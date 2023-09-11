Bar Menu

Bar Special

Selzters cans

$3.00

Beer samples

SAMPLE 4 Noses Raspberry Blonde

SAMPLE Apple Valley Semi Sweet

SAMPLE Apple Valley Strawberry Rhubarb

SAMPLE Blue Moon

SAMPLE Coors light

SAMPLE Great Divide Pumpkin

Out of stock

SAMPLE Guiness

SAMPLE Lebowskis sunny day

SAMPLE Odell Lagerado

Out of stock

SAMPLE Odell Sippin Pretty

SAMPLE Sam Adams Octoberfest

SAMPLE VooDoo Ranger

SAMPLE Wackadoo Bumbling Brown

SAMPLE Wackadoo Juicy IPA

Out of stock

SAMPLE Red Leg Hazy Ipa

SAMPLE Red Leg Wunderbier

SAMPLE Devils Head

Beer/Cider Flight

Flight

$9.00

Bottle/Cans Beer/Ciders

Apple Valley Blk Currant

$8.00

Apple Valley Mango Chili

$8.00

Apple Valley Peach

$8.00

Bud light

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Modelo

$5.50

Tecate

$4.00

Got Kahlua?

The Original White Russian

$14.00

Colorado Bulldog

$14.00

Doug Funny

$15.00

El Dude

$14.00

From Nonnie with Love

$16.00

Peanut Butter Puff

$15.00

Pink Russian

$14.00

Shokoland 6aHaH

$15.00

The Colorado Tree Hugger

$14.00

Mocktails

Blushing Arny Palmer

$6.00

A sweet spin on a classic - a traditional Arny with a splash of grenadine. You might be a golfer after all!!

Strawberry Spritzer

$6.00

The Grey Fox

$6.00

A mocktail that doesn't taste like it's missing something. Lemon and Earl Grey simple syrup with tonic water.

Venice Mule

$6.00

This mocktail will have your friends asking you for a taste. Coke, ginger beer, lemon and a touch of maple syrup.

NA Beer

Guinness 0

$7.00

Heineken 00

$6.00

Seltzers/Teas

Truly Mixed Berry

$3.00

Truly Vodka Mango

$3.00

Twisted Tea

$3.00

Wine By the Bottle

Colorado Bottle Gold Digger Chard.

$24.00

Colorado Bottle Pinot Gris

$24.00

Colorado Bottle Pistol Peach

$24.00

Colorado Bottle Reckless Red

$24.00

Proverb Bottle Cab.

$22.00

Proverb Bottle Chard.

$22.00

Starborough Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

Plum Creek White Wine Bottle

$24.00

Food Menu

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Four chicken tenders in your choice of buffalo, honey barbeque, or sweet Asian sauce. Served with fresh veggie medley. Try them double down with a combination of sweet Asian and buffalo sauce!

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Eight chicken wings in your choice of buffalo, honey barbeque, or sweet Asian sauce. Served with fresh veggie medley. Try them double down with a combination of sweet Asian and buffalo sauce!

Corn Riblets

$9.00

You've never tried ribs like these! Fried corn riblets with cilantro lime sauce.

HaySoos Fries/Tots

$9.00

Homemade red or green chili and cheddar cheese atop your choice of fries or tots.

My Date is Not Hungry

$8.50

Two chicken tenders and a side of fries or tater tots - a must order when your significant other says they're not hungry!

Rexroth Bacon

$9.00

Five strips of sweet premium bacon with just the right amount of spicy kick!

Shark Coochie Board

$22.00

Chef's Selection of cheeses, cured meats, pickled veggies and a variety of complementary savory and sweet bites

Chefs Special

Frito Pie

$8.00

Red chili with Frito's cheddar cheese

Desserts

Da Bomb Brownie Sundae

$14.50

Guiness brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate & caramel sauces, and chopped nuts

Lemon Square Bar

$8.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.50

Features

BIGGIE Lebowski

$18.50

Da Fino Italian Sub

$16.00

Ham, sopressata, salami, pepperoni, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, olive oil and red wine vinegar on a hoagie roll

Grinder Sub

$17.00

A Colorado classic. Grilled Pueblo Chile Hot Italian Sausage Link on a Hoagie Roll. With your choice of cheddar cheese and grilled onions. Gagliano's Italian Market & Deli in Pueblo for over 100 years.

Lebowski Burger

$16.00

Fresh handmade burger with our signature seasoning cooked under a hubcap! Choice of cheddar, Swiss, or jalapeno jack cheese. Comes with shredded lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, and pickles. All burgers come with your choice of fries or tots. Add an extra patty for $5, bacon or blue cheese for $2.

The Bunny

$17.00

Blackberry jam, creamy Brie & Swiss cheeses, and crispy bacon on toasted brioche bread.

The Donny

$17.00

Our Lebowski Burger topped with your choice of home made red or green chili and shredded cheddar cheese!

The Maude

$17.50

Blue cheese and bacon atop our classic burger.

The Other Lebowski

$16.50

Grilled seasoned chicken breast topped with shredded lettuce and tomato. Add your choice of cheddar, Swiss, or jalapeno jack cheese for $1.00.

The Walter

$17.00

This version sounds crazy but you gotta try it. Creamy peanut butter and jalapeno jam on our classic burger.

Little Dudes

For Maude's Baby

$8.00

1/2 cheddar grilled cheese on White Bread. Choice of Fries/Tots Choice of Drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

TWO chicken tenders with choice of ketchup or ranch dipping sauce.

Little Lebowski

$8.00

Smaller version of our classic burger with pickles. Add cheese for $1.00

Salads

Italian Chopped Salad

$14.00

Chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce, ham, salami, sopressata, chickpeas, olives, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese topped with Italian vinaigrette dressing

Side Salad

$5.50

The BIG Garden Salad

$13.00

Mixed bell peppers, olives, tomatoes, and artichoke hearts on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce. Add grilled seasoned chicken breast for $3.00

Sauces

Asian

$0.50

Barbeque

$0.50

Blue cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Double Down

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

ITL.VIN

$0.50

Oil

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sides

ADD 2 Slices Bacon (Org.)

$3.00

ADD 2 Slices Bacon (Rexroth)

$5.50

Mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce bell peppers, tomatoes & cheddar cheese Choice of dressing blue cheese, ranch or vinaigrette

Chopped Green Chili

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Green Chili

$4.00

Grilled Chx Breast

$4.00

Red Chili

$4.00

Smashed Avacado

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

Tots

$4.00

Xtra Burger Patty

$5.00

Happy Hour (3-6pm)

Signature Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Colorado Sour

$13.00

DK's Double Donkey Kick

$13.00

French 69

$13.00

House Margarita

$8.00

Jennhatten

$13.00

Martini

$11.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Tripple Tom Collins

$13.00

White Ukrainian

$13.00

Got Kahlua??

The Colorado Bulldog

$12.00

The Doug Funny

$13.00

El Dude

$12.00

From Nonnie with Love

$14.00

Peanut Butter Puff

$13.00

Pink Russian

$12.00

Shokoland 6aHaH

$13.00

The Colorado Tree Hugger

$12.00

Original White Russian

$12.00

The Dudes Mug Club

Beers

4 Noses Raspberry

$7.50

Apple Valley Semi Sweet

$7.00

Apple Valley Strawberry

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.50

Coors Light

$5.00

Great Divide Pumpkin

$7.50

Guiness

$7.50

Lebowski Sunny Day

$7.00

Odell Lagerado

$7.00

Odell Sippin Pretty

$7.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$7.00

Voodoo Ranger

$7.00

Wackadoo Apple Pie

$7.00

Wackadoo Bumbling Brown

$7.00

Red Leg Hazy

$7.00

Red Leg Marzen

$7.00

Wackadoo Juicy Ipa