a la carte

$0.49Out of stock

Avocado-a la carte

$1.99

Bacon-a la carte

$3.99

BBQ Sauce-a la carte

$0.49

Beef Patty-a la carte

$6.99

Beets-a la carte

$0.49

Bleu Cheese Crumbles-a la carte

$0.99

Bleu Cheese Dressing-a la carte

$0.49

Bread-a la carte

$1.99

Buffalo-a la carte

$0.49

Cherry Tomatoes-a la carte

$0.49

Chicken-Grilled-a la carte

$7.99

Cilantro Lime Dressing-a la carte

$0.49

Cocktail Sauce-a la carte

$0.49

Fresno Vinegrette-a la carte

$0.49

Fruit-a la carte

$4.99

Honey Mustard Vinagrette-a la carte

$0.49

Horse Cream-a la carte

$0.49

Jalapeno Gravy-a la carte

$1.99

Jalapenos-a la carte

$0.49

Mushrooms Raw-a la carte

$0.49

Mustard Vinigrette-a la carte

$0.49

Olives-a la carte

$0.49

Onions Raw-a la carte

$0.49

Onions Sauteed-a la carte

$0.49

Pickles-a la carte

$0.49

Ranch Dressing-a la carte

$0.49

Red Wine Vinaigrette-a la carte

$0.49Out of stock

Roasted Peppers-a la carte

$0.49Out of stock

Full Salmon-a la carte

$15.99

Shrimp-Grilled-a la carte

$8.99

Spinach-a la carte

$0.49

Tomatoes-a la carte

$0.49

Turkey-a la carte

$1.99

DRINK KITS

Margarita Flask

$18.00

Cointreau, Agave, Lime Juice, and Espolon Tequila. Serves two.

Moscow Mule Flask

$18.00

Ginger beer, lime juice, svedka vodka. Serves two.

Old Fashioned Flask

$18.00

Angostora Bitters, Simple Syrup, Old Olverholt Rye. Serves two.

Ruby Cosmo Flask

$18.00

deep eddy ruby red vodka – fresh lime cointreau – cranberry juice. Serves 2.

NA Bev

Water/No Bev

Barq's Rootbeer

$3.29

Aqua Panna

$3.29

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Bottled Water

$3.29

Coffee

$3.29

Coke

$3.29

Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Ginger Ale

$3.29

Grapefruit Juice

$3.29

Hot Cocoa

$3.29

Hot Tea

$3.29

Iced Tea

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Milk

$3.29

Milk-Choc

$3.29

O.J.

$3.29

Orange Fanta

$3.29

Pineapple Juice

$3.29

Red Bull

$4.50

Richard's Flat

$2.50

Richard's Sparkling

$2.50

Roy Rogers (Kid's)

$3.29

Shirley Temple (Kid's)

$3.29

Soda Water

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Tomato Juice

$3.29

Can Beer

Austin East Ciders can

$6.00

Karbach Hopadillo IPA can

$5.00

Lone Star Tall Boy can

$4.00

McConauhaze can

$6.00

ABW Peacemaker Extra Pale Ale can

$5.00

ABW Pearl Snap German Pils can

$5.00

Independence Power and Light Pale Ale can

$5.00

Twisted X Gulf can

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry can

$5.00

Bottled Beer

120 min IPA BT

$18.00

Abita Amber BT

$5.00

Bud Light BT

$4.00

Budweiser BT

$4.00

Coors Light BT

$4.00

Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA BT

$7.00Out of stock

Fat Tire Amber Ale BT

$5.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer BT

$5.00

Heineken BT

$5.00

Independence Stash IPA BT

$5.00Out of stock

Karbach Crawford Bock BT

$5.00

Michelob Ultra BT

$4.00

Miller Lite-Bottle

$4.00

Omission IPA Gluten Free BT

$5.00

O’Doul’s BT

$4.00

Real Ale Devil’s Back Bone Tripel BT

$5.00Out of stock

Saint Arnold Lawnmower BT

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager BT

$5.00

Shiner Bock BT

$4.00

Sierra Nevada BT

$5.00

Stella Artois BT

$5.00

Unibroue La Fin Du Monde Tripel BT

$7.00Out of stock

Yuengling BT

$4.00

Wine-Bottles

Austin Hope Cab BT

$76.00

Caravan Red Blend

$120.00

Caymus Cab BT

$190.00

Cherry Pie Pinot Noir BT

$52.00

Ciola's Chianti Classico BT

$56.00

Ciola's Private Collection Super Tuscan Blend BT

$56.00

Coppola Blue Diamond Merlot BT

$40.00

Coppola Votre Sante Pinot Noir BT

$40.00

Darioush Cabernet Sauvignon BT

$250.00Out of stock

Decoy Cab BT

$60.00

Il Fauno Super Tuscan BT

$72.00

La Posta Pizzella Malbec BT

$40.00

Louis Latour Mercurey Pinot Noir BT

$90.00

Paraduxx BT

$95.00

Seghesio Zin BT

$56.00

Siduri Pinot Noir BT

$70.00

Silver Oak Cab BT

$170.00Out of stock

The Prisoner Red Blend BT

$95.00

Wine of Substance BT

$44.00

Avissi Prosecco BT

$40.00

Clean Slate Riesling BT

$32.00

Conundrum White Blend BT

$48.00

Domaine des Coltabards Sancerre BT

$72.00

Far Niente Chardonnay BT

$150.00Out of stock

GH Mumm BT

$90.00

Halter Ranch Grenache Blanc BT

$60.00

Gerard Bertrand Rose BT

$44.00

Hampton Water BT

$56.00

Joel Gott Sauv Blanc BT

$36.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc BT

$48.00

La Crema Chard BT

$48.00

Louis Latour Chard BT

$76.00

Lucien Albrecht BT

$48.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chard BT

$56.00

Trefethen Chardonnay BT

$60.00

Veuve Clicquot Champagne BT

$90.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio BT

$32.00

Château Certon De May Bordeaux BT

$300.00

Cristal Champagne BT

$500.00

Gaja Brunello BT

$250.00Out of stock

Occidentle Pinot Noir BT

$150.00Out of stock

Perrier-Jouet Brut BT

$150.00Out of stock

Tignanello Super Tuscan BT

$300.00Out of stock