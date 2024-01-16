2x points now for loyalty members
Lebanese Grill Troy
Appetizers
- Small Hummus$8.00
- Large Hummus$11.00
- Hummus with Pine nuts$15.00
- Hummus with Chicken$16.00
- Hummus with Lamb$17.00
- Starter Combo$16.00
Hummus, Baba, Tabouli
- Small Baba Ghanouj$9.00
- Large Baba Ghanouj$12.00
- Small Tzadziki$7.00
- Large Tzadziki$10.00
- Small Labneh$8.00
- Large Labneh$11.00
- Small Falafel Plate$8.00
3 Pieces
- Large Falafel Plate$10.00
6 Pieces
- Veggie Grape Leaves$12.00
- Lamb Grape Leaves$13.00
- Cheese Arayis$10.00
- Cheese Rolls$8.00
- Spinach Pies$6.00
- Cauliflower$10.00
- Fried Kibbie Balls$12.00
- KIbbie Nayee (Raw)$18.00
- 6 pcs Lebanese Wings$10.00
- 12 pcs Lebanese Wings$18.00
- Lebanese Shrimp$16.00
- Sojok$16.00
- 1/2 SPICY HUMMUS$9.00
- LG. SPICY HUMMUS$12.00
- 1/2 GARLICY HUMMUS$9.00
- LG. GARLICY HUMMUS$12.00
- HUMMUS W/VEGGIES$16.00
Sides
- Mini Garlic$2.00
- Side Garlic$3.00
- Cup Garlic$6.00
- Bowl Garlic$10.00
- 1/2 Dozen Hot Bread$5.50
- Dozen Hot Bread$7.50
- Side Feta$3.50
- Roasted Potatoes$8.00
- Small Rice$3.00
- Large Rice$5.00
- Small Fries$4.00
- Large Fries$7.00
- Grilled Veggies$7.00
- Raw Veggies$7.00
- Side Pickles and Turnips$5.00
- Pint House Dressing$8.00
- Quart House Dressing$15.00
POULTRY
- Chicken Shawarma$22.00
- Chicken Shawarma w/ Hummus$24.00
- Shish Tawook$23.00
Chicken Kabob
- Sautéed Hummus w/ Chicken$23.00
Chicken tips sauteed with pine nuts, garlic & house seasoning
- Frank Chicken$24.00
Chicken kabob sauteed with lemon & garlic sauce
- Lemon Oregano Chicken$24.00
Chicken kabob sauteed with our house lemon oregano sauce
- Chicken Kafta$22.00
Ground chicken, mixed with parsley, onion, & spices & charbroiled
- Deboned Chicken$22.00
Boneless Chicken breast & thigh marinated & charbroiled. (White meat only, Extra charge)
- Mediterranean Chicken$24.00
Chicken breast with our homemade Mediterranean sauce
- Chicken Cream Chops$22.00
Fried breaded chicken breast
- Sautéed Chicken Ghallaba$23.00
Sauteed chicken tips, with onion, green pepper, carrot, mushroom, tomato, garlic, & house seasoning
- Chicken Sautéed w/ Mushrooms$23.00
Sauteed chicken tips, with fresh mushroom, garlic & house seasoning
- Sautéed Chicken Curry$23.00
Sauteed chicken tips, with onion, green pepper, carrot, mushroom, tomato, garlic, & Curry seasoning
BEEF & LAMB
BEEF, LAMB, CHOPS
- Meat Shawarma$24.00
- Meat Shawarma with Hummus$26.00
- Shish Kafta$24.00
Ground lamb or beef, mixed with parsley, onion, & spices & charbroiled, & side tahini sauce
- Hummus with Sautéed Lamb$24.00
Lamb tips sauteed with pine nuts, garlic & house seasoning
- Shish Kabob Tenderloin$26.00
Mixed Freshly cut & seasoned. Charbroiled
- Beef or Lamb Sautéed with Mushrooms$24.00
Sauteed beef tips, with fresh mushroom, garlic & house seasoning
- Sautéed Beef or Lamb Ghallaba$24.00
Sauteed meat tips, with onion, green pepper, carrot, mushroom, tomato, house seasoning & garlic
- Sautéed Beef or Lamb Curry$24.00
Sauteed beef or lamb tips, with onion, green pepper, carrot, mushroom, tomato, garlic, & Curry seasoning
- Lamb Grape Leaves$20.00
Always fresh & homemade
- Lamb Chops
Best quality French lamb racks, marinated & charbroiled.
- Lamb Shank
Domestic lamb shanks, roasted with vegetables, tomato sauce & natural herbs & spices.
SEAFOOD
Seafood Entrees
- Shish Shrimp$22.00
Marinated with garlic lemon & seasoning & charbroiled.
- Shrimp Sautéed with Mushrooms$22.00
Sauteed Shrimp, with fresh mushroom, garlic & house seasoning.
- Salmon Sautéed with Mushrooms$25.00
Sauteed Salmon, with fresh mushroom, garlic & house seasoning.
- Shrimp Scampi$22.00
Sauteed shrimp, with creamy garlic & lemon sauce.
- Mediterranean Salmon$24.00
Marinated with garlic lemon & seasoning & broiled.
- Salmon & Shrimp$30.00
Marinated Salmon with garlic lemon & seasoning & broiled Topped with sauteed Vegetables, onion, green pepper, carrot, mushroom,tomato, house seasoning & garlic.
- Sautéed Shrimp Ghallaba$24.00
Sauteed shrimp, with onion, green pepper, carrot, mushroom, tomato, house seasoning & garlic
- Sautéed Salmon Ghallaba$25.00
Sauteed Salmon, with onion, green pepper, carrot, mushroom, tomato, house seasoning & garlic
- Sautéed Shrimp Curry$24.00
Sauteed shrimp, with onion, green pepper, carrot, mushroom, tomato, house seasoning & garlic
COMBINATIONS
COMBINATION PLATES
- Shawarma Combo$24.00
Chicken & meat shawarma
- Shish Combo$28.00
1 Kabob, 1 Tawook, 1 Kafta
- Lamb Combo$25.00
Meat shawarma, kafta, grape leaves, & fried kibbie
- Shish Kafta Combo$23.00
A trio of chicken & meat Kafta
- Kabob & Tawook$24.00
Tenderloin kabob & chicken kabob
- Surf & Turf$25.00
Tenderloin kabob & shrimp
- Tawook & Shrimp$24.00
Chicken kabob & shrimp
- Chicken Combo$25.00
1 Chicken kafta, 1 Tawook, chicken shawarma
- Ultimate Combo$29.00
Tenderloin kabob. Chicken kabob, & shrimp kabob
- Veggie Combo$18.00
Hummus, Tabbouli, Veggie Grape Leaves, Falafel
BOWLS
- Chicken Shawarma Bowl$15.00
With Rice, Hummus, Salad, & Garlic Sauce
- Beef Shawarma Bowl$15.00
With Rice, Hummus, Salad, & Tahini Sauce
- Tawook (Chicken Kabob) Bowl$15.00
With Rice, Hummus, Salad, & Garlic Sauce
- Kabob Tenderloin Bowl$18.00
ith Rice, Hummus, Salad
- Kafta Bowl$15.00
With Rice, Hummus, Salad
- Chicken Kafta Bowl$15.00
With Rice, Hummus, Salad, & Garlic Sauce
- Keto Bowl$19.00
With Chicken & Meat Shawarmas, Grilled Onion & Pepper, Baba, Salad, & Garlic Sauce
- Omega Bowl$22.00
Grilled Salmon, Grilled Onion & Pepper, Baba & Salad
- Veggie Bowl$15.00
With Rice, Hummus, Falafel, Grape Leaves, & Salad
Sandwiches Non-Vegetarian
- CHICKEN SHAWARMA SANDWICH$8.00
- SPR CHICKEN SHAWARMA SANDWICH$9.00
Rolled With Hummus & Tabbouli
- MEAT SHAWARMA SANDWICH$9.00
- SPR MEAT SHAWARMA SANDWICH$10.00
Rolled With Hummus & Tabbouli
- TAWOOK SANDWICH$9.00
Chicken Kabob
- SPR TAWOOK SANDWICH$10.00
Rolled With Hummus & Tabbouli
- KABOB TNDR SANDWICH$10.00
- KAFTA WITH HUMMUS SANDWICH$9.00
- CHICKEN KAFTA SANDWICH$9.00
- CHICKEN CRM CHP SANDWICH$8.00
- LAMB GRAPE LVS SANDWICH$8.00
Rolled With Hummus
Party Trays
- House Combo for 2$48.00
1 kabob, 1 chicken tawook, 1 kafta, 1 chicken kafta, meat & chicken shawarma, Served with rice or fries & soup or salad. Garlic & tahini sauce
- House Combo (For 3-4)$70.00
1 kabob, 2 chicken tawook, 2 kafta, 2 chicken kafta, meat, & chicken shawarma, served with rice & soup or salad.
- Chicken Combo for Two$45.00
2 chicken tawook, 2 chicken kafta, chicken shawarma, & chicken cream chops, Served with rice & soup, or salad.
- Lebanese Sampler (for 2-4)$70.00
Hummus, baba, & tabbouli, 4 falafel, 4 veg. Grape leaves, 1 kabob, 1 chicken tawook, 1 kafta, meat & chicken shawarma, Served with garlic & tahini sauce, & soup or salad.
- Family Tray (5-6)$99.00
2 kabobs, 3 chicken tawook, 3 kafta, 3 chicken kafta, meat & chicken shawarma. Served with rice, salad & hummus.
- Family Tray (10-12)$190.00
3 Kabob, 4 Chicken Tawook, 4 Kafta, 4 Chicken Kafta, Meat & Chicken Shawarma, Served with Rice & Salad & Hummus, Baba, & Tabbouli. Garlic & tahini sauce
Lunch Non-Vegetarian
- Chicken Shawarma Lunch$15.00
- Chicken Shawarma Lunch over Hummus$16.00
- Shish Tawook Lunch$15.00
Chicken Kabob
- Chicken Breast Lunch$15.00
- Chicken Cream Chop Lunch$15.00
- Chicken Kafta Lunch$15.00
- Meat Shawarma Lunch$15.00
- Hummus Meat Shawarma$16.00
- Shish Kafta Lunch$15.00
- Kabob Tenderloin Lunch$17.00
- Shawarma Combo Lunch$16.00
Meat & Chicken
- Kafta Combo Lunch$15.00
- Sauteed Veggie Ghallaba Lunch$14.00
Sauteed With Veggies, Onion, Green Pepper, Carrot, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Carrot, Mushroom, Tomato, House Seasoning & Garlic.
- Sauteed Chicken Ghallaba Lunch$16.00
Sauteed With Veggies, Onion, Green Pepper, Carrot, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Carrot, Mushroom, Tomato, House Seasoning & Garlic.
- Sauteed Beef/Lamb Ghallaba Lunch$16.00
Sauteed With Veggies, Onion, Green Pepper, Carrot, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Carrot, Mushroom, Tomato, House Seasoning & Garlic.
- Sauteed Shrimp Ghallaba Lunch$16.00
Sauteed With Veggies, Onion, Green Pepper, Carrot, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Carrot, Mushroom, Tomato, House Seasoning & Garlic.
- Lamb Grape Leaves Lunch$15.00
Lunch Sandwich Special
- CHICKEN SHAWARMA SANDWICH SPECIAL$13.00
Broiled, marinated chicken rolled in a pita with garlic and pickles
- MEAT SHAWARMA SANDWICH SPECIAL$14.00
Broiled, marinated beef rolled in a pita white tomatoes, turnips, onions, parsley, and tahini sauce
- SHISH KABOB TNDR SANDWICH SPECIAL$15.00
Your choice of lamb or beef Tenderloin rolled in a pita with onions, tomatoes, pickles, and parsley
- SHISH TAWOOK SANDWICH SPECIAL$14.00
Charbroiled marinated chicken breast cubes rolled in a pita with garlic, pickles, and lettuce
- SHISH KAFTA SANDWICH SPECIAL$14.00
Quality ground lamb mixed with onions and parsley, rolled in pita with tomatoes, pickles, and tahini sauce
- CHICKEN KAFTA SANDWICH SPECIAL$14.00
Quality ground chicken mixed with onions and parsley, rolled in pita with garlic and pickles
- LAMB GRAPE LEAVES SANDWICH SPECIAL$14.00
With hummus, rolled in a pita with salad
- CHICKEN CRM CHOP SANDWICH SPECIAL$14.00
Lightly breaded fried chicken breast rolled with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and ranch
- SPR CHICKEN SHAWARMA$14.00
Chicken Shawarma with hummus and tabouli
- SPR MEAT SHAWARMA SANDWICH SPECIAL$14.00
Lamb Shawarma with hummus and tabouli
- SPR TAWOOK SANDWICH SPECIAL$12.00
Chicken Tawook with hummus and tabouli
- FALAFEL SANDWICH SPECIAL$13.00
Fried patties of mixed fava beans and chickpeas with vegetables and tahini sauce
- SPR FALAFEL SANDWICH SPECIAL$14.00
Falafel with hummus and tabouli
- MJADARA SANDWICH SPECIAL$13.00
Browned lentils cooked with cracked wheat and caramelized onions, rolled in pita bread with vegetables
- HUMMUS TABBOULI SANDWICH SPECIAL$13.00
- VG GRP LVS SANDWICH SPECIAL$13.00
With hummus