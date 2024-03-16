Left Coast Brewing Irvine
Starters
- Fried Pickles$7.99
Fried to golded brown & served with choice of sauce.
- Onion Rings$6.99
Fried to golded brown & served with choice of sauce.
- Pretzel Bites$10.99
Served with serrano beer cheese & BBQ mustard.
- Brussel Sprouts$5.99
Fried then tossed in BBQ mustard & topped with parmesan.
- Brisket Burnt Ends$11.99Out of stock
Tossed in choice of sauce.
- Mini Corn Dogs$8.99
Fried to a golden brown & finished with a hot honey drizzle & served with kethchup.
- Chicken Popper Plate$7.99
Served with fries, homemade potato chips, awesome sauce, ketchup & onion dip.
- Loaded Fries$14.99
Fries & onion rings topped with jalapeños, grilled onions, awesome sauce, cheese sauce, American cheese & green onions
Salads
- Smokehouse Salad$10.99
Spring mix, corn, red onion, smoked red bell peppers, red kidney beans, cherry tomatoes, smoked sunflower seeds, & bacon tossed in our BBQ ranch.
- Chopped Kale Salad$10.99
Chopped kale, tomato, tricolored beans, red bell peppers, garbanzo beans, carrots, corn, red onions, cucumber, feta cheese & sunflower seeds tossed in a ranch vinaigrette.
- Fried Chicken Salad$10.99
Nappa cabbage mix, fried chicken breast, carrots, corn, & roasted red peppers tossed in a ranch aioli.
- House Salad$8.99
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, carrots, & red onion with choice of dressing.
Sandwiches
- Specialty Smoked Brisket$16.99
Specialty: Smoked brisket, hot links, an onion ring, pickles, & our spicy BBQ on a brioche bun.
- Classic Smoked Brisket$15.99
Smoked brisket, pickle slices and Signature BBQ sauce on brioche bun
- Specialty Smoked Pulled Pork$15.99
Specialty: Smoked pulled pork, bacon, pickles, coleslaw, & our tangy BBQ on a brioche bun.
- Classic Smoked Pulled Pork$10.99
Smoked pulled pork with BBQ sauce, and pickles on a brioche bun
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, swiss cheese, buffalo sauce, sumac onions, pickles, coleslaw, & tomato on a seeded brioche bun.
- South County Tri-Tip$12.99
24 hour marinated tri-tip, crispy onion strings, & OG BBQ sauce on a seeded brioche bun.
- Brisket Burger$12.99
Ground brisket patty, sweet & spicy bacon, provolone & gouda cheese, pickles, an onion ring, & tangy BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
- Left Coast Rueben$13.99
Pastrami, sauerkraut, dill pickles, melted swiss cheese, & awesome sauce on marbled rye.
- Cheese Steak$16.99
Tri-tip, caramelized peppers & onions, provolone cheese, & garlic mayonnaise on an Italian roll.
- Beer Bratwurst$10.99
Trestles IPA infused & braised brat, caramelized peppers & onions on a sesame bun. Served with BBQ mustard & sauerkraut.
- Crunchy Burger$13.99
Choice of turkey or brisket patty, spring mix, tomato, red onion, potato chips, American cheese & our awesome sauce on a brioche sesame bun.
- Smoked Chicken Club$13.99
Smoked chicken breast, bacon, gouda cheese, spring mix, tomato, & awesome sauce on sourdough.