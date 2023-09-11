Lebowski’s Taproom
Bar Menu
Bar Special
Beer samples
SAMPLE 4 Noses Raspberry Blonde
SAMPLE Apple Valley Semi Sweet
SAMPLE Apple Valley Strawberry Rhubarb
SAMPLE Blue Moon
SAMPLE Coors light
SAMPLE Great Divide Pumpkin
SAMPLE Guiness
SAMPLE Lebowskis sunny day
SAMPLE Odell Lagerado
SAMPLE Odell Sippin Pretty
SAMPLE Sam Adams Octoberfest
SAMPLE VooDoo Ranger
SAMPLE Wackadoo Bumbling Brown
SAMPLE Wackadoo Juicy IPA
SAMPLE Red Leg Hazy Ipa
SAMPLE Red Leg Wunderbier
SAMPLE Devils Head
Beer/Cider Flight
Bottle/Cans Beer/Ciders
Got Kahlua?
Mocktails
Blushing Arny Palmer
A sweet spin on a classic - a traditional Arny with a splash of grenadine. You might be a golfer after all!!
Strawberry Spritzer
The Grey Fox
A mocktail that doesn't taste like it's missing something. Lemon and Earl Grey simple syrup with tonic water.
Venice Mule
This mocktail will have your friends asking you for a taste. Coke, ginger beer, lemon and a touch of maple syrup.
Wine By the Bottle
Food Menu
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders
Four chicken tenders in your choice of buffalo, honey barbeque, or sweet Asian sauce. Served with fresh veggie medley. Try them double down with a combination of sweet Asian and buffalo sauce!
Chicken Wings
Eight chicken wings in your choice of buffalo, honey barbeque, or sweet Asian sauce. Served with fresh veggie medley. Try them double down with a combination of sweet Asian and buffalo sauce!
Corn Riblets
You've never tried ribs like these! Fried corn riblets with cilantro lime sauce.
HaySoos Fries/Tots
Homemade red or green chili and cheddar cheese atop your choice of fries or tots.
My Date is Not Hungry
Two chicken tenders and a side of fries or tater tots - a must order when your significant other says they're not hungry!
Rexroth Bacon
Five strips of sweet premium bacon with just the right amount of spicy kick!
Shark Coochie Board
Chef's Selection of cheeses, cured meats, pickled veggies and a variety of complementary savory and sweet bites
Chefs Special
Desserts
Features
BIGGIE Lebowski
Da Fino Italian Sub
Ham, sopressata, salami, pepperoni, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, olive oil and red wine vinegar on a hoagie roll
Grinder Sub
A Colorado classic. Grilled Pueblo Chile Hot Italian Sausage Link on a Hoagie Roll. With your choice of cheddar cheese and grilled onions. Gagliano's Italian Market & Deli in Pueblo for over 100 years.
Lebowski Burger
Fresh handmade burger with our signature seasoning cooked under a hubcap! Choice of cheddar, Swiss, or jalapeno jack cheese. Comes with shredded lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, and pickles. All burgers come with your choice of fries or tots. Add an extra patty for $5, bacon or blue cheese for $2.
The Bunny
Blackberry jam, creamy Brie & Swiss cheeses, and crispy bacon on toasted brioche bread.
The Donny
Our Lebowski Burger topped with your choice of home made red or green chili and shredded cheddar cheese!
The Maude
Blue cheese and bacon atop our classic burger.
The Other Lebowski
Grilled seasoned chicken breast topped with shredded lettuce and tomato. Add your choice of cheddar, Swiss, or jalapeno jack cheese for $1.00.
The Walter
This version sounds crazy but you gotta try it. Creamy peanut butter and jalapeno jam on our classic burger.
Little Dudes
Salads
Italian Chopped Salad
Chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce, ham, salami, sopressata, chickpeas, olives, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese topped with Italian vinaigrette dressing
Side Salad
The BIG Garden Salad
Mixed bell peppers, olives, tomatoes, and artichoke hearts on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce. Add grilled seasoned chicken breast for $3.00
Sauces
Sides
ADD 2 Slices Bacon (Org.)
ADD 2 Slices Bacon (Rexroth)
Mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce bell peppers, tomatoes & cheddar cheese Choice of dressing blue cheese, ranch or vinaigrette